FOX sets ‘Following,’ ‘Idol’ finales and ‘Goodwin Games,’ ‘Dance’ premieres

02.28.13 5 years ago 4 Comments
In one fell Thursday (February 28) afternoon swoop, FOX set all of its spring finale dates, as well as premieres for summer shows including “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Masterchef,” “The Goodwin Games” and “Does Someone Have To Go.”
FOX will get an early start on finales when “Bones” and “The Following” wrap their seasons on Monday, April 29. “Bones” has already been renewed and a renewal for “The Following” is something of a foregone conclusion. Starting the following week, “Bones” encores will lead into new special Monday episodes of “Hell’s Kitchen.” Then on Monday, May 20, the night will be a showcase for encores of “Raising Hope,” “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project,” with the new comedy “The Goodwin Games” nestled in at 8:30 for a run of original episodes.
Tuesday comedies “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” will wrap their seasons on Tuesday, May 7 after a new episode of “Hell’s Kitchen.” “So You Think You Can Dance” will have a two-hour season premiere the following week on May 14.
In a shake-up of its normal scheduling, “American Idol” will have its two-part season finale with an hour on Wednesday, May 15 (followed by a preview of “Does Someone Have To Go”) and two-plus hours on Thursday, May 16. In past seasons, FOX has chosen to shift the “Idol” finale to Tuesday and Wednesday nights in order to fit into the last two nights of both the season and the May sweeps period. “Glee” will have wrapped its season on May 9, for any remaining Gleeks out there.
FOX’s Sunday lineup will space its premieres over two weeks. “Bob’s Burgers” and “American Dad” will both wrap on May 12, while “The Cleveland Show,” “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” will all have one-hour finales on May 19.
“Masterchef” will premiere on Wednesday, May 22 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The regular time period premiere for “Does Someone Have To Go,” a workplace “experiment” in which bosses give control of their workplaces to employees, will air on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. starting on May 23.
As was previously announced, FOX’s “Animation Domination High-Def” block will premiere on Saturday, July 27 from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
That’s a lot of information, so here’s the schedule in a slightly different format, in case it helps:

 

FOX 2013 SEASON FINALE AND SUMMER SCHEDULE

(All times ET/PT except where noted)

 

MONDAY

Monday, April 29:

8:00-9:00 PM              BONES (Season Finale)

9:00-10:00 PM            THE FOLLOWING (Season Finale)

 

Mondays, beginning May 6:

8:00-9:00 PM              BONES (Encore)

9:00-10:00 PM            HELL”S KITCHEN (All-New Special Monday Episodes)

 

Mondays, beginning May 20:

8:00-8:30 PM              RAISING HOPE (Encore)

8:30-9:00 PM              THE GOODWIN GAMES (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM              NEW GIRL (Encore)

9:30-10:00 PM            THE MINDY PROJECT (Encore)

 

TUESDAY

Tuesday, May 7:

8:00-9:00 PM              HELL”S KITCHEN (All-New Episode)

9:00-9:30 PM              NEW GIRL (Season Finale)

9:30-10:00 PM            THE MINDY PROJECT (Season Finale)

 

Tuesdays, beginning May 14:

8:00-10:00 PM            SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (Season Premiere)

 

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday, May 15:

8:00-9:00 PM              AMERICAN IDOL (Season Finale, Part One; ET live/PT tape-delayed)

9:00-10:00 PM            DOES SOMEONE HAVE TO GO (Series Preview)         

 

Wednesdays, beginning May 22:

8:00-10:00 PM            MASTERCHEF (Season Premiere)

 

THURSDAY

Thursday, May 9:

8:00-9:00 PM              AMERICAN IDOL (All-New; ET live/PT tape-delayed)

9:00-10:00 PM            GLEE (Season Finale)

 

Thursday, May 16:

8:00-10:07 PM            AMERICAN IDOL (Season Finale, Part Two; ET live/PT tape-delayed)

 

Thursdays, beginning May 23:

8:00-9:00 PM              DOES SOMEONE HAVE TO GO (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM            HELL”S KITCHEN (Time Period Premiere)

 

FRIDAY

Friday, April 5:

8:00-9:00 PM              KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (Season Finale)

9:00-10:00 PM            TOUCH (All-New)

 

Fridays, beginning April 12:

8:00-9:00 PM              KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (Encore)

9:00-10:00 PM            TOUCH (All-New)

 

Friday, April 26:

8:00-9:00 PM              KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (Encore)

9:00-10:00 PM            TOUCH (Season Finale)

 

Fridays, beginning May 3:

8:00-9:00 PM              KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (Encore)

9:00-10:00 PM            BONES (Encore)

 

Fridays, beginning May 24:

8:00-9:00 PM              BONES (Encore)

9:00-10:00 PM            THE FOLLOWING (Encore)

 

SATURDAY

Saturday, May 4:

8:00-9:00 PM              COPS (One-Hour Season Finale)

9:00-10:00 PM            THE FOLLOWING (Encore)

11:00 PM-12:30 AM   ENCORES

 

Saturday, May 11:

6:00 PM-CC                NASCAR ON FOX – DARLINGTON 500

11:00 PM-12:30 AM   ENCORES

 

Saturday, May 18:

8:00-10:00 PM            COPS (Encores)

11:00 PM-12:30 AM   ENCORES

 

Saturdays, beginning May 25:

6:30 PM-CC                FOX SPORTS SATURDAYS: BASEBALL “13

11:00 PM-12:30 AM   ENCORES

 

Saturdays, beginning July 27:

6:30 PM-CC                FOX SPORTS SATURDAYS: BASEBALL “13

11:00 PM-12:30 AM   ANIMATION DOMINATION HIGH-DEF (Series Premiere)

 

SUNDAYS

Sunday, May 12:

7:00-7:30 PM              THE SIMPSONS (Encore)

7:30-8:00 PM              THE CLEVELAND SHOW (All-New)

8:00-8:30 PM              THE SIMPSONS (All-New)

8:30-9:00 PM              BOB”S BURGERS (Season Finale)

9:00-9:30 PM              FAMILY GUY (All-New)

9:30-10:00 PM            AMERICAN DAD (Season Finale)

 

Sunday, May 19:

7:00-8:00 PM              THE CLEVELAND SHOW (One-Hour Season Finale; Two All-New Episodes)

8:00-9:00 PM              THE SIMPSONS (One-Hour Season Finale; Two All-New Episodes)

9:00-10:00 PM            FAMILY GUY (One-Hour Season Finale; Two All-New Episodes)

 

Sunday, May 26:

5:30 PM-CC                NASCAR ON FOX – COCA-COLA 500

 

Sundays, beginning June 6:

7:00-10:00 PM            ANIMATION DOMINATION (Encores)

