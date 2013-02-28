FOX sets ‘Following,’ ‘Idol’ finales and ‘Goodwin Games,’ ‘Dance’ premieres

In one fell Thursday (February 28) afternoon swoop, FOX set all of its spring finale dates, as well as premieres for summer shows including “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Masterchef,” “The Goodwin Games” and “Does Someone Have To Go.”

FOX will get an early start on finales when “Bones” and “The Following” wrap their seasons on Monday, April 29. “Bones” has already been renewed and a renewal for “The Following” is something of a foregone conclusion. Starting the following week, “Bones” encores will lead into new special Monday episodes of “Hell’s Kitchen.” Then on Monday, May 20, the night will be a showcase for encores of “Raising Hope,” “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project,” with the new comedy “The Goodwin Games” nestled in at 8:30 for a run of original episodes.

Tuesday comedies “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” will wrap their seasons on Tuesday, May 7 after a new episode of “Hell’s Kitchen.” “So You Think You Can Dance” will have a two-hour season premiere the following week on May 14.

In a shake-up of its normal scheduling, “American Idol” will have its two-part season finale with an hour on Wednesday, May 15 (followed by a preview of “Does Someone Have To Go”) and two-plus hours on Thursday, May 16. In past seasons, FOX has chosen to shift the “Idol” finale to Tuesday and Wednesday nights in order to fit into the last two nights of both the season and the May sweeps period. “Glee” will have wrapped its season on May 9, for any remaining Gleeks out there.

FOX’s Sunday lineup will space its premieres over two weeks. “Bob’s Burgers” and “American Dad” will both wrap on May 12, while “The Cleveland Show,” “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” will all have one-hour finales on May 19.

“Masterchef” will premiere on Wednesday, May 22 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The regular time period premiere for “Does Someone Have To Go,” a workplace “experiment” in which bosses give control of their workplaces to employees, will air on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. starting on May 23.

As was previously announced, FOX’s “Animation Domination High-Def” block will premiere on Saturday, July 27 from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

That’s a lot of information, so here’s the schedule in a slightly different format, in case it helps: