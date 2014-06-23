Frank Grillo gets his vengeance on in new ‘The Purge: Anarchy’ trailer

and 06.23.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Universal Pictures has released the second trailer for “The Purge: Anarchy,” the sequel to the hit 2013 thriller set in a dystopian near-future where, for one night a year, all crime is legal.

In writer/director James DeMonaco”s follow-up, Frank Grillo (“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”) stars as a man sets out intent on revenge for the death of his son. But when he sees a young couple (Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez) being menaced by masked criminals, he intervenes, breaking an unwritten rule of the Purge. And, as you can see from the trailer below, the night only goes downhill from there.

Produced by Blumhouse Productions, “The Purge: Anarchy” arrives July 18.

Around The Web

TAGSanarchyFRANK GRILLOJAMES DEMONACOKiele Sanchezthe purgeZach Gilford

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP