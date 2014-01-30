Fox’s ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ turns to ‘We’re the Millers’ director

and 01.30.14 5 years ago

(CBR) Fox might be keeping a wrap on its vision for the “Choose Your Own Adventure” adaptation, but some recent hires hint at what kind of movie audiences might be getting.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Night at the Museum” franchise screenwriters Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant are penning the script, while “We”re the Millers” and “Dodgeball” director Rawson Marshall Thurber is officially on board to helm.

The “Choose Your Own Adventure” books spanned all genres and, as the title suggests, offered readers choices when it came to the direction of the stories. How that functionality will be integrated into the movie itself remains to be seen, but this team has the potential to have fun with it.

