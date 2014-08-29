Fox rebooting “The Greatest American Hero”

The Steven J. Cannell cult classic superhero comedy/drama that ran on ABC for three seasons from 1981 to 1983 is being remade by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the writer-directors behind “The Lego Movie” and the “21 Jump Street” movies. According to Deadline, the new take on “The Greatest American Hero” “will chronicle inner-city teacher Isaac”s adventures after his discovery of a superhero suit which gives him superhuman abilities.”