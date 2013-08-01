FOX will remake ‘Broadchurch’ as an event series

“Broadchurch” has already taken the United Kingdom by storm and the series will be hitting BBC America later this month, so FOX is hoping to get in on the mysterious action with a domestic remake.
FOX announced on Wednesday (August 1) that original series creator Chris Chibnall will write the American remake, which is merely using “Broadchurch” as a working title. The crime drama will begin production in January and will air during the 2014-2015 season.
The British “Broadchurch” stars David Tennant and Olivia Colman as a pair of detectives investigating the murder of a young boy in a coastal British town. Yes, it’s in English, but it isn’t in American.
“‘Broadchurch’ is the kind of storytelling that grabs your attention and keeps you riveted with every minute – which is exactly what we look for in an event series,” blurbs Kevin Reilly, Chairman of Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. “We love the layered characters, we”ve seen how well-received it”s been in the U.K., and we”re lucky to be able to bring a new version of this mystery to the U.S. audience.”
FOX is describing its “Broadchurch” as fitting within its new run of limited series productions — joining the resurrection of “24” and M. Night Shyamalan’s adaptation of “Wayward Pines” among others — even thought “Broadchurch” has already been renewed and is a continuing series abroad.
In addition to writing the premiere, Chibnall will serve as executive producer along with Shine America’s Carolyn Bernstein and Kudos’ Jane Featherstone.
What? Why? Create ORIGINAL new shows, don’t remake for English-speaking American audiences a show from Great Britain where they speak freakin’ ENGLISH.
The Killing and The Bridge were not remade because of subtitles. Hollywood would rather remake something than to take a chance on original ideas.
I don’t get it either. Why not just negotiate for the right’s to air Broadchurch stateside? I watched the series on-line. It’s great. Tennant is very undstated. Colman is brilliant. Just air it.
Carey – FOX is not in the airing-outside-acquisitions business. And BBC America had signed on for “Broadchurch” before it ever aired in the UK…
-Daniel
I understand, thank you. It makes it even weirder since BBCA is going to air it stateside. Wouldn’t it be like FOX remaking Top of the Lake? I guess more people have Sundance than BBCA, but still..
They’re going to call the American version “Amity” and the last episode will reveal the killer is a great white shark.
Very well said. US audiences have shown again and again they don’t want remakes and adaptations, but executives love them because there is a built-in excuse when they fail.
FOX is making yet another unneeded crappy remake…
When will they learn? Especially when the original is in English and easily available.
Didn’t the disaster of the US remake of Life on Mars teach them anything?
The answer is of course no, it didn’t and when the Broadchurch remake dies a painful death, they will still not learn.
@Dan: Fox is in the business of making money. Remakes don’t make money. They only serve the bad executives who greenlight them because they know their higher-ups will buy the excuse that it was a “proven property”.
Come to think of it, where are the grownups at FOX, NBC, ABC and CW?!!!
Did I call that one or what?
Big flop.
Guess FOX should have listened. I gave them the right insight for free right here…