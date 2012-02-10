FOX sets ‘Bones’ return, ‘Hotel Hell’ premiere

With semi-spinoff “The Finder” failing to make its own strong impression on Thursday nights, FOX has announced plans for the return of “Bones” to the schedule.

In addition, the network has revealed the premiere date for the Gordon Ramsay series, “Hotel Hell,” which will be taking the place of another Gordon Ramsay series.

“Bones” will return on Thursday, April 5 to its usual 9 p.m. home, basking in the glow of “American Idol.” “The Finder” got off to a discouraging start in its January premiere, seemed to find a little traction airing against repeats and then plummeted again when ABC and CBS originals returned. The Geoff Stults dramedy will air the remainder of its original episodes and will move onto FOX’s renewal bubble.

The next night, on April 6, Ramsay’s “Hotel Hell” will take over the Friday 8 p.m. home currently occupied by Ramsay’s “Kitchen Nightmares.” “Hotel Hell” is exactly what you’d expect it to be, with Ramsay traveling the country and visiting some of the worst hotels and inns in the country, where he’ll yell at the proprietors until they fix things.

The rest of FOX’s midseason schedule remains untouched, including the March 19 premiere of “Touch,” the March 11 return of “Bob’s Burgers” and the March 6 launch of a new Tuesday comedy block including “Breaking In.”