Former ‘Will and Grace’ star Sean Hayes will play Larry in ‘The Three Stooges’

Sean Hayes will play Larry Fine in 20th Century Fox’s upcoming “The Three Stooges,” reports Deadline.com

Hayes joins Will Sasso (“Sh*t My Dad Says,” “MADtv”), who will star as the chrome-domed Curly.

Now all that’s left to do is cast the pivotal role of the third stooge, Moe.

The re-imagining of the classic slapstick comedy shorts is slated to begin production near the end of April.

This has been a long-gestating labor of love for writer/directors Peter and Bobby Farrelly (“Dumb and Dumber,” “There’s Something About Mary”), and many actors’ names have been rumored to be involved in the comedy over the years, including Sean Penn, Johnny Knoxville, Benicio del Toro, and most recently, Hank Azaria and James Marsden.

The Farrelly Brothers have written the film as three inter-connected short films. They touch on the subject here. They most recently wrote and directed “Hall Pass” with Owen Wilson.

Hayes recently appeared in “Promises, Promises” on Broadway and has been seen on the big screen in “Soul Men” and “The Bucket List.” He’s best-known for his role on the long-running “Will and Grace.”

Who do you think should play Moe?