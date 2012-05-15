Found-footage vampire flick ‘Ends of the Earth’ acquired by CBS Films

CBS Films is jumping on the lucrative found-footage bandwagon.

The distributor has picked up U.S. rights to a found-footage thriller entitled “Ends of the Earth,” directed by filmmakers Derek Lee and Clif Prowse and starring a cast of unknowns. The film follows two best friends who take a trip around the world and in the process encounter an “impossible phenomenon that will change one of them forever”. According to Deadline, it’s a found-footage thriller with “a vampire angle.”

The unfinished project was picked up prior to its introduction at the upcoming Cannes Film Market by CBS, which scored a horror hit earlier this year with “The Woman in Black” starring Daniel Radcliffe. That film was also unfinished when the company acquired it, so they’re clearly hoping to enjoy the same kind of success here.

CBS Films’ last release was the Lasse Hallstrom-directed romantic dramedy “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen” starring Ewan McGregor and Emily Blunt, which has so far grossed more than $8 million during its U.S. run. Next up for the company is “The Words,” a thriller starring Bradley Cooper, Olivia Wilde and Zoe Saldana. It’s slated for release on September 21.

