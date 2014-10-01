FOX shifts ‘MasterChef Junior’ to Tuesday, strands ‘Utopia’ on Fridays

10.01.14

While it's not our first cancellation of the fall, FOX became the first network to correct a scheduling weakness, moving “MasterChef Junior” from Fridays to Tuesdays.

Given the struggles of “Utopia” in the Tuesday 8 p.m. slot, the move wasn't a surprise. In its most recent airing, “Utopia” drew 1.99 million viewers and did a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49. Even more problematic, “Utopia” certainly wasn't giving a boost to low-rated Tuesday 9 p.m. comedies “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project.”

“Utopia,” which FOX set for an ambitious full-year run, will continue to air on Friday nights at 8 p.m. 

Will anybody tell the “Utopia” pioneers that they've been trimmed?

The original FOX plan was for “Utopia” only to have a brief initial Friday run, before ceding ground to “MasterChef Junior” on November 7.

Instead, “MasterChef Junior” will now premiere in the 8 p.m. hour on Tuesday, November 4. FOX will reair the “Family Guy” premiere in the 8 p.m. hour next Tuesday and will air encores of “The Simpsons” and “Bob's Burgers” on October 14. Game 1 of the World Series is set for October 21 and Game 6, if necessary, will air on the 28th.

“MasterChef” was a strong performer on Fridays last fall, drawing 5.6 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 (including DVR totals).

[My own suggestion was “MasterChef Junior” moving to Wednesdays either before or after “Hell's Kitchen,” testing “Red Band Society” on Tuesdays. This makes sense, too.]

Thoughts?

TAGSFoxMASTERCHEF JUNIORUTOPIA

