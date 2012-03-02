FOX shifts ‘The Finder’ to Fridays

Just a week away from potential homelessness, FOX’s “The Finder” has found a new time period, but it’s doubtful Geoff Stults’ Walter will be overjoyed to have solved this mystery.

FOX has announced that after wrapping up its Thursday night run on March 8, “The Finder” will take a month off before moving into its new home on Fridays at 8 p.m. starting on April 6.

Before fans of “The Finder” begin lamenting the Friday Death Slot and all of that, it’s worth remembering that “The Finder” will be paired on Friday with “Fringe,” which has managed to air a season-and-a-half in said Friday Death Slot.

So who knows?

The shift means that both of Hart Hanson’s dramas are going to be on the move this April. FOX just announced earlier this week that “Bones” — itself subject to announced Friday moves early in its life, without ever actually airing on that night — will be heading to Mondays at 8 p.m. starting on April 2.

“The Finder” will be taking over the slot previously slated for Gordon Ramsay’s “Hotel Hell,” which will instead be held for summer.