Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins forms Birds of Satan project, Dave Grohl to guest

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has announced a new hard rock side-project called the Birds of Satan. The trio – which includes bassist Wiley Hodgden and guitarist Mick Murphy – will release its eponymous debut album on April 15. Check out the album”s promo video and track list below.

Dave Grohl and former Nirvana/Foo Fighters member Pat Smear will both guest on the album as well as percussionist Drew Hester and occasional Foo keyboard player Rami Jaffee.

According to a press release, the seven-song album kicks off with the near-10-minute “heavy-prog epic” “The Ballad of the Birds of Satan,” moves into straight hard rock on “Pieces Of The Puzzle” and closes with the somber “Too Far Gone To See.”

Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters are currently working on their eighth album, the follow-up to 2011's “Wasting Light.” On Jan. 16, the band posted the caption “It's F*cking ON” along with an image of master tapes labeled “LP 8.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here”s the complete track list for “The Birds of Satan”:

1. The Ballad of the Birds of Satan

2. Thanks for the Line

3. Pieces Of The Puzzle

4. Raspberries

5. Nothing at All

6. Wait Til Tomorrow

7. Too Far Gone to See