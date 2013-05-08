FOX picks up 4 new dramas, including J.J. Abrams’ ‘Almost Human’ and Greg Kinnear in ‘Rake’

The network upfront presentations don’t begin until Monday, but the networks have started making decisions on which pilots to drop and which to order to series. FOX is the first network to make the latter call, ordering four new dramas, including a sci-fi cop drama from J.J. Abrams’ production company, a legal drama starring Greg Kinnear and a modern-day version of “Sleepy Hollow.”
As reported by the various trades (including the Hollywood Reporter), the four new dramas are:
* “Almost Human,” from Abrams’ Bad Robot production company and former “Fringe” showrunner J.H. Wyman, set 35 years in the future where all cops are given human-like android partners. It stars Karl Urban, Michael Ealy, Lili Taylor, Mackenzie Crook, Michael Irby and Minka Kelly.
* “Rake,” adapted from the Australian series of the same name, stars Kinnear in a legal drama version of “House,” about a brilliant but self-destructive defensey lawyer; it co-stars Miranda Otto and John Ortiz, and is produced by Australian creator Peter Duncan and “Rescue Me” vet Peter Tolan; Sam Raimi directed the pilot.
* “Sleepy Hollow,” a contemporary version of the Ichabod Crane story, starring Tom Mison Nicole Beharie and Orlando Jones and produced by “Fringe” co-creators (and ubiquitous screenwriters) Alex Kurtzman and Bob Orcie; Len Wiseman directed the pilot.
* “Gang Related,” a crime drama about Los Angeles’ gang task force, starring Ramon Rodriguez and RZA, written by Chris Morgan and directed by Allen Hughes.
“Almost Human” sounds awesome! The more work Karl Urban gets, the better. He was fantastic as Judge Dredd.
I’ll also check out Sleepy Hollow, though Kurtzman and Orci don’t have the greatest track record especially when away from JJ Abrams.
Wyman is a horrible writer with a huge Ego, who only cares for the Big Pain of Men , Men an more Men.
Season 5 of Fringe was turned into Walter and Peter crying and whining soap, to please Jackson Noble,
and the great Olivia was sacrificed for that.
Anna Torv did not even get lines half the time,
or 4 lines at least 20 times,
but being so brilliant,
Anna is the only one who kept her character alive.
Wyman writing is filled with cliche upon cliche, read the filmcritics about his Dead… film,
BTW
Abrams has nothing to do with tv, especially not with the Wyman thing, he just arranges the money.
It sounds like a season 6 episode of Friends where Joey landed the role of Mac in the robot-buddy cop series “Mac & C.H.E.E.S.E.”
Didn’t they write that dreadful “Cowboys & Aliens?” That should have been good.
Kurtzman and Orci have been attached to a lot of terrible things lately, most notably (as you said) ‘Cowboys & Aliens’ and the first 2 ‘Transformers’ movies.
I’ll give pretty much anything with Karl Urban in it a look see, even if it does seem like the latest version of “Mann and Machine.’
Likewise, I’m all with Terry O’Quinn and “Gang Related,” though I really wish if were resigned to having to accept a police proceedural, it would be somewhere other than Fox. In any case, it can’t be any less laughable than “The Following.”
RWG (which has quickly become the best hate-watch on TV)
He’s not a defense lawyer, he’s just sort of…defensey.
I’m assuming Minka Kelly is playing the “human-type” android. A robot pretty much sums up Kelly’s range as an actress.
Fingers crossed that Holmes & YoYo make an appearance in “Almost Human”.
Can’t wait for me to like almost human and it getting cancelled.
“Gang Related” could be good, but it won’t be very “gritty” (to use Deadline’s terminology) if it’s on broadcast.
“Almost Human” looks like it could be boom or bust.
“Rake”, I thought “House as a detective” when I first read the premise. And “Sleepy Hollow” seems to be Fox going “People like that Elementary and Once Upon A Time. Get us one!”