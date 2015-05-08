FOX reportedly cancels ‘The Following,’ ‘Backstrom’

FOX has reportedly pulled the plug on “The Following” after three seasons and “Backstrom” after one season.

The two-hour “Following” season finale on May 18 will now be a series finale after 45 episodes.

Unlike the other cancellations I've reported the past few days, both FOX and WBTV declined confirmation on “The Following,” though that was more of an official formality than anything.

The “Following” writers' official Twitter feed opined:

Dearest followers, it's been such an honor to share this show with you. We'll save our goodbyes til later– we've got some great stories left – TheFollowingWriters (@FollowingRoom) May 8, 2015

The Kevin Bacon drama's most recent airing drew 3.22 million viewers and did a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 in Live+SD totals. Stretched to Live+7 Day figures, “The Following” rises to a more respective 6.17 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating, but those numbers are still well below where “The Following” was when it premiered as a minor sensation in early January 13. It certainly doesn't help the drama's cause that it comes from WBTV, rather than 20th Century Fox TV, home of all of the network's new drama pickups so far.

The first two seasons of “The Following” made my Bottom 10 lists for 2013 and 2014. I have five or six episodes from this season piled up on my DVR, but I'll plow through them eventually.

Similarly, FOX wouldn't confirm the “Backstrom” cancellation — FOX isn't confirming any cancellations this year — but series creator Hart Hanson tweets:

Sorry Portland! And very sorry to the great crew Backstrom enjoyed in Vancouver. You were fantastic and we were lucky to work with you. – Hart Hanson (@HartHanson) May 8, 2015

FOX will announce its full schedule on Monday, May 11.

