FOX, Marvel develop ‘The Punisher’ for the small screen

While none of his big screen incarnations have been rousingly successful, “The Punisher” could be heading for television.
According to Deadline.com, FOX has given a put pilot commitment to a “Punisher” pilot from former “Criminal Minds” showrunner Ed Bernero, ABC Studios and Marvel.
FOX is envisioning the story of cop-turned-badass-vigilante Frank Castle/Punisher as an hour-long procedural with a Marvel twist.
Bernero also has the 1870s paranormal Western “The Eye” set up at ABC this development season.
Leaving aside the 1989 Dolph Lundgren “Punisher” vehicle, the popular comic character has had two recent versions. In 2004, Thomas Jane played the title character, with John Travolta as his adversary, and “The Punisher” made $54.7 million worldwide, including $33.8 million domestic. The 2008 “Punisher: War Zone” featured Ray Stevenson and barely passed $10 million worldwide.
Marvel still has “Hulk” and “AKA Jessica Jones” in very slow development at ABC, while FOX is also dipping its toes into the comic waters with the DC-based “The Spectre.”
I hope they will include the following allies in this Punisher television series:
G. W. Bridge, Stuart Clarke, Lynn Michaels, Microchip, Henry Russo, Martin Soap, Joan, Mr. Bumpo, Spacker Dave, Lt. Molly Von Richtofen, Yorkie Mitchell, Jen Cooke, Kathryn O’Brien, Nick Fury, Steve Goodwin
I look forward to seeing the following villains in this Punisher television series:
Barracuda, Bushwacker, Hitman, Jigsaw, Ma Gnucci, The Russian, The Rev, Jigsaw, The Kingpin, The Holy, Elite, Mr. Payback, Nicky Cavella, Finn Cooley, Maginty, William Rawlins, Tony Pizzo, Cristu Bulat, Tiberiu Bulat, Robert Hellsgaard
There’s not much here, but some of the stuff I read about it on another site makes it seem like they dont get the character (ie he’s going to still be on active duty as a cop during the day and vigilante at night)
If what you say is correct this sounds like a disaster in the making. At least it’s on FOX which means it’ll be canceled quickly.