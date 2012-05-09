FOX series orders: Mindy Kaling, Kevin Williamson, more get greenlight

FOX has ordered up a slew of new series today, including a single-camera comedy from “The Office” writer/star Mindy Kaling and a drama from “Vampire Diaries” creator Kevin Williamson. In addition, NBC has given the greenlight to the Jimmy Fallon-produced multi-cam series “Guys with Kids.”

First, the FOX comedies, all of them single-camera:

Kaling’s “It’s Messy” stars the actress as a young doctor attempting to balance her personal and professional lives. She executive-produced the pilot with BJ Novak, her co-star on “The Office”. The pilot also features Ed Weeks, Chris Messina, Anna Camp, Zoe Jarmon and Dana DeLorenzo.

“Ben & Kate” (formerly known as both “Ned Fox Is My Manny” and “Ben Fox Is My Manny”) was created by Dana Fox (“What Happens in Vegas”) and stars Nat Faxon as a free-wheeling guy who moves in with his uptight sister (Dakota Johnson) to help raise her baby. Fox based it on the real-life experiences of her brother Ben.

“The Goodwin Games”, a family comedy about three siblings who must compete for their late father’s fortune by engaging in a series of elaborate games. Created by “How I Met your Mother” writers Carter Bays, Craig Thomas and Chris Harris, the show stars Becki Newton, Scott Foley and Jake Lacy.

Aaaaand the dramas:

The two Kevins (Williamson and Bacon) team up as creator and star, respectively, for a crime show about an ex-FBI agent (Bacon) on the hunt for a serial-killer (James Purefoy) who has created a cult of serial-killers around him. The show is expected to be launched in midseason due to Bacon’s desire to do only 15 episodes at a pop.

Last but not least, “The Mob Doctor” stars Jordana Spiro (“Dexter,” “Harry’s Law”) as a young surgeon who must navigate her demanding career with a lifelong debt she owes to the South Chicago Mob. The series was created by Josh Berman and Robert Wright (“Drop Dead Diva”).

Switching networks to NBC, the Peacock Network has given a 13-episode order to the Jimmy Fallon-produced multi-cam comedy series “Guys with Kids” starring Jesse Bradford, Anthony Anderson and Zach Cregger. The pilot cast also includes Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Tempestt Bledsoe and Sara Rue, though, as noted by Deadline, Rue will have to be re-cast if her ABC comedy “Malibu Country” (starring Reba MacEntire) gets the greenlight, given that she’s in “second position” for “Guys.”

Credit to Deadline for the details.

