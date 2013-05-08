FOX picks up 4 new dramas, including J.J. Abrams’ ‘Almost Human’ and Greg Kinnear in ‘Rake’

The network upfront presentations don’t begin until Monday, but the networks have started making decisions on which pilots to drop and which to order to series. FOX is the first network to make the latter call, ordering four new dramas, including a sci-fi cop drama from J.J. Abrams’ production company, a legal drama starring Greg Kinnear and a modern-day version of “Sleepy Hollow.”

As reported by the various trades (including the Hollywood Reporter), the four new dramas are:

* “Almost Human,” from Abrams’ Bad Robot production company and former “Fringe” showrunner J.H. Wyman, set 35 years in the future where all cops are given human-like android partners. It stars Karl Urban, Michael Ealy, Lili Taylor, Mackenzie Crook, Michael Irby and Minka Kelly.

* “Rake,” adapted from the Australian series of the same name, stars Kinnear in a legal drama version of “House,” about a brilliant but self-destructive defensey lawyer; it co-stars Miranda Otto and John Ortiz, and is produced by Australian creator Peter Duncan and “Rescue Me” vet Peter Tolan; Sam Raimi directed the pilot.

* “Sleepy Hollow,” a contemporary version of the Ichabod Crane story, starring Tom Mison Nicole Beharie and Orlando Jones and produced by “Fringe” co-creators (and ubiquitous screenwriters) Alex Kurtzman and Bob Orcie; Len Wiseman directed the pilot.

* “Gang Related,” a crime drama about Los Angeles’ gang task force, starring Ramon Rodriguez and RZA, written by Chris Morgan and directed by Allen Hughes.