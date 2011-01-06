Fox makes it official at CES: ‘Star Wars’ on Blu-ray in September

“Star Wars” is coming to Blu-ray in September.
That’s pretty much it, right? Beyond that, there are a million smaller conversations that are already raging all over the Internet about what versions of the films will appear on the discs, which of the three offered box sets to buy, whether or not the transfers improve on mistakes from earlier transfers, what sort of extra features and deleted scenes we’ll see. With the lack of detail so far, though, it’s all just idle chatter.
Personally, I’m planning to spring for “Star Wars: The Complete Saga,” a nine-film Blu-ray box set that will include all six films in the series and three discs of bonus material. The reason I’ll happily make that investment is that, until now, I’ve only ever purchased the Original Trilogy, and even then, I haven’t upgraded each and every time the films have been available. I don’t have any of the prequels in the house right now, and with Toshi turning six in July, he’ll be right around the perfect age to start watching the movies when the box set comes out.
That’s going to be a series of Film Nerd 2.0 articles I can’t wait to write.
For those who only want the Original Trilogy, they’re selling each of the trilogies as a separate box. I guess that also means that if there’s anyone out there who only wants the Prequel Trilogy, for some perverse reason, then that option exists for them as well.
My Twitter feed and Facebook and nerd outlets all over the place are once again filled with rabid anti-Lucas invective today, most of it from the same people who are searching to find the best pre-order price for their purchase, and as always, I am amazed at the energy spent by people to liken the experience of watching a couple of fantasy films with violent sexual assault. Fandom, keeping’ it classy.
I think it’s a safe bet we won’t be seeing the original unaltered versions of the films. They were treated as “bonus features” on the last big DVD release of the films, and they were very pointedly not full anamorphic transfers. It was the most begrudging way possible to include them. I’m not sure there’s an equivalent way he could do that with Blu-ray… maybe if he threw them on one of the bonus discs as 480i transfers? I wouldn’t put it past him, but I also wouldn’t count on ever seeing those versions of the films released during his lifetime again.
I remember going to see “Star Wars” at the Egyptian theater with George Lucas in attendance at one point, and he sat about two rows directly in front of us. Watching him watch the original version of the film, with visible matte lines and all of the “flaws” of the film still in place, and it was like watching someone get waterboarded. He was physically uncomfortable with the experience, and there were moments where it looked like he was about to bolt. I may not agree with his reasons for not selling me the versions of the films that I fell in love with, but I get that it really does make him crazy. I wish there was some middle ground, but in the meantime, I fully plan to pick up the souped-up Blu-ray versions, throw them on with a little boy who is already fully in love with lightsabers and Darth Vader, and enjoy them for what they are.
And, yes, I’m still planning to show them to him in this order: IV-V-I-II-III-VI.
See you in September. Here’s the official press release:
The most anticipated Blu-ray release ever – the Star Wars™ Saga – emerges from light speed this September 2011. For the first time, all six of George Lucas” epic films (Episodes I-VI) are united in one complete set. Fans worldwide are able to pre-order now with online retailers.
Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment will release Star Wars in three distinct sets to meet the needs of every Star Wars fan:
Star Wars: The Complete Saga on Blu-ray (9-disc Set includes all six films)
Star Wars: Prequel Blu-ray Trilogy (3-disc set includes Episodes I-III)
Star Wars: Original Blu-ray Trilogy (3-disc set includes Episodes IV-VI)
STAR WARS: THE COMPLETE SAGA ON BLU-RAY will feature all six live-action Star Wars feature films utilizing the highest possible picture and audio presentation, along with three additional discs and more than 30 hours of extensive special features including never-before-seen deleted and alternate scenes, an exploration of the exclusive Star Wars archives, and much more.
Star Wars: The Complete Saga on Blu-ray will be available for $139.99 US/$179.99 CAN and the Star Wars: Trilogy Sets for $69.99 US/89.99 CAN. Pricing for each set will vary by international territory.
Flanked by a legion of his finest Imperial Stormtroopers, Darth Vader himself joined Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment President Mike Dunn at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to announce the release, vowing “The forces of the Empire will be at your disposal to assure the success of this endeavor.””
“The Star Wars Saga is the most anticipated Blu-ray collection since the launch of the high-def format,” Dunn said. “The epic franchise pioneered sound and visual presentation in theaters and is perfectly suited to do it again in the home, with a viewing experience only possible with Blu-ray.”
“With all six episodes available for the first time in one collection, this is a great way for families and home audiences to experience the complete Saga from start to finish,” said Doug Yates, Vice President of Marketing, Online, Distribution, Lucasfilm Ltd. “And with the quality of high-definition, Blu-ray provides the most immersive home experience possible.”
“The Star Wars franchise has been one of the most anticipated Blu-ray releases by Amazon”s customers,” said Bill Carr, Vice President of Music and Video at Amazon. “We think that Star Wars will be incredibly popular with our customers, and we expect pre-orders to be very strong.”
I thought I was the only one with a wonky viewing order. I was thinking (for myself if not for my four-year old), doing it ala Stephen King’s It: I, IV, II, V, III, VI. It allows for some semblance of chronological order while preserving the ‘big plot twist’ for as long as possible.
How about this order?
IV, V, VI
That’s it.
Drew,
That’s a really interesting way to view them. I’ve always thought that George would one day get tired of tinkering around with the effects and start playing with the timeline. He could use the prequels as flashbacks to make one long “saga” a la Coppola’s TV re-edit of The Godfather. You may have just given him a crazy idea. I say go for it!
I can’t believe more people – who are going to watch all 6 again – don’t want to watch them all in number order, prequels first. That way, you get the crap in the series out early.
I proudly pre-ordered a copy of the Saga for myself. Not only am I not a hardcore enough fan to be bothered by the relatively mundane additions to the SEs, but I look at it practically. Haven’t had #s IV-VI in any medium since VHS, and I’d happily pay $25 for each on Blu-ray. Would I then pay just $15 extra for three discs of Special Features? You’re goddamned right I would. And I’ll probably never watch them, but toss in the prequels anyway in case I go senile while Blu-ray is still the optimal medium? Sure.
The anger towards the decision to not have the base Originals is understandable to a degree, but people also have to stop acting like Lucas owes them something.
On the other hand, the press release does states:
“Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment will release Star Wars in three distinct sets to meet the needs of every Star Wars fan”
And there are many Star Wars fans whose needs will NOT be met if the original versions are not included.
They certainly won’t include full-HD versions, but I’m HOPING they’ll at least include the originals in an SD-16×9 transfer (rather than the 4×3 of the current discs). If they do, I’ll be getting them. If they don’t, I won’t bother.
Are the original versions that were included in the bonus features of the last dvd set in 4×3?
yes, David. The same non-anamorphic 4×3 tranfer used for the pre-special edition laserdisc release in the mid 90’s.
So it is the full widescreen picture, but with massive black bars for the 4×3 frame. Which is annoying if you’re watching on a widescreen TV, since I can zoom in on my TV, but then I lose the subtitles for Greedo, Jabba, etc.
Lucas talks about moments and themes as echoes and mirrors within the overall saga. I’ve always wondered if half the hatred of the prequels – though Mr. Plinkett’s brutal deconstructions show they are significantly flawed – is because we actually saw the films out of what became the final order. When Drew shows them to Toshi, won’t it be interesting to see how he reacts to things in later episodes that call back to the original? Empire’s asteroid chase being bigger and better than Clones’ (thanks to John Williams’ score); realizing that the bounty hunter who claims Han Solo was that little boy whose father got beheaded by a Jedi. I hope Drew shows them in I-VI order, not IV-VI, I-III like we experienced, so that we can see if the series works in a straight line with a fresh viewer.
Eh, I think the whole genocide thing in Episode II and Padme basically telling Anakin that everyone has bad days wouldn’t be improved whether or not you put it second or fourth/fifth.
These MSRPs are utter horseshit. The US and Canuck dollars are at par, + or – minute daily fluctuations to the tenth of a cent. Where does Lucasfilm and Fox get off charging forty dollars in the difference for the set?…On second thought, what am I complaining about? I’ll buy a Blu-ray-writer before I pay for the same broken versions of these movies again. Try again George, fix what you ‘fixed’, and let’s sit down in the edit bay one more time with I, II, and even III. See what you come up with after a little healthy removal, then I’ll pay to see the story again.
I think beyond any discussion of what the ‘proper’ order is to see the films, the prequels just aren’t very good. Even my 12 year old brother who has grown up with the prequel trilogy side by side with the original can point out the flaws and boring stretches. Granted, he’s been spoiled on a lifetime of mainlining Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter, but still. I think there’s a certain age when people who aren’t in denial admit that the prequels don’t hold water.
They aren’t awful the way Plinkett and hyperbolic fanboys will have you believe, they’re just kind of lame and inconsistent. Not that great fantasy movie that would be totally forgotten by now if they didn’t have light sabers in them, like Golden Compass or Eragon or something. I wish geek culture good just embrace the stuff they liked and let the rest of it go, instead of constantly dwelling on the negative, but hey, what can you do?
If he’s “already fully in love with lightsabers and Darth Vader” then doesn’t he already know about the relationship between Luke and Vader?
I understand the desire to preserve a big plot twist… but is it really a plot twist if everyone already knows?
I have a question for older fans. I’m twenty years old and have grown up with Star Wars, and I dig the first three movies. But I’ve also grown up with Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings, so Star Wars never really dominated my attention, and in fact both of those franchises mean much much more to me than Star Wars.
But as a I look at the current state of studio filmmaking, and the culture that surrounds it (by which I mean film discussion and criticism), I’m left with one idea that keeps reoccuring and that I can’t think around:
Movies would be better off without Star Wars.
I love that first trilogy, but I honestly think that if Star Wars hadn’t happened and altered the course of filmmaking to revolve around special effects and thin plots, the quality of films would be at least more interesting, if not necessarily better.
And with no Star Wars, there’s no Star Wars Prequels, and this insane era of arrested developed, pessimistic, loud shit heads who can’t stop flaming hatred in every discussion of genre, wouldn’t have a ground zero to launch off from. Or maybe they would’ve found something else.
Guys, please talk me out of this. Convince me that I’m wrong and that we’re all better off with Star Wars and everything it has brought.
Without Star Wars, there would be no Indiana Jones or Blade Runner or Back to the Future or E.T. just to name a few.
Without Star Wars Ridley Scott, James Cameron, Peter Jackson, JJ Abrams and Frank Darabont probably would not be filmmakers.
Without Star Wars there would be no Pixar, hence no Toy Story, Incredibles, Cars, etc.
Without Star Wars there would be no ILM, and I would argue that means there would be no Harry Potter or Lord of the Rings films as the studios were not that interested in FX before Star Wars arrived.
These are just a few of the things off the top of my head.
The world would be a worse place if Star Wars didn’t exist.
You sure man? I know a lot of those guys took inspiration from Star Wars in choices they made and aesthetics they used, but I don’t buy that without Star Wars those guys would’ve abandoned film entirely. I think the true visionairies would’ve kept going, Lucas or no Lucas.
Cameron: [www.aceshowbiz.com]
I don’t have the time to research the others but I’ve heard them site Star Wars as a turning point in their careers in interviews.
Don’t pin all the lazy imitations and half assed permutations of Star Wars’ (still apparently barely understood) structure over the past 30 years on the source or the filmmaker. Modern cinema production and exhibition would be virtually unrecognizable without George Lucas.
I do find myself hoping though that the last pre-SE laserdisc pressing/VHS release (which was HEAVILY promoted as the last opportunity to buy unaltered versions going forward) is included in this release – though I sincerely doubt it will really shut anyone up even if it is.
If I had a kid, I would totally introduce that child to Star Wars in the order you suggest, but alas, I have no children, and I’m not going to. I want to see the extra features, but I honestly have no desire to rewatch the prequels. And I’m not a knee jerk prequel hater. I’ve scene each part within the double digit numbers. I’m good now. I know which ones I like and which ones I’ve seen enough.
Thanks Drew… I’ve been scratching my head for ages trying to decide in what order to introduce my 5 year old son to the Star Wars movies. He is already familiar with the majority of the characters (through the Lego Star Wars PS3 game), and unfortunately has developed a love for the PREQUEL characters (though who can blame him… Grevious has 4 light sabres for gods sake!). So, like nearly every other recommendation you make, I will blindly follow your lead.
Jeez… I oughta start thinking for myself… nah, fuck it… that’s why people like you exist, to make my easy life even easier. Cheers Bro.
Not trying to be a troll here but I’d like to chime in.
Does *anybody* think that the prequels add anything to the grand scheme of things? For someone brand new to the Star Wars movies, would they be better served by just seeing the original trilogy?
For me I would say ‘yes’ but that is just my opinion.
Seeing Anakin’s transformation into Darth Vader and the fall of the Republic may satisfy completionists but it tainted the original trilogy for me.
Personally, I would rather watch Plinkett’s reviews of the prequels than the actual movies again. He does a good job of dissecting the movies in a humourous way. I know Drew would not agree with that.
I friggin love Plinkett’s reviews. Like the original trilogy, everyone once in a while I have the urge to sit down and watch them and feel better. The prequels never managed to do that for me.
In the scheme of film, I don’t know if they really add anything, but as an EU fan I understand people wanting more. I just prefer to read about what happens to the characters that interested me instead of watching what happened in the past.
The Prequels don’t add anything. In fact, they take away. To say that I find them insulting to children in a way that Teletubbies or Hip-Hop Harry are is an understatement. Plinkett’s reviews may not be subtle, but they are one thing: correct. George made the mistake of not culling his original trilogy enough. He should have made Anakin’s change to Vader the second film. He should have done a lot of things. And while he doesn’t owe us anything, neither do we, the fans, owe him anything. Least of all our silence when it comes to how hurt and betrayed some of us felt when we realized just how hard we fell for an obvious cash grab.
Toshi + Star Wars = all kinds of awesome. Can’t wait for Nerd 2.0 to return!
I’m surprised no one’s mentioned the Star Wars: Revisited editions. I’ve heard some pretty great things about that version of Episode IV and I’m looking forward to what he does with the rest of the series (he’s thinking of changing the ending of RotJ – looking forward to see if he makes it match up closer to Lucas’s earlier idea of Luke wandering off as The Man With No Name.
Man, I guess those prequels really killed Star Wars for me. If you could’ve told teenage-me that the theater quality versions of the Star Wars films would some day be available for a reasonable price and I wouldn’t give a shit, I never would’ve believed you.
Maybe, I’ll pick these up some day if my son ever shows any interest…
Geez Drew you are really going to make him squirm over Han.
At least he won’t have to wait three years to find out like we did (or is that your attempt at approximating that?). Looking forward to that piece and a chance to do the same in our house in a few years.
The Plinket review is long, but if you watch the last half hour he does this stuff where he talks about how static all the shots are, and how that makes everything boring, then he does this brilliant thing at the end where he strings together the shots of Lucas directing, and you realize the hand held junk of Lucas is more imaginatively done than the movies themselves. It’s a little bit of brilliance set amidst the snark. Worth checking out even if you don’t want to sit through the whole thing.
What’s frustrating to me is there are genuinely great moments in the prequels IMO. Those moments are also the ones that are stylistically different from the original trilogy. Those big moments like the hangar doors to reveal Darth Maul, or the camera moving around Yoda as he takes out his lightsaber or the “Order 66” montage. I think the prequels as a whole needed a more operatic approach like those scenes had. Lucas tried to shoot the movie for the most part like the old trilogy, in a very basic way. That works if the events itself are exciting like rebellion against the Empire. When it’s stuff like political arguments and the senate scenes, however, you need to be more dramatic in the filmmaking.
Here are a couple of informative links posted by the_patriot in the comments at Ain’t It Cool News on the history of the Star Wars films restorations:
[arstechnica.com]
[secrethistoryofstarwars.com]
That’s totally the order to watch them in! I showed a friend of mine, who somehow managed to live 23 years on this earth without seeing a star wars movie or having the big twist in Empire ruined for him, and he absolutely loved watching them this way. Then he thanked me for showing him them in that order.