FOX orders a second helping of ‘Bob’s Burgers’

FOX has ordered up a second season of the new animated comedy “Bob’s Burgers.”

Â

Created by Loren Bouchard, “Bob’s Burgers” premiered in January with what FOX is still calling the highest-rated new series debut of the series on any network (an NFL game may have contributed a tiny bit to those numbers). The series has subsequently delivered low-but-steady numbers airing after “The Simpsons” in FOX’s demographically desirable Animation Domination lineup.

Â

“‘Bob’s Burgers’ has proved to be a perfect neighbor to our slate of fan-favorite animated families this year,” states FOX Entertainment President Kevin Reilly. “The series has found its own really unique, irreverent voice and is doing consistent business for us on Sundays, so we’re excited to serve up another season to the fans.”

Â

The story of a devoted culinary family and their frequently reopened burger palace, “Bob’s Burgers” features the vocal stylings of H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman and Kristen Schaal.

Â

And because this still makes us laugh, check our our interview with the stars of “Bob’s Burgers” from last fall:Â