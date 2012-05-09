FOX series orders: Mindy Kaling, Kevin Williamson, more get greenlight

FOX has ordered up a slew of new series today, including a single-camera comedy from “The Office” writer/star Mindy Kaling and a drama from “Vampire Diaries” creator Kevin Williamson. In addition, NBC has given the greenlight to the Jimmy Fallon-produced multi-cam series “Guys with Kids.”
First, the FOX comedies, all of them single-camera:
Kaling’s “It’s Messy” stars the actress as a young doctor attempting to balance her personal and professional lives. She executive-produced the pilot with BJ Novak, her co-star on “The Office”. The pilot also features Ed Weeks, Chris Messina, Anna Camp, Zoe Jarmon and Dana DeLorenzo.
“Ben & Kate” (formerly known as both “Ned Fox Is My Manny” and “Ben Fox Is My Manny”) was created by Dana Fox (“What Happens in Vegas”) and stars Nat Faxon as a free-wheeling guy who moves in with his uptight sister (Dakota Johnson) to help raise her baby. Fox based it on the real-life experiences of her brother Ben.
“The Goodwin Games”, a family comedy about three siblings who must compete for their late father’s fortune by engaging in a series of elaborate games. Created by “How I Met your Mother” writers Carter Bays, Craig Thomas and Chris Harris, the show stars Becki Newton, Scott Foley and Jake Lacy.
Aaaaand the dramas:
The two Kevins (Williamson and Bacon) team up as creator and star, respectively, for a crime show about an ex-FBI agent (Bacon) on the hunt for a serial-killer (James Purefoy) who has created a cult of serial-killers around him. The show is expected to be launched in midseason due to Bacon’s desire to do only 15 episodes at a pop.
Last but not least, “The Mob Doctor” stars Jordana Spiro (“Dexter,” “Harry’s Law”) as a young surgeon who must navigate her demanding career with a lifelong debt she owes to the South Chicago Mob. The series was created by Josh Berman and Robert Wright (“Drop Dead Diva”).
Switching networks to NBC, the Peacock Network has given a 13-episode order to the Jimmy Fallon-produced multi-cam comedy series “Guys with Kids” starring Jesse Bradford, Anthony Anderson and Zach Cregger. The pilot cast also includes Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Tempestt Bledsoe and Sara Rue, though, as noted by Deadline, Rue will have to be re-cast if her ABC comedy “Malibu Country” (starring Reba MacEntire) gets the greenlight, given that she’s in “second position” for “Guys.”
The Kevin Williamson project is called “The Following.”
Does the average viewer know if they’re watching a single camera or multi-camera show? Why do so many news items make the distinction? (Not trying to be a smart guy here, either. Just trying to understand).
Lee – By those names? Probably not. But can viewers tell the difference between a multi-cam with a laff-track or studio audience and a single-cam comedy? Sure. And do they respond differently to different types of shows based on age and variety of other factors? Absolutely.
Although there are article on the web about the differences and significance of single cam vs. multi cam comedies…Either Alan or Dan should write up an article in lay man’s language. Why one format is chosen over the other? What are the advantages or disadvantages and such.
I agree Balaji K. I’d love to read something like that. I think the guys here could explain it better than what I have been able to find on line.
I think in general single-camera shows TEND to be a little more realistic or natural and less focusing on gimmicks. Artistically, it seems like it CAN be used to hide or reveal things in a different manner. It would also seem to be a lot harder to edit since it is at least more prone to rely on single shots a/o getting the action from one point of view. Single-camera would also create a more cinematic feel, and it’s more like you are a fly on the wall rather than seeing something edited and taped together after the fact, although multi-camera setups are used more in live recordings. I suspect part of why I am generally down on multi-cameras is my distaste of laugh tracks, which I tend to associate together.
So is Kaling done on The Office? I actually hope so, not because I do not like Kaling (I do), but because I want to see her in a role where she does not play a borderline mentally handicapped woman who keeps going back to the same doucebag over and over and over and over and… Not to mention The Office is not quite the show it used to be.
Plus, I think she could be pretty good in a starring role. I have typically enjoyed episodes she’s written and she did alright given limited material to work with in Five Year Engagement. I wish her luck!
The Williamson/Bacon project sounds like the Red John aspects of The Mentalist if they were the driving force of every ep instead of a side story.
Tempestt Bledsoe? Can we start a pool for the first Raven Symone cameo?