FOX sets Spring 2012 premieres from ‘Idol’ to ‘Touch’ to ‘Alcatraz’

As always, it will be a busy spring on FOX.
On Thursday (Dec. 1), FOX announced a frantic Spring 2012 slate of premieres that includes two different Monday 9 p.m. dramas (“Alcatraz” and “Touch”), the triumphant returns of “Bob’s Burgers” and “Breaking In,” the debuts of “The Finder” and “Napoleon Dynamite,” plus the usual Wednesday/Thursday “American Idol” domination.
With so many moving pieces, you’ll be best-served just looking at the lengthy chart FOX released, but here are a few key highlights:
*** “American Idol” was originally slated to kick off its 11th season after the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 22. Instead, FOX has moved the “Idol” launch up, with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, January 18 and an hour-long premiere on Thursday, January 19 (leading into the series launch of “The Finder”). “Idol” will still air that special episode post-football on the 22nd, though.
*** As was announced back in May, “Alcatraz” will air on Mondays at 9 p.m. The J.J. Abrams-produced drama will have a two-hour premiere on Monday, January 16 and a two-hour finale on Monday, March 12. On March 19, the new Kiefer Sutherland drama “Touch” will take the 9 p.m. slot after “House,” though “Touch” will have already had a sneak preview of its pilot after “American Idol” on January 25.
*** “Napoleon Dynamite” will premiere on Sunday, January 15 and will air in the 8:30 slot after “The Simpsons” until “Bob’s Burgers” returns on March 11. FOX will air encores of “Bob’s Burgers” at 7:00 on Sundays starting on January 8.
*** “Fringe” will be back on Friday, January 13. Low ratings aside, Friday is the one night that FOX isn’t touching.
*** FOX cancelled “Breaking In” and then resurrected “Breaking In” and now FOX has scheduled the second season of “Breaking In” for Tuesdays at 8:30 starting on March 6. FOX is showing its confidence in the Lazarus comedy by scheduling it after repeats of “New Girl.”
*** Finally, after fans were up in arms two weeks ago when NBC released a midseason schedule without mentioning “Community” and ABC mentioned a midseason schedule without mentioning “Cougar Town,” FOX’s midseason schedule specifically mentions that although it doesn’t have a premiere date, “Bones” will be back in the spring and that although it will depart for a while, “Glee” will also be back. Ditto with “I Hate My Teenage Daughter,” which will continue its winter airings post-“X Factor,” but will be back on Wednesdays in the spring when “Idol” performance episodes drop from two hours to 90 minutes.
Here’s FOX’s 2011-20122 Midseason Premieres Schedule:
MONDAY
Monday, Jan. 16:
8:00-10:00 PM ALCATRAZ (Series Premiere)
Mondays, beginning Jan. 23:
8:00-9:00 PM HOUSE (Time Period Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM ALCATRAZ (Time Period Premiere)
Monday, March 12:
8:00-10:00 PM ALCATRAZ (Two-Hour Episode)
Mondays, beginning March 19:
8:00-9:00 PM HOUSE
9:00-10:00 PM TOUCH (Series Premiere)
****************************
TUESDAY
Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 17:
8:00-9:00 PM GLEE
9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL
9:30-10:00 PM RAISING HOPE
Tuesdays, beginning March 6:
8:00-8:30 PM NEW GIRL (encore)
8:30-9:00 PM BREAKING IN (Season Premiere)
9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL
9:30-10:00 PM RAISING HOPE
****************************
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday, Jan. 4:
8:00-9:00 PM GLEE (encore)
9:00-10:00 PM MOBBED
Wednesday, Jan. 11:
8:00-9:00 PM MOBBED (encore)
9:00-10:00 PM MOBBED
Wednesday, Jan. 18:
8:00-10:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL (Season Premiere, Part One)
Wednesday, Jan. 25:
8:00-9:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL
9:00-10:00 PM TOUCH (Special Preview)
Wednesdays, beginning Feb. 1:
8:00-9:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL
9:00-10:00 PM MOBBED
Wednesdays, beginning Feb. 15:
8:00-10:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL (Two-Hour Episodes)
***************************
THURSDAY
Thursday, Jan. 12:
8:00-9:00 PM BONES (encore)
9:00-10:00 PM THE FINDER (Series Premiere)
Thursdays, beginning Jan. 19:
8:00-9:00 PM AMERICAN IDOL (Season Premiere, Part Two)
9:00-10:00 PM THE FINDER
***************************
FRIDAY
Friday, Jan. 6:
8:00 PM-CC ET FOX SPORTS SPECIAL: 2012 AT&T COTTON BOWL CLASSIC (Live)
Fridays, beginning Jan. 13:
8:00-9:00 PM KITCHEN NIGHTMARES
9:00-10:00 PM FRINGE
***************************
SATURDAY
Saturdays, beginning Jan. 7:
8:00-8:30 PM COPS
8:30-9:00 PM COPS
9:00-10:00 PM DRAMA ENCORES
11:00 PM-Midnight ENCORES
Midnight-12:30 AM ENCORES
Saturday, Feb. 11:
8:00-10:00 PM AMERICA”S MOST WANTED SPECIAL EDITION
11:00 PM-Midnight ENCORES
Midnight-12:30 AM ENCORES
***************************
SUNDAY
Sunday, Jan. 8:
7:00-7:30 PM BOB”S BURGERS (encore)
7:30-8:00 PM THE CLEVELAND SHOW (encore)
8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS
8:30-9:00 PM THE CLEVELAND SHOW
9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY
9:30-10:00 PM AMERICAN DAD
Sunday, Jan. 15:
8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS
8:30-9:00 PM NAPOLEON DYNAMITE (Series Premiere)
9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY
9:30-10:00 PM NAPOLEON DYNAMITE (Special Time)
Sunday, Jan. 22:
6:00 PM-CC ET FOX SPORTS SPECIAL: NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Live)
10:00 PM ET/ AMERICAN IDOL (Special Broadcast; Approximate Start Time)
Sundays, beginning Jan. 29:
7:00-7:30 PM BOB”S BURGERS (encore)
7:30-8:00 PM THE CLEVELAND SHOW
8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS
8:30-9:00 PM NAPOLEON DYNAMITE
9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY
9:30-10:00 PM AMERICAN DAD
Sundays, beginning March 11:
7:00-7:30 PM ANIMATION DOMINATION ENCORES
7:30-8:00 PM THE CLEVELAND SHOW
8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS
8:30-9:00 PM BOB”S BURGERS (Season Premiere)
9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY
9:30-10:00 PM AMERICAN DAD
So is Allen Gregory dead, if FOX aren’t going to bother airing the five or six episodes they’ll have left after the break?
Paul F – “Allen Gregory” was never on the FOX spring schedule, so while I’d say that you can, indeed, guarantee that it’s dead, FOX always intended to have “Allen Gregory” as the new fall addition to Animation Domination and “Napoleon Dynamite” as the spring addition, both with shortened orders. So we’ll see what, if anything, happens with the remaining episodes after December…
-Daniel
Allen Gregory only had seven episodes ordered to begin with. It’s aired five and has two to go, assuming Fox doesn’t rip it out of the schedule…
Ah, my mistake. Apparently they ordered 13 scripts, but only 7 were produced.
I ve seen you speculating on twitter regarding Breaking In: They were very high on a new pilot from BI creator. Multiple nets were bidding. I believe they picked up BI to sweeten the deal in their favor which worked. Deadline broke story few months ago, cant find it. So thats why they picked it up, hence the lousy lead in. I believe they know its not gonna suddently become a hit.
Craig – To put it kindly, Deadline was so pathetically in the tank for Sony on this show that I don’t put much stock in anything they reported on the negotiations that they generated from whole cloth. “Sweetening the pot” to acquire a *pilot* script from a writers with zero TV track record by renewing a failed show is, at best, a financially absurd strategy.
Of course, that doesn’t mean that it isn’t exactly why FOX did it…
-Daniel