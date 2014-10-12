Foo Fighters preview ‘Sonic Highways’ in five-minute trailer for HBO companion series

Get ready to ride the “Sonic Highways” with Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters.

The rock band preview their forthcoming eighth studio album in the new five-minute trailer for the companion HBO series, which documents their quest to write and record eight songs in eight different cities while sitting down with artists associated with the music scene in each location. The eight-part series (are you sensing a theme here?) is slated to debut on October 17, with each installment focusing on a different song. The album's first single “Something from Nothing” will be unveiled the night before the premiere, and the group is additionally set for a week-long residency on “Late Show with David Letterman” beginning Monday.

Dubbed by Grohl as a “love letter to the history of American music,” the series will also feature such legendary artists as Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Chuck D, LL Cool J, Nancy Wilson, Joe Walsh, Bonnie Raitt, Joan Jett and Gary Clark Jr., among others. The album, meanwhile, is set for release on November 10.

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think in the comments.