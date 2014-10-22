Fox reimagining “Frankenstein”

Fox”s version of the Mary Shelley mythology revolves around a corrupt FBI agent who is brought back from the dead as a younger and stronger man by an antisocial billionaire and his bio-engineer twin sister. It”s from “Homeland”s” Howard Gordon” and “Crisis” and “Life” creator Rand Ravich.

Fox and Will Smith are remaking “Hitch” as a sitcom

Smith will serve as a producer on a comedy based on the 2005 rom-com he made with Kevin James.

HBO bringing back Michael Kenneth Williams with “Crime”

The “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Wire” vet will play a NYC gangster in the eight-hour miniseries that James Gandolfini was originally set to star in.

Carlton from “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” is named after “Lost”s” Carlton Cuse

“The Strain” and “Bates Motel” exec producer mentioned that tidbit in an on-stage conversation with “Fresh Prince” creator Andy Borowitz, his pal from college.

Meet the “Bike Captain” of “Sons of Anarchy”

Since Day 1, Chris Gorden”s job has been to procure, place and care for every motorcycle the show uses. PLUS: Jimmy Smits talks about Nero”s actions in this week”s episode.

“The View”s” new hosts haven”t been boosting ratings

The ratings aren”t bad, except the ABC talk show”s demo numbers are heading in a downward direction for the 4th straight year.

Judge allows Teresa Giudice to serve her prison sentence in “OITNB” prison

The “Real Housewives” star will serve her 15-month sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, CT, which is the inspiration for “Orange is the New Black.”

Fox orders “The Weatherman,” based on the crowdfunded Aussie web series

The remake of “The Weatherman” is a workplace comedy revolving around a weatherman who”s the most insecure man on TV.

“Game of Thrones” rumors, debunked

Who”s returning, and who”s not returning?

There are 6 eras of black sitcoms

There was “The Lear Era” (Ridiculed Black Subjectivity and Social Relevancy,” followed by “The Cosby Era” and, currently, the “Neo Minstrelsy” era. Can “Black-ish” set forth a new era for black sitcoms?

B.J. Novak: “I”m very lucky to have the actual Mindy Kaling”

Novak explains to Queen Latifah his complicated relationship with his former “Office” co-star.

Watch Andy Richter zing Chelsea Handler for making a fat joke at his expense

She asked Andy, “Do you float a lot in the ocean?”

Judge Len Goodman will be one of 3 regulars returning to “Dancing” next week

He”ll be joined by Erin Andrews and Karina Smirnoff.

See TV characters in their Halloween costumes

Here”s a look at the Halloween-themed episodes of “Black-ish,” “Two and a Half Men” and more.

10 familiar guest-stars on ShondaLand shows

From Geena Davis to Kate Burton.

Claim: “The Simpsons” has now been bad for longer than it was good

“But when it was good it was great,” says Robert Kushman. “Television has never provided as many inspired jokes per minute, sometimes per second, as 'The Simpsons” did; has never been as consistently, ruthlessly, creatively irreverent as 'The Simpsons' was. It taught a generation to revere wit and to distrust authority, two hugely important achievements. Now the irreverence has shrunk to mere random rudeness, and the jokes are flabby and far between. Everything”s gone slack.”

Watch Taylor Swift”s” quirky “The Voice” promo

“Are we on camera now? Where are they? This is terrifying. Do you guys have drones?”

Keri Russell gets an “Americans” AA sponsor

Actress Karen Pittman will play a struggling mother who befriends Elizabeth Jennings in disguise as somebody else.

Examining Hayden Panettiere”s “Nashville” cry-face

The true centerpiece of the show is Juliette crying.

A linguist explains Kathy Bates” unusual “American Horror Story: Freak Show” accent

Is that a Baltimore accent?

“ER” alum Gloria Reuben joins “Mr. Robot”

She'll recur with Rami Malek and Christian Slater on the USA hacker drama.

Bravo renews “Below Deck”

The yachting reality show will be back for a 3rd season after drawing its best ratings of the year.