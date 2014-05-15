Foo Fighters’ HBO series and new album debut this fall

Dave Grohl is taking his “Sound City” concept onto the road. The release of Foo Fighters” eighth album, and the band”s 20th anniversary, will be accompanied by an 8-part HBO series that chronicles the creation of the record and salutes the eight studios and cities in which it was created.

The Foos recorded one song each in a well-known studio in Chicago, Austin, Nashville, Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, Washington, D.C., and New York. In addition to documenting the recording, in which notable local musicians joined in, each episode celebrates that town”s musical history and traces the influence the city had on the local legend sitting in with the band. HBO isn”t saying who the guests are. However, Buddy Guy is quoted in the press release, so we can count him in for Chicago.

Just as Foo Fighters switched it up and recorded 2010″s “Wasted Light” on all analog equipment in Grohl”s garage, they challenged themselves again with the new, still-untitled, album: Grohl did not write the lyrics until the last day in the studio in each city so as to absorb the local experience into the words, according to a statement.

The series will run in the fall in conjunction with the album”s release. No specific date for either has been announced.