Foo Fighters, Paul Simon, TV on the Radio lead April 12 new albums

Expect at least six new debuts in the top 10 next week from this slew of April 12 releases that holds something for everyone. Rockers have Foo Fighters” “Wasting Light,” as well as softer efforts from BellX1. Fans of heavenly voices can fight over new sets from Alison Krauss and k.d. lang. Anglophiles get pop”s next big thing, Jessie J, while the indie set can salivate over new collections from Low and TV on the Radio. Plus, famed singer/songwriter Paul Simon returns with his first new album in years.



Bell X1, “Bloodless Coup” (Yep Roc): New album from melodic Irish rock group. The one without Bono.



Foo Fighters, “Wasting Light” (Roswell/RCA): Dave Grohl and the boys are back for their seventh studio album produced by Butch Vig and featuring Grohl”s Nivana bandmate, bassist Krist Novoselic. Read review here.



Jessie J, “Who You Are” (Lava/Universe): British pop diva with the big vocals has already stolen the show on “Saturday Night Live.” What are you waiting for? Check out first single, “Price Tag,” featuring B.o.B.

Alison Krauss & Union Station, “Paper Airplane” (Rounder): Krauss has more Grammys than any other female and with good reason: the fiddle player has a voice handed to her on angels” wings. She and her longtime band Union Station deliver another fine set of what is referred to as “popgrass,” their unique blend of pop and bluegrass.



k.d. lang and the Siss Boom Bang, “Sing It Loud” (Nonesuch): Marvelous vocalist lang returns with a new band on her first album since 2008″s “Watershed.” This also marks her first record made with a new band of her own since her first two albums with the Reclines 20 years ago.



Low, “C”mon (Sub Pop): Minnesota indie rockers follow up 2007″s “Drums & Guns” with more of their trademark “slowcore” tunes, bolstered by married pair Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker”s often intertwined vocals.



Panda Bear, “Tomboy” (Paw Tracks): Animal Collective member Noah Lennox returns to his solo work in this guitar and synthesizer-driven collection, a follow-up to 2007″s “Person Pitch.”



Paul Simon, “So Beautiful or So What” (Concord): One of America”s best singer/songwriters returns with another set full of wonderful, evocative tunes questioning our existence.



Thursday, “No Devolucion” (Epitaph): Hardcore New Jersey rockers have synths on their latest effort and they aren”t afraid to use them as they stretch and experiment in new ways.

TV on the Radio, “Nine Types of Light” (DGC/Interscope): Brooklyn shining lights release a new set that doesn”t skimp on the sound. Read review here.

