FOX sets ‘American Idol,’ ‘Empire’ premiere dates

After a somewhat rough fall, FOX is slowly making announcements for the spring of 2015, revealing a two-night premiere for “American Idol” and a launch for the already-heavily-promoted musical drama “Empire.”

Season 14 of “American Idol,” also know as “AI, AD” (“American Idol, After Dawg”), will begin with a two-night three-hour premiere on Wednesday, January 7 at 8 p.m. and Thursday, January 8 from 8 to 10 p.m.

There are still plenty of questions remaining. “Idol” typically has one airing schedule for the auditions through Hollywood Week, followed by a different schedule for live performance shows and results. So will “Idol” be airing twice a week in that initial phase, followed by the previously announced once-per-week plan? Or has everything changed? It's a mystery.

For now, we know that “Empire,” starring Oscar nominees Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, will premiere on Wednesday, January 7 at 9 p.m. after “Idol.” The premiere will air with limited commercial interruption.

FOX has already been promoting “Empire” aggressively through the fall during both regular weekly programming blocks and during Sunday football coverage.

Going back quickly to “Idol,” we know that the audition cities will be Kansas City, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, New York and San Francisco and that judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick, Jr. will be back, along with venerable host Ryan Seacrest, who now represents the last connection to the genesis of “American Idol” following Randy Jackson's announced departure earlier this month.

At least through the audition rounds, “Idol” will air at 8 on Wednesdays, followed by “Empire.” For 1/8 and 1/15, “Idol” will air two hours on Thursday and then will go to a single hour at 8 p.m.