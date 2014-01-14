Forest Whitaker and ‘Before Midnight’ team to receive honors at Critics’ Choice Movie Awards

The Broadcast Film Critics Association has announced recipients of honorary awards for the upcoming Critics’ Choice Movie Awards being held on Thursday, Jan. 16.

“Before Midnight” scribes Julie Delpy, Ethan Hawke and Richard Linklater have been tapped for the Louis XIII Genius Award, to be presented by actor Matthew McConaughey. Given inaugurally to Judd Apatow last year, the honor recognizes an unprecedented demonstration of excellence in the cinematic arts.

“The Butler” star Forest Whitaker, meanwhile, will receive the organization’s Joel Siegel Award, presented by Oprah Winfrey and honoring its namesake’s legacy and belief that the true value of celebrity is an enhanced platform to do good works for others. Whitaker has worked to raise awareness about youth and violence throughout his career and in 2012 founded the Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative. Previous recipients of the award include Sean Penn, Matt Damon and Don Cheadle.

Tune into The CW Thursday night to see which of the roll call of nominees will walk away with prizes at the 19th annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, hosted by Aisha Tyler.