Foster the People return with dreamy ‘Coming of Age’: Listen

It”s been more than a minute since Foster the People broke through in 2011 with “Pumped Up Kicks” from its major label debut, “Torches.”

The trio, led by Mark Foster, returns with a new album, the Paul Epworth-produced “Supermodel,” on March 18. First single, “Coming of Age,” hits airwaves today.

Foster the People have shifted slightly away from their Beach Boys obsession (although only slightly given how the tune ends) and moved on to new wave and late-’80s Brit Pop for “Coming of Age,” a shimmering, yet propulsive guitar-and-synth driven track.

“I try to live without regrets,” Mark Foster sings, though he knows that”s easier said than done, especially “when my fear pulls me out to sea,” leading him to hurt the ones he cares about the most. It”s a more personal, reflective tune than their previous hits.

Bolstered by sweet backing vocals and a nice bridge three-quarters of the way in, the track has staying power and could build to be a nice winter/spring time hit. Foster shows Brian Wilson a little love with the ending vocals.

Coachella-bound Foster the People recorded the album in Morocco, Los Angeles and London with Epworth, best known for his work with Adele. In addition to Coachella, the group is also confirmed for two club dates this month: Seattle, Jan. 19, and Portland, Jan 20.

The video below is time-lapse footage of a mural painting of the cover art in downtown Los Angeles. Below the video is the tracklisting for “Supermodel.”

“Supermodel” track listing

1. Are You What You Want to Be

2. Ask Yourself

3. Coming of Age

4. Nevermind

5. Pseudologia Fantastica

6. The Angelic Welcome of Mr. Jones

7. Best Friend

8. A Beginner”s Guide to Destroying the Moon

9. Goats in Trees

10. The Truth

11. Fire Escape