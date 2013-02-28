FOX sets ‘Following,’ ‘Idol’ finales and ‘Goodwin Games,’ ‘Dance’ premieres

FOX 2013 SEASON FINALE AND SUMMER SCHEDULE
(All times ET/PT except where noted)
MONDAY
Monday, April 29:
8:00-9:00 PM BONES (Season Finale)
9:00-10:00 PM THE FOLLOWING (Season Finale)
Mondays, beginning May 6:
8:00-9:00 PM BONES (Encore)
9:00-10:00 PM HELL”S KITCHEN (All-New Special Monday Episodes)
Mondays, beginning May 20:
8:00-8:30 PM RAISING HOPE (Encore)
8:30-9:00 PM THE GOODWIN GAMES (Series Premiere)
9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL (Encore)
9:30-10:00 PM THE MINDY PROJECT (Encore)
TUESDAY
Tuesday, May 7:
8:00-9:00 PM HELL”S KITCHEN (All-New Episode)
9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL (Season Finale)
9:30-10:00 PM THE MINDY PROJECT (Season Finale)
Tuesdays, beginning May 14:
8:00-10:00 PM SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (Season Premiere)
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday, May 15:
8:00-9:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL (Season Finale, Part One; ET live/PT tape-delayed)
9:00-10:00 PM DOES SOMEONE HAVE TO GO (Series Preview)
Wednesdays, beginning May 22:
8:00-10:00 PM MASTERCHEF (Season Premiere)
THURSDAY
Thursday, May 9:
8:00-9:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL (All-New; ET live/PT tape-delayed)
9:00-10:00 PM GLEE (Season Finale)
Thursday, May 16:
8:00-10:07 PM AMERICAN IDOL (Season Finale, Part Two; ET live/PT tape-delayed)
Thursdays, beginning May 23:
8:00-9:00 PM DOES SOMEONE HAVE TO GO (Series Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM HELL”S KITCHEN (Time Period Premiere)
FRIDAY
Friday, April 5:
8:00-9:00 PM KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (Season Finale)
9:00-10:00 PM TOUCH (All-New)
Fridays, beginning April 12:
8:00-9:00 PM KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (Encore)
9:00-10:00 PM TOUCH (All-New)
Friday, April 26:
8:00-9:00 PM KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (Encore)
9:00-10:00 PM TOUCH (Season Finale)
Fridays, beginning May 3:
8:00-9:00 PM KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (Encore)
9:00-10:00 PM BONES (Encore)
Fridays, beginning May 24:
8:00-9:00 PM BONES (Encore)
9:00-10:00 PM THE FOLLOWING (Encore)
SATURDAY
Saturday, May 4:
8:00-9:00 PM COPS (One-Hour Season Finale)
9:00-10:00 PM THE FOLLOWING (Encore)
11:00 PM-12:30 AM ENCORES
Saturday, May 11:
6:00 PM-CC NASCAR ON FOX – DARLINGTON 500
11:00 PM-12:30 AM ENCORES
Saturday, May 18:
8:00-10:00 PM COPS (Encores)
11:00 PM-12:30 AM ENCORES
Saturdays, beginning May 25:
6:30 PM-CC FOX SPORTS SATURDAYS: BASEBALL “13
11:00 PM-12:30 AM ENCORES
Saturdays, beginning July 27:
6:30 PM-CC FOX SPORTS SATURDAYS: BASEBALL “13
11:00 PM-12:30 AM ANIMATION DOMINATION HIGH-DEF (Series Premiere)
SUNDAYS
Sunday, May 12:
7:00-7:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Encore)
7:30-8:00 PM THE CLEVELAND SHOW (All-New)
8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (All-New)
8:30-9:00 PM BOB”S BURGERS (Season Finale)
9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY (All-New)
9:30-10:00 PM AMERICAN DAD (Season Finale)
Sunday, May 19:
7:00-8:00 PM THE CLEVELAND SHOW (One-Hour Season Finale; Two All-New Episodes)
8:00-9:00 PM THE SIMPSONS (One-Hour Season Finale; Two All-New Episodes)
9:00-10:00 PM FAMILY GUY (One-Hour Season Finale; Two All-New Episodes)
Sunday, May 26:
5:30 PM-CC NASCAR ON FOX – COCA-COLA 500
Sundays, beginning June 6:
7:00-10:00 PM ANIMATION DOMINATION (Encores)
Just like to add:
Thursday, March 28:
9:00-10:00 PM RAISING HOPE (Season Finale)
So, I guess FOX will complete the second season run of Touch despite the poor ratings. It seems Kiefer Sutherland is on an NBC pilot called “The Blacklist.” Touch is likely to be two seasons and done.
I was interested in Goodwin Games but it looks like FOX has no hopes for it since the 7 episodes are being burned off in the summer.
Balaji – The “Raising Hope” finale had already been announced, so I didn’t include it here.
And Kiefer Sutherland was offered the NBC pilot. I haven’t seen anything suggesting he’s taken it, but “Touch” isn’t going to be back one way or the other…
And yeah, “Goodwin Games” is a straight-up burn-off.
-Daniel
Is there a reason they didn’t air Goodwin Games in Ben and Kate’s time slot after it was canceled? I just don’t understand why networks so often put no faith in the shows they order.
It’s weird indeed but FOX used up the slot to air a new episode of Raising Hope there by finishing it’s season earlier and freed up the space to air a new season of Hell’s Kitchen.