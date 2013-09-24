FOX lands Commissioner Gordon origin series ‘Gotham’

FOX is getting into the DC Comics business.

The network has emerged victorious from a fierce bidding war with a series commitment for “Gotham,” a new Commissioner Gordon origin series from “The Mentalist” creator Bruno Heller, according to Deadline. Gordon, of course, is the detective who served as Batman’s ally in the comic books and later film and TV adaptations of the Caped Crusader. The show will focus on Gordon’s pre-Batman career as police commissioner and his efforts to fight off Gotham’s famous villains.

Commissioner Gordon made his debut in the very first panel of “Detective Comics” #27, the 1939 comic book in which Batman was also introduced. The character was most recently played by Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy.

“Gotham” will be the second DC Comics adaptation to make it to air next season after the CW’s previously-announced “Flash” series.

Does “Gotham” sound like something you’d like to watch? Sound off by voting in the poll below.

