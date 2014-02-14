Watch: Former Oscar nominee Ellen Page comes out: ‘I’m tired of hiding’

Ellen Page came out Friday at the inaugural Time to Thrive Conference held by the Human Rights Campaign in Las Vegas. In a speech opening the conference, the former best actress nominee spoke about being a lesbian, publicly, for the first time.
Page came out in the middle of the speech which earned a standing ovation from the attendees.
In her remarks, Page says, “I am here today because I am gay. And because maybe I can make a difference to help others have an easier and more hopeful time. Regardless for me I feel a personal obligation and a social responsibility. I also do it selfishly because I’m tired of hiding. And I’m tired of lying by omission. I suffered for years because I was scared to be out. My spirit suffered. My mental health suffered and my relationships suffered and I’m standing here with all of you on the other side of this pain. And I am young, yes, but what I have learned is that love, the beauty of it, the joy of it and, yes, even the pain of it is the most incredible gift to give and receive as a human being.”
A few minutes earlier, the “Inception” and “Juno” star reflected on how difficult it is to be “authentic” as a working actress in Hollywood.
“It’s weird, because here I am, an actress, representing an industry that places crushing standards on all of us. And not just young people, but everyone. Standards of beauty, of a good life, of success. Standards that I hate to admit have affected me. You have ideas planted in your head. Thoughts you never had before. That tell you how you have to act. How you have to dress and who you have to be. And I have been trying to push back, to be authentic, to follow my heart, but it can be hard.”
The 26-year-old’s impassioned speech also served as a rallying cry for the young HRC attendees on hand to attend workshops on how to promote the “safety, inclusion and well-being for LGBTQ youth.” She finished by saying “Thank you. Thank you for inspiring me. Thank you for giving me hope. And please keep changing the world for people like me.”
Other notable names expected to speak during the conference this weekend include Chelsea Clinton, Magic and Cookie Johnson and Lance Bass.
It’s remarkable that in 2014, Page joins only her “X-Men” co-star Ian McKellen and Jodie Foster as the most prominent “out” actors working in the movie business.
Just yesterday it was announced Julianne Moore and Zach Galifianakis would join Page in the gay rights drama “Freeheld.” Page will be seen next reprising her role as Kitty Pryde in “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”
You can watch the entirety of Page’s moving speech in the video embedded at the bottom of this text.
Least shocking announcement ever. Good for her though!
I know I’ll never understand the pressure to hide that so many gay people do, but one would think much of why she wanted to stay hidden resided in herself. Being the industry in which she works, at this point, I wouldn’t think such a pronouncement to be scary. The acceptance she experienced tonight was heartwarming, but expected.
Michael Sam, however, faces an uphill battle like no other as a pioneer in the most macho of sports. While there will be far more for him, than against him (and nothing like what Jackie Robinson had to face, so enough with those comparisons), it will be a difficult road to hoe for the young man, not only because the bulk of his excellence on the field were against not the top-tier SEC competition he faced, but the lesser teams on the schedule. I just hope he can find his way to a team and produce and become just another guy.
One of these days, hopefully soon, these kinds of announcements will no longer be necessary and people will just be… people.
Imagine.
That’s Hollywood’s rep–but public outness is still an area of discomfort. Soderbergh couldn’t get anyone to distribute a movie starring Michael Douglas and Matt Damon!
I agree that I hope one day such announcements wont be necessary. However, I would argue they still are. Though Hollywood is seen as a liberal and accepting place, the producers/agents/studio big wigs are still afraid to have an out star. Which is why its great that someone of Ellen Page’s level of notoriety has come out. I know of two young stars who are gay. One of a major franchise who has been repeatedly told by his agent and manger to keep his sexuality a secret, the other a TV heartthrob who actively finds “beards” to date to keep people off the scent of his boyfriend of 4 years. Wouldnt it be nice if there wasnt such fear? If people who are in charge of their careers wouldnt view their sexuality as a detriment? This wont happen until the high profile Ellen Pages, Jodi Fosters, NPHs etc come out so there is a real hollywood presence that normalizes it and shows gays can have the same mainstream appeal.
Not *too* long ago, blacks & whites together would spur riots. LOVE this 37:05 [www.youtube.com]
We *have* turned a corner, eh?
Just a matter of time for the rest of humanity to catch up! We are *almost* there!
Congratulations for courage! But it was no surprise to me. I hate to do this, but I always say I always felt that Jennifer Lawrence is also gay …
“Former Oscar nominee”?
Once a nominee, always a nominee.
I think they’re just trying to dodge the confusion of her being nominated for the upcoming awards this year if they wrote “Oscar nominee.” Probably the best thing would have been to write “past” instead of “former.”
“Alone Yet Not Alone” = Former Oscar nominee
She was hiding?
This is great news. I wish her well. Good speech, too.
Do people still need to officially come out in Hollywood? It’s a genuine question because there are so many gays that still have a career: NPH, Matt Bomer, Sean Maher. As of right now, is there real discrimination?
Yes.
There’s always discrimination. But you raise an interesting point about having to “officially come out”; like they’re at a debutante ball. Somebody like Matt Bomer might argue that he’s never been in the closet to begin with, so why does he have to undergo some public confessional ritual for the media?
They question of “why” is legitimate, and the coming out trope bears scrutiny, but the people who do come out should bear absolutely none of it. Straight folks simply aren’t confronted with the question of whether/how to come out. I thought Ellen Page illustrated pretty effectively why she felt constrained by simply not talking about it.
Many queer folks “still have a career,” but I hope will forgive them for, perhaps, wanting more and better from the industry–which was another thing Page brought up in her speech.
I know there’s always discrimination.
What I’m talking about is the necessity of having a coming out event so to speak.
If people keep making such a big deal of coming out, it reinforces the idea that homosexuality is something that people shouldn’t approach with naturality.
They could just live their lives, not lying and when they go to a party with their partner – if someone asks – they could just say “Yeah, I’m gay”.
I know what you’re getting at and agree that the naturality you’re hoping for is ideal. I’m skeptical that what Ellen Page (and other celebrities, whose careers often hinge on cultural perception of them) is responding to is an industry where that is quite the case yet. She devoted a healthy chunk of her speech to explaining how her very femininity is policed, and things like that have distorted her sense of the natural, who she is, what her public role is, etc.
Whatever the case, however a queer celebrity chooses to come out (or not) is probably not an occasion for straight critique.
@Sergiu37
I don’t know how to answer that…
But that’s NOT AT ALL what I wanted to say.
I think the greatest function a public coming-out serves is to give the media permission to refer to that person as gay, which they are reluctant to do otherwise. Closeted actors who are “accused” of being gay have a history of being extremely litigious, and most media outlets (print publications especially), can’t withstand the financial burden of a hefty lawsuit in this economy.
I agree that we’re headed for a time in which “coming out” will be an antiquated ritual, but until then, I think the courage of this first wave of public figures deserves to be celebrated.
And I assure you there are not “so many” successful gay actors, compared to the number that *could* be out of the closet.
About ten years ago I was having coffee with a good friend who I (am several of our mutual coworkers) believed was gay. The question had never come up between us though. So we are just sitting there like we always did and he just comes right out and says he’s gay and that I was the first person he had told. I listened to him speak about his struggles for probably an hour and then we went on our way like we always did.
I’ve lost contact with him over the years, due to life circumstances (moving away, family,etc)…
but I will never forget that moment. I’ll never forget how proud I was(am) of him, and how honored I was that I was the first person he ever told. It said a lot about the both of us.
I’ll never question the reasons for a person to tell the world (or a single person) who they are. We all just want to be known by someone else, even if for just a moment or so.