FOX orders animated ‘Murder Police’ for 2013-2014

12.04.12 6 years ago
FOX did a little early Christmas shopping on Tuesday (December 4), picking up the animated comedy “Murder Police” for the 2013-2014 season.
“Murder Police” comes from “Family Guy” veteran David A. Goodman and Jason Ruiz, who was discovered as part of FOX’s Inkubation program. The project has received a 13-episode order.
Ruiz also will voice the show’s lead character, Manuel Sanchez, a good cop trying to fight crime the right way, but battling his own clumsiness and the ineptitude around him. And speaking of that ineptitude, Will Sasso voices the main character’s violence-prone partner Tommy Margaretti.
Other actors lending their voices include Chi McBride, Horatio Sanz, Penny Marshall, Peter Atencio and Justina Muchado.
“David and Jason came to us with a really fresh take on law enforcement that we”ve never seen before,” blurbs Kevin Reilly, Chairman of Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. “With ‘Murder Police,’ these guys are taking a staple genre of television — the cop show — and turning it on its head by pushing the warped comedic boundaries that only animation can offer. It”s the kind of show our Animation Domination fans will absolutely love, and I can”t wait to introduce it next season.”
Goodman and Ruiz co-wrote the “Murder Police” pilot, which will be produced for Twentieth Century Fox Television by Bento Box Animation.

TAGSFoxMurder Policeseries order

