FOX’s ‘Gotham’ casts its Bruce Wayne, Selina Kyle

“Gotham” — which WBTV really wants you to know is a Commissioner Gordon origin story and *not* a Batman prequel — has cast youthful versions of two characters who are going to be really, really, really familiar to comic book, TV and movie fans.

The FOX drama, already ordered to series for the 2014-2015 TV season, has confirmed casting for the roles of Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle. See, I told you that you'd heard of them.

He's the future man they call Batman!

She's the future woman they call Catwoman!

But for now, they're still just kids.

David Mazouz (“Touch”) has been cast as the preteen Bruce Wayne. The pilot features the traumatic event that sets the forces in motion for Wayne to eventually don the cowl, but we're a long way from that occurring. As the show begins, Bruce Wayne is just a sad kid under the watchful eye of Alfred Pennyworth (Sean Pertwee) and starting and new acquaintanceship with Detective James Gordon (Ben McKenzie) of the Gotham PD.

Wayne is, of course, a role that has been played by the likes of Val Kilmer and George Clooney.

In addition to his two-season run on “Touch,” Mazouz's credits include episodes of “Major Crimes,” “Criminal Minds” and “The Office.”

Meanwhile, Camren Bicondova will play Selina Kyle. The official description says that Kyle is “a teenage orphan who is suspicious and wholly unpredictable. A street thief and skilled pickpocket, she”s dangerous when cornered.” In the pilot, she's more of a lurking force on Gotham's periphery.

Bicondova is probably best known as one of the members of 8 Flavahz, an all-female dance crew that finished as runners-up in the seventh season of “America's Best Dance Crew.” Like “Gotham,” “America's Best Dance Crew” is a part of the Warner Brothers family, hailing from Warner Horizon TV. The diminutive Bicondova comes equipped with a healthy Twitter following and today we can be amused by a profile that contains the hashtags #DontBEaCOPYCAT #justBEaCAT.

Bruno Heller wrote the “Gotham” pilot script, which will be directed by Danny Cannon.

This now completes the casting of regular “Gotham” roles.

In addition to McKenzie and Pertwee, Mazouz and Bicondova join a “Gotham” cast featuring Donal Logue (Detective Harvey Bullock), Zabryna Guevara (Captain Essen), Erin Richards (Barbara Kean), Robin Lord Taylor (Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin) and Jada Pinkett Smith (Fish Mooney).

I leave you with a little 8 Flavahz: