Fox deems David Yates a natural fit for ‘Who is Jake Ellis?’

(CBR) 20th Century Fox has acquired the movie rights to Image Comics series “Who is Jake Ellis?” written by Nathan Edmondson with art by Tonci Zonjic. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox has tapped “Harry Potter” director David Yates to helm the project with Peter Chernin onboard to produce. The studio is currently looking for a screenwriter.

“Who is Jake Ellis?” is an espionage comic that follows Jon Moore, a former CIA analyst that escaped from an illegal laboratory and began seeing Jake Ellis, a ghostly apparition with extensive knowledge of espionage. Moore becomes a criminal in Western Europe, using Jake’s skill set and advice to succeed. When a job goes wrong, Moore must go back to the facility where he was held to uncover the truth about both his imprisonment and Jake. A sequel, “Where is Jake Ellis?” wrapped earlier in 2013.

Edmondson most recently debuted “The Dream Merchant” with Image and was announced to have two new writing assignments with Marvel Comics to be fully revealed at New York Comic Con. The writer will take on a project that has something to do with the word “Hunted” with artist Mitch Gerads, and a book relating to “Atonement” with artist Phil Noto– and considering his experience writing espionage like “Jake Ellis,” both seems like they’ll be a natural fit.