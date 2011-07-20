Fran Drescher comedy ‘Happily Divorced’ picked up for second season

“Happily Divorced,” starring and co-written by Fran Drescher, has been picked up for a second season by TV Land.

Twelve brand new episodes of the show are tentatively scheduled to debut next spring.

The semi-autobiographical “Happily Divorced” centers on an L.A. florist named Fran (um…that would be Fran Drescher), whose husband (Higgins) suddenly announces he’s gay. Instead of going their separate ways, the two live together and maintain a friendship.

Drescher co-writes the show with her real life ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson, who co-created the Drescher starrer “The Nanny.”

The show also stars John Michael Higgins (“Best in Show”), Tichina Arnold (“Everybody Hates Chris”), Rita Moreno (“OZ”), Robert Walden (“All The President”s Men”) and Valente Rodriguez (“George Lopez”).

“We are thrilled that our viewers have embraced ‘Happily Divorced’ just like they did with ‘Hot in Cleveland,”” said Larry W. Jones, president, TV Land in a release. “It”s fantastic that we get to keep working with Fran, this amazing cast and all of the talented writers on another season.”

“Happily Divorced” airs on Wednesday nights at 10:30pm ET/PT, right after “Hot in Cleveland.”