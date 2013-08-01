FOX will remake ‘Broadchurch’ as an event series

“Broadchurch” has already taken the United Kingdom by storm and the series will be hitting BBC America later this month, so FOX is hoping to get in on the mysterious action with a domestic remake.

FOX announced on Wednesday (August 1) that original series creator Chris Chibnall will write the American remake, which is merely using “Broadchurch” as a working title. The crime drama will begin production in January and will air during the 2014-2015 season.

The British “Broadchurch” stars David Tennant and Olivia Colman as a pair of detectives investigating the murder of a young boy in a coastal British town. Yes, it’s in English, but it isn’t in American.

“‘Broadchurch’ is the kind of storytelling that grabs your attention and keeps you riveted with every minute – which is exactly what we look for in an event series,” blurbs Kevin Reilly, Chairman of Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company. “We love the layered characters, we”ve seen how well-received it”s been in the U.K., and we”re lucky to be able to bring a new version of this mystery to the U.S. audience.”

FOX is describing its “Broadchurch” as fitting within its new run of limited series productions — joining the resurrection of “24” and M. Night Shyamalan’s adaptation of “Wayward Pines” among others — even thought “Broadchurch” has already been renewed and is a continuing series abroad.

In addition to writing the premiere, Chibnall will serve as executive producer along with Shine America’s Carolyn Bernstein and Kudos’ Jane Featherstone.