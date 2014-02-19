Meet your new ‘Fantasic Four’: Not who you expected, is it?

If there is any superhero film on the horizon that has me crossing my fingers at the moment, it’s “Fantastic Four.”
There are other films I am more confident will work because of things I’ve seen or read or heard, but when it comes to “Fantastic Four,” I want them to get it right. I want my kids to have a series of great movies about some of the best Marvel characters that remain undefined so far on film.
No offense to the team that took the first crack at it (I’m not counting Roger Corman’s disastrous tax dodge version), because I think they tried to do a certain version of things, with a particular interpretation of Reed Richards, Sue Storm, her younger brother Johnny, their friend Ben Grimm, and an evil lunatic named Doom, and it’s just plain not for me. The world never felt right. The casting wasn’t right. The way they built their bad guys in both movies was fairly inept. It just… didn’t work.
As with any adaptation, it will come down to execution, and by that, I don’t mean fealty to any particular prior incarnation of the property. I don’t need them to do any storyline I’ve read already in the comics. I don’t automatically demand that it be the Kirby version or Mark Millar’s recent Ultimates version or any other specific version. What I hope they get right is the relationships that exist between Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben.
Ben Grimm is, in my opinion, as great and perfect a creation as Peter Parker in the Marvel Universe. If you get Ben right, you buy yourself so much room to play. If you get the relationship he has with Johnny right, you have this great comedy team. If you get Reed right, he’s Tony Stark but smarter and less arrogant, and if you get Reed and Sue right, they’re a relationship we haven’t seen in any of these movies yet.
Simon Kinberg, who seems like Fox’s go-to guy on superhero films right now, was the latest writer onboard, following Jeremy Slater and Seth Graeme-Smith, and once he turned his final draft in, Fox and director Josh Trank got serious about the screen testing phase of things. Now it appears they’ve found their cast, and it’s interesting… my first reaction is that they’re all really young, but that’s not exactly true. They’re in their mid-to-late 20s, and it seems like they’re a cast that can look younger than they actually are, which is no doubt a good thing in the eyes of Fox just in case this hits and they want to get a long-running series of films out of them. Kinberg and producer Matthew Vaughn are currently finishing work on “X-Men: Days Of Future Past” for the studio, and Fox must like what they’re seeing for them to keep doubling down on this team.
As we’d already heard, Michael B. Jordan is Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and just watching how excited he is during the flying scenes in “Chronicle” should have been all the screen test he needed. Jordan’s got charisma to spare, and it seems from the outside like they built the ensemble around him. He’s certainly got a history with Miles Teller, who will play Reed Richards. Teller’s coming on strong lately as well, and he’s able to play a sort of boyish goofy charm as well as much heavier stuff, a combination that I hope they’ll take advantage of in this film.
Kate Mara is reported to be the final choice as Sue Storm, who is Johnny’s sister, and I’m sure they’ll dispense quickly with an explanation about their parentage. Mara’s gotten quite a bump from her work on “House Of Cards,” and of course this is her second Marvel appearance after a mystifyingly short walk-on role in “Iron Man 2.”
The biggest surprise for me is Jamie Bell as Ben Grimm, who eventually becomes the ever-lovin’ blue-eyed Thing. I guess it’s going to be a largely CGI-driven performance, and I’m curious to see if Trank goes full performance capture or if the character will be more animation-oriented with Bell just handling the vocal end of it. I’d heard for a while that Trank liked an unknown for the part, but I’m guessing Fox wanted someone who at least had some name recognition. Bell, of course, also played Tintin for Steven Spielberg in a role that was all performance-capture, and when I talked to him about the process at a Q&A for the film during awards season the year it came out, it was in front of a crowd made up largely of SAG members. Bell had nothing but good things to say about performance capture and the opportunities it opens up for actors, and he also talked about how much he learned from co-starring with Andy Serkis in “Tintin.” Maybe this is Bell’s new career direction. He’s certainly a strong physical performer in the first place, and this seems like a great use of those skills.
While it doesn’t sound like these deals are all closed, The Wrap seems very confident that they’ve got the final cast here, and I’m certainly going to wish them well with it and hope that Trank has something special up his sleeve.
We’ll see when “Fantastic Four” arrives in theaters June 19, 2015.
I reserve judgment on the cast itself – they’re all talented actors in their own rights and could do well depending on the material they’re given. My biggest concern for the film comes from the fact that with over 50 years of FF stories to choose from, the filmmakers are going with the “Ultimate” version of the FF. For someone whose introduction to comics was old reprints of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s classic FF run, this feels almost like a slap to the face.
Seems like a pretty good cast for these characters. Teller seems a little young to be playing Reed Richards, but he’s a really charming actor, so I’m sure he’ll be able to make it work. The only question mark here, for me, is Jaime Bell, who I haven’t seen in anything yet.
I’m hoping this movie turns out good. The Fantastic Four were the first superhero team I read the comics for, after finding some random comics between some of my father’s books. They were 70’s or early 80’s era (which is weird, because my dad didn’t start reading comics until the early 90’s, shortly before I was born), and I remember reading several in a day and instantly wanting more. Luckily an uncle had a massive comic collection going back to issue 50 or so, and I was able to spend a Summer reading from 50 to 350. If they can get this team in a good movie, I’ll be incredibly happy.
If you have never seen Jamie Bell in anything, you have to go watch Billy Elliot asap. Brilliant film.
Wait, Bell is the kid from Billy Elliot? I have seen that movie (many, many years ago). It was really good. Huh. I guess I forgot that whole “people age” thing.
Here’s the part where I sound like a grumbling fanboy, I guess.
I don’t like the idea of Kate Mara or Michael B. Jordan for these roles. Admittedly, there isn’t much to Sue Storm as a character, but whatever it is that Sue has, Kate Mara doesn’t seem to have it. Kate Mara is really waif-ish and droll, and is one of the last actresses I’d think of for the part.
And Michael B. Jordan …. I haven’t seen Fruitvale Station yet, but I did see his long arc in the “Parenthood” TV show and I don’t get it. I don’t understand why his name would have ever come up for Johnny Storm. I don’t mean his race, necessarily. If I were casting it I would probably look first at white blonde guys who look like the character, but I’d be open to changing things up with an actor of color IF I found someone really good who fit the character in other ways. Leaving his race aside, there’s nothing about Jordan that makes me want to see him play Johnny Storm. Maybe I just have to see Fruitvale Station to get it, but from what I’ve seen he just seems like an okay actor with nothing particular in common with Johnny Storm other than being a young-ish man.
I’m indifferent to the casting of the other two guys.
But in any event, whatever they’re making will probably be better than those two awful ones they made with Jessica Alba.
He has a 2 season long arc on Friday Night Lights where he’s fantastic. Also as Drew mentions above, Chronicle which he is also very good in. Hope you give it a chance.
I haven’t seen his Parenthood arc so I’m not sure about his work in that role. I will say though that I was blown away by his Fruitvale Station performance.
Before that, he was an incredibly likable and charismatic character as one of the main characters for the last two seasons of Friday Night Lights, even though his character wasn’t strictly a perfect hero. And before that, he was one of my favorite characters on The Wire. I’ve heard he’s great in Chronicle, as Drew mentioned. It seems like most of his body of work shows positive things, if you decide you want to check any of it out!
Can’t believe I forgot to mention The Wire. Where’s Wallace!??
Jordan got the part due to the director has already worked with him, flying no less, in the movie Chronicle. Not that I’m with this casting, feels like a reach. I feel the same as you do about Kate.
Of the performances mentioned (Fruitvale Station, The Wire, Friday Night Lights, Chronicle, Parenthood), I’d rank them as follows:
The Wire
Fruitvale Station
Friday Night Lights
Chronicle
Parenthood: N/A, haven’t seen it.
So since it seems that you haven’t seen some of his most critically acclaimed performances (particularly the first 3), I’d recommend seeing them before passing judgement.
Oh and Sue Storm is such an underwritten character that literally anybody could play her, so I wouldn’t have had a problem with whomever they cast. She has no personality.
By the way, wouldn’t it be funny if they once again insisted on using practical effects (i.e., a sponge-y costume) for the Thing?
That was one of he most head smacking bad calls of the prior version. If they’d invested in good CGI they could have put a really interesting looking character up on screen. What they ended up with was laughable. They could have at least used forced perspective or put Michael Chiklis on a platform in to make him look taller than the other actors in medium close-up shots, but they didn’t even do that. There are about a dozen shots in that movie where the Thing and Sue Storm are in frame together and are the same height. That was one of many details about those movies that made me think they weren’t really trying.
Kara Mara…ugh. No personality and a boy’s body.
They make some funny-looking boys where you live…
I really hope this doesn’t get made, but it seems more and more likely. I actually really like this cast, but I wish the Fantastic Four and its villains, namely Doom, Silver Surfer, and Galactus, could be back in the hands of Marvel and able to integrate into their universe.
@Dougmac If they share one parent in common, that makes them siblings. Blood siblings. Not stepsiblings. Not adopted siblings. Blood siblings.
I don’t understand the need to bastardize the entire history of the book by the “need” to suddenly make The Human Torch black. That’s as good as you are?
I don’t understand why every character has to be black now. I understand diversity, but include other black comic characters, there are quite a few of them. The reason this doesn’t make sense is because Sue and Johnny are supposed to be siblings, yes you can make them step-brother/sister, but that just takes away part of the dynamic of the team. “Your mom married my dad” doesn’t really spark sibling love. If you had made Ben Grimm black, that would have made a bit more sense.
Maybe because there are plenty of awesome black actors that deserve to be in movies? And right now the only major movies being made happens to be Comic book movies. I truly have no clue why this bother you so much, UNLESS you are a bit racist. If someone being black ruins something for you, that is 100% your problem.
And your right. “Everyone” I black now. Just go look at the major movies coming out and you see a sea of black folk. Or you know, two or three.
I don’t understand how casting a first-rate actor who happens to be black “bastardizes” the comic for you. Is that as good as YOU are?
The only other example I can think of is Kingpin from Daredevil (unless you count Nick Fury, but there is an African-American version of him).
There was literally no other actor in Hollywood I could have pictured as the Kingpin except for Duncan.
I am glad people are speaking up about this. It makes it easier for me to see who I don’t want to associate with.
I don’t understand why it’s bastardizing. Johnny Storm isn’t defined by his race. He’s a guy who can catch himself on fire. It’s not breaking the rules of the world to cast a black actor to play him.
Johnny Storm and Sue Storm are supposed to be brother and sister. Same parents. That’s the characters.
@GUEST123098 you realize that they could have one parent not in common, right? And still be related by blood?
@GUEST123098 you realize that they could have one parent not in common, right? And still be related by blood?
There’s absolutely no reason that Torch cannot be black, but I agree with those that think the Storms should be same race. I’m sure they could find a good young black actress to play Sue if the really wanted Jordan for Johnny. I know there are step siblings/adopted siblings that love each other in the real world, but it is a different dynamic and the FF is the one superhero team where the special family dynamic is a huge factor in every story.
Just know this – fanboys have NEVER been right about casting. Never.
I was just talking to a friend yesterday about the outraged fanboy reaction to Heath Ledger being cast as the Joker.
What kind of BS excuse is that to excuse the ridiculousness of what Fox is doing? So fanboys don’t get it right all of the time (remember, they loved RDJ, they loved Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, and they loved Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool until they saw how Fox destroyed the character). But Fox has a track record of producing sub-par or bad comic book films, and this one is sure shaping up to be exactly that. I’m supposed to give the benefit of the doubt to the studio that completely botched X-Men 3, X-Men Origins, and both previous Fantastic Four films? Puuuhhhlease. And get over yourself. This casting is terrible, and no amount of excuse-making on the part of Fox defenders like you will change that.
“MA! THE MEATLOAF!”
I’m pretty sure, as Orgep mentions above, there have been times when positive fanboy reactions have proved deserved (RDJ), negative fanboy reactions have proved deserved (last time FF was filmed), positive fanboy reactions have proved undeserved (Ryan Reynolds), and negative fanboy interactions have proved undeserved (Heath Ledger). So this is simply a false statement.
Now the whole Fantastic Four movie is ruined!
Oh look, another Marvel movie. As excited as I am to see this movie (Bell and Jordan*swoon*)The DC fan in me is always, well, Jealous that DC movies suck so much :-(
Not trying to be Captain Positivediscrimination but I’ve got the least problem with Jordan’s casting. Johnny Storm’s attitude never really went with his look post 1960. And surely all that’s required for the brother/sister vibe to work is that they grew up together – it’s that experience that bonds you, not genetics per se.
Jamie Bell’s an odd choice but it makes sense for performance capture.
The one that’s got me worried is Miles Teller. I do find it difficult to imagine Reed Richards as anything other than a somewhat patriarchal figure. That seems to me to be quite an important part of the dynamic. I just think they couldn’t get anyone over the age of thirty to commit to playing a character that stretches. It’s fine in the comic-book but on film, that’s never going to look less than goofy/wildly implausible. I bet people like Hamm, Brosnan or Clooney would have nightmares about a film like this flopping and them having to live with mocking screengrabs of their heads on an extended neck.
Still, as ever, it’s all down to the screenplay. With good enough writing, all of this can be made to work. The production schedule seems rushed which concerns me but I’ll certainly hope for the best until presented with irrefutable proof otherwise.
human torch isn’t black.. i don’t like changing the comics because of the marketability of an actor.
He’s a dude that can literally set himself on fire to fly. But yeah. Let’s keep it realistic here.
I was wondering how long it would take for someone to complain about the skin color of a character in which their changing skin color has absolutely no effect on the character itself.
Took about 6 and a half hours. That sounds about right.
He actually is black, has been the whole time.
I’m sorry your parents never told you but you’re colour blind. Unfortunate you had to find out this way.
Ridiculous. Which one of those guys is supposed to be the good-looking womanizer Johnny Storm (younger brother of the Invisible Woman, thus not the decent-looking black fellow)? They’re all too young to play any of the FF characters, really, and they certainly don’t look anything like them. It’s just so awful that Fox still has the rights to this and that Marvel itself can’t do a Fantastic Four movie.
Michael B. Jordan is rather handsome and charming in my opinion.
Another potentially good movie shot down politically correct casting decisions. It would also help if the writers and producers actually read some of the early Fantastic Four comic books.
Yes, RUINED the film. That hasn’t been made. That you haven’t seen. Nailed it, bro.
“You can grow up and be anything!”
“Wow, I wanna be the Human Torch!”
“Oh, sorry. I meant you can be anything that your skin color doesn’t prohibit. Better luck next life, kid.”
Pathetic.
Jamie Bell and Andy Serkis also worked together on King Kong. :)
This guy is an idiot, whenever you do a comic book movie you have to stick to the comics. I liked the first two and the cast was perfect. This cast is too young and well skinny. LOL
Right, sticking to the comics always works. The writers/directors/producers wouldn’t want to make the films appealing to people other than comic book writers, would they? Because that wouldn’t make any sense.
By the way, the first two FF films are literally two of the worst comic book films ever made, and there have been some bad ones.
Why another fantastic four though with new actors? There is a whole DC universe out there with a bunch of super heroes that are new even, and haven’t been heard of. And, yeah I completely understand that money is a variable. But- really? Dudes, that’s just annoying and unimaginative.
The Fantastic Four is Marvel, not DC, but Fox currently owns movie rights. And, while it doesn’t really make sense to try again with Fantastic Four so soon after the last round, it is Fox’s only option to capitalize on the recent resurgence of super hero popularity without paying millions to another network for additional rights. ABC/Disney owns Marvel, and Time Warner owns DC Comics.
I think I like the original cast more than Drew did. Alba wasn’t great, but the biggest problem was Doom, who was just a generic villian. That’s my biggest concern.
Alba was terrible. Gruffud as Mr. Fantastic was terrible. McMahon as Doom was terrible. Evans and Chiklis were simply serviceable. When two out of the five main actors in a movie are simply average, that’s a pretty terrible movie.
Given the fact that comic books are a visual medium, it’s not necessarily racist to have a problem with an actor who obviously looks so different from the established visual archetype being cast as a certain character, but some of these comments… Having seen Chronicle, I agree that he’s a great choice, and I wish I were color blind enough to not think twice about the racial disconnect, because there’s clearly nothing intrinsicly white about a devil-may-care super hero with flame powers.
I think I could accept it if a black actress played Sue. She and Johnny are siblings, after all. Making them step/half siblings, adopted, or whatever Fox has up their sleeves seems like it would weaken the bond these characters should have. It just isn’t very believable.
Their parents could be a mixed race couple, with one taking after the mother and one taking after the father, which would make them simply brother and sister. I have to say though, that there are many half siblings, step siblings, and siblings by adpotion that have bonds just as rich and profound as those bound wholly by blood, and certainly more so than many.
Miles Teller was a mistake. I’m not impressed overall by this casting.
So, Trank completely lied about Teller being tested.
Have we finally come to the realization that film makers/actors are just going to flat out lie when it comes to rumors, and stop acting like they’re NOT professional employees to giant corporations?
Take a moment and notice how many people post comments just to belittle “fanboys” who have anything other than a blindly positive opinion about this casting/film.
“Wait until the film comes out.”
Problem with that logic is that you shell out your money no matter what you think about the film – The corporation wins.
You’re being played, guys.
Go read the comics.
Sooooo. Exactly how is Johnny Storm and Sue Storm supposed to be brother and sister? I see this movie being a failure. Would have made more sense for him to be The Thing.
and I can promise you I won’t got see it.
Did everyone hear that? Psabt things this film will fail. They might as well shut down production.
So…the fact that I enjoyed the first make means….???
Count me among those who don’t understand this casting. There are some movies, like Watchmen, where the casting is damn near perfect, and I feel sad when people just seem to be reaching for whoever’s on hand. And I don’t care as much about the black Johnny Storm. I mean, I think it’s an unnecessarily confusing change. (During the whole black Spiderman argument, all I think of was “And what if we decided to make Mary Jane blond? Oh wait, that’s confusing? Because everyone knows Mary Jane is the redheaded girlfriend? YEAH. THAT.) But race aside, my most immediate thought is that these characters are all WAY too young to be brilliant respected scientists sent out on space missions and given huge amounts of funding to do science and later hero things. Not saying the very occasional prodigy isn’t okay, especially in a superhero world, but a whole band of them together? I just feel like they’re going to look really silly next to the first middle-aged scientist they put on screen.
(And yes, I know Johnny’s the sassy jock, not a scientist, but my point still stands. Reed Richards should look like someone with a little distinguished history behind him, at least.)
In the original comics, at the time of the superhero-forming incident:
Reed is 25, Miles (the actor) is currently 27
Sue is 19, Kate Mara is 30
Johnny is 16-17, Michael B. Jordan is 27
Ben Grimm is 25, Jaime Bell is 27
If anything, the actors are a bit too old to be playing the characters (as portrayed in the comics).
Ah well, I guess the lack of realism abounds all around then. Thanks for helping realize I really shouldn’t care.
Didn’t Ben Grimm serve in WWII? How could he have only been 25 in 1961?
I don’t see any problem with Johnny Storm being black. I hear people saying that it’s weird that he’s black and his sister is white. Solution: one of them is adopted. Genetics and blood aren’t the only thing that bind siblings. Why I think it’s a good thing is 1) more POC in comic book movies is a good thing. There really aren’t that many, especially in leading roles. Sure Johnny isn’t the “star” per se, but he will certainly get more screen time than Don Cheadle’s character in the Iron Man movies and maybe even Nick Fury. Secondly, I think this sends the message that race and color do not make a character. They do not define a character. It’s the person’s personality that makes who that character is, not the color of their skin. It’s an artistic decision and I see nothing wrong with it. Johnny Storm is Johnny Storm because of who he is, not because he is white.
the worst movie i saw this year starred two of these and the other two i have never seen before, this is movie to skip
Ummm… unless the two actors in question wrote and/or directed the “worst movie [you] saw this year”, then it really shouldn’t matter. Actors have almost zero to do with the quality of the films they are in. Even when the acting is bad, it’s usually because the film is poorly written, directed and/or edited. Case in point: The Matrix. Keanu Reeves is a horrible actor, but when well-directed and edited with a good script, the movie can be good. And great actors don’t make a bad movie good. Case in point: Robert DeNiro in pretty much every movie he was in between “Analyze This” and “Silver Linings Playbook”.
My soul hurts when I read some of these comments.
There are no major (already headlined their own movie) DC & Marvel non-white superheroes for one reason: The majority of these comic characters were created pre-Civil Rights era. Non-white lead characters simply weren’t an option. Disappointing to see this legacy still having pernicious effects today.
Actually there are plenty of them. You’re just ignoring them all to make this asinine comment.
ORGEP, feel free to name the “plenty of them”.
Think they could get their own movie with a sizable budget?
The comments are all kind of insane. Explaining that a brother and sister might have a different father or mother or be adopted is more difficult for folks to grasp than a dude flying on fire. There are virtually no mainstream superheros outside of John Stewart Green Lantern who can open a summer blockbuster right now. There have been more than enough 20-40 yr old white dude saves the movies in the last 15 yrs with plenty more to come. As a performer and character type Jordan definitely fits the role even though he doesn’t have the same skin type.
Google black super heroes. You’ll see a long list. I did you a favor and will list ones you might have heard of. Bishop, Blade, Deathlok (In Agents of Shield), Falcon(In new Captain America), Luke Cage, War Machine, Green Lantern, even Nick Fury was at one point. In fact if I saw any of these characters played by a white guy, except Fury because that could go either way, I’d be up in arms about the casting. Things come down to the way characters are perceived and comics are a VERY visual medium. Lets say I took something that for a long time has been considered a African American character, lets say The Jeffersons or even Madea, and changed the character to an Asian, Indian, or White person. Do you not think people will be mad because the character is perceived to a different race?
People keep saying this is all because people are racist that a black guy can’t play the part of a character that is known to be white. And I say you are crazy. This is all about tradition and perception. When people have see once image of a character it sticks and you don’t want to see it any other way, no matter what the race.
You are aware that tradition and perception are kind of code words right? They are generally used to justify keeping social norms rather than being progressive. As to those folks who don’t want to see it any other way, I would encourage them to rewatch the first two Fantastic Fours, any of the Marvel Animated movies or TV shows featuring a white Johnny Storm or play the video games or go back to their comics. Jordan is a terrific actor and personality wise an ideal fit for the role.
Jeff go back a read my comment and actual stop to think before you reply. Think of any character in the world, black, white, indian, asian, native american, your choice. Now think of how you’d react if any character of any other race listed above was cast as that character. Perception of a character has nothing to do with not trying to be progressive. I has to do with casting a character that is true to the original character. You’re trying to make this a whole equality among everyone is the whole issue instead of a simple casting issue. I’m all for equality among all races, sexes, and everything in between but characters are characters. They’re simple. And I agree Jordan is a great actor. I loved him in Friday Night Lights and Awkward Moment but it doesn’t mean I think he should be Johnny.
I wouldn’t be surprised if there were several black superheroes that were introduced in comic books that were targeted specifically at the African American population. Problem is, with the possible exceptions of Black Panther, Nick Fury, and Blade, none of these superheroes are anywhere close to well known enough to carry a movie. With only a couple exceptions like maybe Superman and Captain America, all white superheroes would be just as effective if they were Black, Asians, Hispanic, etc.
@JD You named Madea and The Jeffersons as examples that could not be played as white. Aside from the fact that Madea shouldn’t exist period, you are correct about this. However, you specifically picked characters that are DEFINED by their race. A lot of the comedy and storylines in The Jeffersons were based around the fact that the family was rich, but also happened to be black. Obviously this wouldn’t work if they were white.
I noticed you didn’t name shows that are primarily considered “black shows,” but could still work if they were white. Examples of these include The Hughleys (which is pretty much identical to other family sitcoms), Sister, Sister, Family Matters, The Bernie Mac Show, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, maybe even Fresh Prince (though that one may have some issues)
Greg, I agree most of them besides the big names none of the others are well known. My issue with that is that at the time the Blade movies the character was not very well know in and of itself and I guarantee that most people don’t even know the movie was based off a comic character. So if played right any “no name” comic character can be a hit movie. To your other point almost any big name comic character, with the exception of Fury and Green Lantern which changed races from time to time, would not be as effective in any race other than the way they were written. If Blade was portrayed as white, Asian, or anything else people who are fans of the character/series will not be happy and that’s what’s happening here. Fantastic Four has a large fan base, myself included. When movie makers make these movies they are trying to play off the fact that there are a large population that when younger, and some still are, fans of a certain, or all, comic series. So the people they were trying to target (ie target market) to come out are feeling like the movie is moving away from how they know the character and will feel less likely to see the movie.
To your final point. Honestly those were just the first two that came to my mind. I generally wouldn’t include sitcoms in general because they are pretty generic and can be used with squirrels and still work, minus Fresh Prince (which no way could that work with any other race). Yes, The Jeffersons were made who they were because the comedy was made great because of the situation behind being a rich black couple in those days wasn’t thought of. Although a drastic example, it kind of made my point, which was that when you have a character that has been around a long time no matter what race, sex, or even species people expect certain things from them and when they get changed it makes people who are fans mad. It’s like taking a proven name like Garfield and making him a beagle instead of an orange cat.
I think Samuel L Jackson is a great actor – but Nick Fury was white and I think Ron Perlman would have made a great Nick Fury based on how I remember him looking in the comic series – But to turn The Torch black just doesn’t make any sense, then sue becomes a half-sister and I’m sure there will be some type of fried joke…
Easy write-around: Either Johnny or Sue is adopted.
Sorry, but Johnny Storm WAS NOT BLACK! Sorry, throwing a black guy in just to mollify the liberals is just stupid.
Brilliant takes like this are why the GOP loses the minority vote so badly.
It couldn’t be because Jordan was just the most impressive actor to audition, could it? No that couldn’t be it.
Embarassing choices for the cast. I’ll be skipping this one for certain. Sorry Drew. You can go cry now you fat bitch.
Jamie Bell as the Thing?! HAHAHAHAHAHA! That’s awful. This will be a CGI mess. And I’m sure it will look like a Hulk ripoff. Mara as Sue Storm? She looks like a little boy. Way too thin. You can wait another 20 years Drew, your children will get a shitty film. Bank on it fatass.
Great. Another Super Hero movie.
I also think that Bell is going to surprise a lot of people in a good way. He certainly doesn’t look like pre-transformation Ben Grimm traditionally has, but he has the fighter attitude down pat. It’s going to be really interesting hwo they get for Doom.
I for one am completely ok with Jordan being cast as Johnny Storm. He’s a great actor and has portrayed some of that cockiness that Storm is known for in previous works. I also wouldn’t be against Mara as Sue Storm if there was a different actor as Johnny. It’s an odd situation because of they just say they are from mixed race parents cool. It’ll be odd because Mara is so white that they may have to make her look a bit more ethnic, kinda the opposite they tried to do with Alba.
My main concern with the Storms is if they make them adopted siblings. If only because of the relationship of the FF. Johnny and Sue need to be blood related (even if it’s by one parent) and by bringing in Reed and Ben, they make a sort of makeshift family. IMO there needs to be some sort of blood relation in there to offset Reed and Bens outsider status in the group. It makes them THE comic book family. Otherwise they become a knockoff of the X Men or The Avengers.
Now, that’s just me. I’m more than willing to see it work well, if that’s how they go, in the movie. There’s also the concern about Jamie Bell playing the big Jewish Teddy bear Ben Grimm, or the rumors about them being military weapons. Outside of the Spiderman movies, this one is the one I’m least optimistic about.
I actually like the cast. To the naysayers, suggest some plausible names (must have been in a few movies before this) that you’d prefer.
This is some truly bad casting. Sue and Johnny Storm, brother and sister, are supposed to be of two different races? No. Just no. This is an astoundingly stupid idea, and it’s not like there’s something about Jordan that’s particularly like the comic character that therefore would make him the obvious front-runner for the role.
Also, Teller is all wrong for Reed Richards, who’s supposed to have a certain amount of gravitas; they might as well have cast a fat-cheeked 6-month-old baby, still in a diaper.
This looks to be even worse than the previous film version of the characters, and both of those movies stunk pretty badly.
If Johnny is Black, Sue should have been black.