FOX renews ‘Bones’ for Season 10 and moves it back to Mondays

FOX has given “Bones” a pair of rewards for successfully moving to Fridays: Another season, plus a move back to Mondays.
Yes, the “Bones” Friday move was so successful that it lasted all of seven episodes, including this Friday’s airing. “Bones” will then move back to Mondays starting on March 10.
And yes, this means yet another shift to FOX’s spring schedule. My count may be off, but I believe this is the billionth alteration. [It’s probably closer to the fifth or sixth. FOX wouldn’t like me to exaggerate.]
This comes after years of threats of a Friday move and then the actual shift to Fridays on November 15. “Bones” struggled in its first Friday airing, but has subsequently provided a big boost for FOX on the difficult night. Naturally, it has done so well that it won’t continue to air there.
Instead, FOX will premiere a new season of “Kitchen Nightmares” in the Friday 8 p.m. slot, which it has proven its ability to draw roughly half of the audience that “Bones” has been pulling in the past few airings.
This will be the seventh season for “Kitchen Nightmares,” which will return on February 28.
And yes, this is not-so-great news for “Enlisted,” which got a nice little bump last week in its first airing at 9 p.m. but now will have to air after the less-compatible reality series.
But back to “Bones”!
FOX also announced that “Bones” has formally been renewed for a 10th season, which is far from a surprise.
Two weeks ago at the TCA press tour, FOX Entertainment Chairman Kevin Reilly was, to use the buzz-word of the press tour, “bullish” on the show’s chances.
“We’re negotiating on ‘Bones’ for another season,” Reilly said at the time. “I would anticipate it would be back. We”ve got to make a business deal, but I think we”ll work that out. And I”m really excited. I”m really happy to say that. Stephen Nathan will be running that show next year Stephen”s been with Hart from minute one. Hart”s going to really be focusing on ‘Backstrom.'”
So yes, everything’s coming up Hart Hanson.
“Bones” will be taking the place of “Almost Human” on Monday nights, moving back into the familiar 8 p.m. hour after the robot cop drama wraps its first season on March 3.
“Almost Human” has been doing solid numbers in that Monday time slot and it remains to be seen what its future holds. Stay tuned!
Does this make any sense?
Aside from FOX needing to put Kitchen Nightmares somewhere, and Friday being the only place. But then, why move Bones in the first place if you have another show waiting for that spot.
I’m confused, Dan.
Other Scott – It’s a *bit* weird. I’d guess that FOX has weighed the potential advantage gained by boosting Friday against the disadvantage of what could happen to “The Following” if it sinks deeper on Monday?
It’s strange. FOX moved “Bones” to Friday. It did exactly what FOX wanted it to do and now FOX is surrendering Friday again.
Shrug.
-Daniel
Wasn’t there talk of this being the last season for “Bones”?
Kevin – Never tangible. I think maybe Boreanaz and Deschanel didn’t have contracts and so Boreanaz hinted it might be coming to an end or something?
But FOX isn’t in strong enough position not to keep a valuable utility player like “Bones”…
-Daniel
I still think “Gang Related” should have premiered on March 10 instead of moving “Bones” back to Mondays.
With no back nine order and 5 straight episodes airing through Olympics, this could mean the end of “Almost Human.” I think it’s numbers are decent but not great for a first season. It’s likely to dip further in a second season unless it’s capable of pulling a “Scandal.”
Which is a shame. I’ve liked how “Almost Human” has developed and I feel like it’d be a show that’d get much better in its second season, now that they’ve got the character rhythms down.
I almost wonder if it’d do better as a Friday show. Hmm…
I’m yet to watch the show’s last 2 episodes. Any character development you mention must be accidental because the episodes have aired out of order. The 8 episodes aired in this order: Pilot-101, 105, 106, 107, 108, 103, 110, 102. The next 2 episodes are airing in this order: 109, 104.