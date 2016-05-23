Fox Released a 5-Minute Trailer for Independence Day: Resurgence for Some Reason

#Jeff Goldblum #Will Smith
05.23.16 2 years ago

Trailers can be a really effective way of drawing viewers into a film (or in some cases, pushing them away). But in the age of the internet, asking people to sit through an almost five-minute trailer is kind of silly. I'm looking at you, Independence Day: Resurgence.

Because I'm a fan of the original and feel happily nostalgic about it, I'm not totally against this revamp (though I can't say I was clamoring for them to pick up with the story 20 years later). They kind of lost me when they didn't cast Mae Whitman in her original role of the President's daughter, but I'll probably give this one a shot unless early reviews are terrible.

That said, ten seconds into the new extended trailer for Independence Day: Resurgence and I'm all “skip to the end.”

And this is coming from someone who really loved Independence Day. We were at peak Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum was coming off Jurassic Park and got to say “must go faster” in a second film, and Data was a huge science nerd.

It's not even a bad trailer; it's just unnecessary. The film is set to be released on June 24; we've already gotten the same beats in previous trailers, and let's face it, everyone who was inclined to see it was already going to see it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jeff Goldblum#Will Smith
TAGS20TH CENTURY FOXindependence dayIndependence Day: ResurgenceJEFF GOLDBLUMMAE WHITMANWILL SMITH

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP