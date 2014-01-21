Fox Searchlight picks up Sundance film ‘Calvary’ starring Brendan Gleeson

In the latest big pickup at the Sundance Film Festival, Fox Searchlight Pictures has acquired U.S. rights to John Michael McDonagh’s dark religious comedy “Calvary,” starring Brendan Gleeson and Chris O’Dowd.

The film reunites writer-director McDonagh with his “The Guard” star Gleeson, who plays an idealistic priest named James who is troubled by increasingly scary encounters with a mysterious member of his parish. O’Dowd (“Bridesmaids,” “The IT Crowd”) plays a local who helps James where he can.

“Calvary” was produced by Reprisal Films” Chris Clark and Flora Fernandez Marengo and Octagon’s James Flynn

“We made a great film. In Fox Searchlight, we now have a great company behind us to send that film out into the world. Thank you, Sundance. Thank you, bourbon! Onward,” said McDonagh in a press release.

“We were impressed by the passion and commitment of Fox Searchlight towards Calvary, and look forward to the next chapter for the film,” said Clark.