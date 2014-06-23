Frank Grillo gets his vengeance on in new ‘The Purge: Anarchy’ trailer

(CBR) Universal Pictures has released the second trailer for “The Purge: Anarchy,” the sequel to the hit 2013 thriller set in a dystopian near-future where, for one night a year, all crime is legal.

In writer/director James DeMonaco”s follow-up, Frank Grillo (“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”) stars as a man sets out intent on revenge for the death of his son. But when he sees a young couple (Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez) being menaced by masked criminals, he intervenes, breaking an unwritten rule of the Purge. And, as you can see from the trailer below, the night only goes downhill from there.

Produced by Blumhouse Productions, “The Purge: Anarchy” arrives July 18.