FOX renews ‘Bones’ for Season 10 and moves it back to Mondays

FOX has given “Bones” a pair of rewards for successfully moving to Fridays: Another season, plus a move back to Mondays.

Yes, the “Bones” Friday move was so successful that it lasted all of seven episodes, including this Friday’s airing. “Bones” will then move back to Mondays starting on March 10.

And yes, this means yet another shift to FOX’s spring schedule. My count may be off, but I believe this is the billionth alteration. [It’s probably closer to the fifth or sixth. FOX wouldn’t like me to exaggerate.]

This comes after years of threats of a Friday move and then the actual shift to Fridays on November 15. “Bones” struggled in its first Friday airing, but has subsequently provided a big boost for FOX on the difficult night. Naturally, it has done so well that it won’t continue to air there.

Instead, FOX will premiere a new season of “Kitchen Nightmares” in the Friday 8 p.m. slot, which it has proven its ability to draw roughly half of the audience that “Bones” has been pulling in the past few airings.

This will be the seventh season for “Kitchen Nightmares,” which will return on February 28.

And yes, this is not-so-great news for “Enlisted,” which got a nice little bump last week in its first airing at 9 p.m. but now will have to air after the less-compatible reality series.

But back to “Bones”!

FOX also announced that “Bones” has formally been renewed for a 10th season, which is far from a surprise.

Two weeks ago at the TCA press tour, FOX Entertainment Chairman Kevin Reilly was, to use the buzz-word of the press tour, “bullish” on the show’s chances.

“We’re negotiating on ‘Bones’ for another season,” Reilly said at the time. “I would anticipate it would be back. We”ve got to make a business deal, but I think we”ll work that out. And I”m really excited. I”m really happy to say that. Stephen Nathan will be running that show next year Stephen”s been with Hart from minute one. Hart”s going to really be focusing on ‘Backstrom.'”

So yes, everything’s coming up Hart Hanson.

“Bones” will be taking the place of “Almost Human” on Monday nights, moving back into the familiar 8 p.m. hour after the robot cop drama wraps its first season on March 3.

“Almost Human” has been doing solid numbers in that Monday time slot and it remains to be seen what its future holds. Stay tuned!