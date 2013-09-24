FOX lands Commissioner Gordon origin series ‘Gotham’

FOX is getting into the DC Comics business.
The network has emerged victorious from a fierce bidding war with a series commitment for “Gotham,” a new Commissioner Gordon origin series from “The Mentalist” creator Bruno Heller, according to Deadline. Gordon, of course, is the detective who served as Batman’s ally in the comic books and later film and TV adaptations of the Caped Crusader. The show will focus on Gordon’s pre-Batman career as police commissioner and his efforts to fight off Gotham’s famous villains.
Commissioner Gordon made his debut in the very first panel of “Detective Comics” #27, the 1939 comic book in which Batman was also introduced. The character was most recently played by Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy.
“Gotham” will be the second DC Comics adaptation to make it to air next season after the CW’s previously-announced “Flash” series.
Does “Gotham” sound like something you’d like to watch? Sound off by voting in the poll below.
What villains? Mob bosses? Is it about the downfall of Gotham because of the League of Shadows?
How about a show about Perry White before Superman came around? Or maybe a show about Betty Brant when she started working for the Daily Bugle?
Or how about Bruce Banner when he was in grad school?
Go read Gotham Central– one of the best comic books out there.
I’m sure it is. But with that comic are other titles *with* Batman.
If they want to do a Batman-less series, why set it in Gotham at all? Why not create a new show with new characters set in a corrupt police force?
I can’t see a show like this succeeding.
I don’t understand the nature of your objections, and really it sounds like you’re just being snarky and negative for the sake of being negative… without knowing anything about how it could actually work, and refusing to even take a look at possible source material that has already nailed the same concept.
Gotham Central really doesn’t feature Batman at all. It’s about the police force, and it’s fantastic, but it uses some of the surrounding Batman mythos and supporting characters in a way you couldn’t do if you weren’t in Gotham. If the show is anything like Gotham Central, they could have lightning in a bottle here.
Well I don’t understand why you don’t understand my objections.
I don’t know what this show is using for its source material, but it does say that it takes place in Gotham before Batman arrives. According to you, the Gotham Central storyline is just about the police, BUT Batman is still around and therefore the Batman villains are also around.
The FOX show described above predates Batman and therefore there are no Batman villains. If this were set in the Nolanverse then it would take place probably after Bruce’s parents were shot and the city’s problems are mobsters and corrupt cops.
I’m not saying you can’t make an interesting show about an honest cop in a corrupt city. But if you’re going to set it in Gotham City and there is no Batman, what’s the point?
Again, because they’d be using the larger Gotham mythos, cast of characters (it says in the blurb “his efforts to fight off Gotham’s famous villains”), and the tone and setting. It seems pretty obvious to me, but you can’t have the Gotham mythos and supporting cast of characters if you’re not in Gotham. Gotham Central proved you can do many storylines about the town and the supporting characters and have them be far more interesting that a lot of the Batman stories– it all comes down to the writing, but the Gotham setting gives them lots of stuff to pull from that you wouldn’t get in some other generic cop show.
Furthermore, here is an example.
“Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” premiered tonight. This is a similar concept to what we’re talking about. This show is about SHIELD agents that takes place after the events from the Avengers movie so there are references to Iron Man, Thor and Hulk. But the Avengers are not in the show.
Judging from the comments in the forum after the premiere, I’d say that many people weren’t that thrilled with it. I saw the word ‘meh’ peppered throughout. Granted, it was only the first episode.
Mulderism is absolutely correct. There were no “Batman” villians in Gotham before Batman arrived. The Gothan Central comic – which was awesome – did not focus on Gordon, it focused on how the mere mortals of the Gotham PD dealt with the craziness that Gotham City had become with the arrival of Batman. That is not what this is. This is the story of James Gordon dealing with street crime in Gotham City before there ever was such a thing as Batman, which is all well and good but the question of “why make it a Gotham series at all” remains a good one. Unless they are going to say that Batman’s rogues existed before Batman did, which will raise a whole new set of issues.
Seriously, done properly this could be great. Year One, The Long Halloween, Dark Victory, Black Mirror, and The Dark Knight Trilogy show Gordon definitely has potential. Corrupt police department, strong organized crime, extramarital affairs, are the stuff of. Great drama. The press release emphasizes The Mentalist, but Heller was the show runner on Rome, so I think this could really turn into something great.
Gee, great.
Whenever I read Batman comics or watch Batman movies and TV shows, I always think “This would be so much better without Batman.”
Unoriginal idea.
I think this was sarcastic, but I really -have- felt that way frequently. I’ve always liked Batman’s supporting cast better than Batman. For my money, he works best as a legendary figure, a presence often felt but rarely seen. The fact that he’s out there colors the Gotham setting, but doesn’t need to be the focus. Otherwise the solution to everything is too often “Oh wait, Batman had a plan, this was all part of it, he accounted for everything.” Same thing you get with most mastermind characters.
Just one guy’s opinion, anyway. Dunno if that’s the way this show is going to go, but I’m certainly interested.
Which do you think the idea is, terrible or unoriginal? I had thought you were mocking it because it was out-of-left-field, which would theoretically make it at least original.
They should just do Gotham Central where the Shadow of Batman hung over every story but he rarely appeared. Showing how normal cops deal with living and working int hat city with all that chaos made for interesting stories.
Gotham Central is an amazing comic book– if they’re doing an adaptation of that, it’ll be great.
That’s what I’m hoping they’ll do. The big difference being that GC was a book that, much like the new SHIELD, took place sort of in the shadows or behind the scenes of the grander superhero epic, and that very much informed the tone. Keeping my fingers crossed that Gordon will start hearing urban legends of a bat-winged freak pretty early on in the how.
But any reservations aside, this could be amazing and taking a cue from GC would be the smart thing to do.
This is tricky. We could see Bruce Wayne’s dad building his empire in the background. Other little cameos could happen. We might see some lightly super powered mafia heavies. I think I like it. Who will play Gordon?