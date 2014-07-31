Frank Grillo and Maria Bello team with ‘Conjuring’ creator James Wan for ‘Demonic’

07.31.14

James Wan, who scared audiences with “The Conjuring,” “Insidious” and “Saw” franchises, is getting “Demonic.”

Wan is producing the film starring Maria Bello (“A History of Violence,” “Third Person”) and Frank Grillo (“The Purge: Anarchy”). Dimension Films will release it this winter.

Will Canon (“Brotherhood”) will direct, with Lee Clay (“Beautiful Boy”) co-producing.
 
“Demonic” follows Detective Mark Lewis (Grillo) and psychologist Dr. Elizabeth Klein (Bello) as they interview a survivor of a mysterious massacre where several amateur ghost-hunters died. What really happened?
 
“James Wan is the new master of terror and we are thrilled to be releasing his film this December,” said Dimension Films' Erik Lomis in a press release.

Wan recently wrapped on the beleaguered “Fast and Furious 7,” which will hit screens in 2015.  

“Demonic” will be in theaters December 12.

TAGSdemonicFRANK GRILLOinsidiousJAMES WANMARIA BELLOSAWthe conjuringWill Canon

