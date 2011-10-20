FOX, Marvel develop ‘The Punisher’ for the small screen

While none of his big screen incarnations have been rousingly successful, “The Punisher” could be heading for television.

According to Deadline.com , FOX has given a put pilot commitment to a “Punisher” pilot from former “Criminal Minds” showrunner Ed Bernero, ABC Studios and Marvel.

FOX is envisioning the story of cop-turned-badass-vigilante Frank Castle/Punisher as an hour-long procedural with a Marvel twist.

Bernero also has the 1870s paranormal Western “The Eye” set up at ABC this development season.

Leaving aside the 1989 Dolph Lundgren “Punisher” vehicle, the popular comic character has had two recent versions. In 2004, Thomas Jane played the title character, with John Travolta as his adversary, and “The Punisher” made $54.7 million worldwide, including $33.8 million domestic. The 2008 “Punisher: War Zone” featured Ray Stevenson and barely passed $10 million worldwide.

Marvel still has “Hulk” and “AKA Jessica Jones” in very slow development at ABC, while FOX is also dipping its toes into the comic waters with the DC-based “The Spectre.”