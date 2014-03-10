Frank Ocean, Diplo and the Clash collaborate on new song ‘Hero’

R&B singer Frank Ocean, producer Diplo and the Clash”s guitarist Mick Jones and bassist Paul Simonon have combined their various talents into a new track for Converse's “Three Artists, One Song” series. Listen to and download “Hero” and watch a behind the scenes video below.

According to Rolling Stone, Diplo led the charge, recruiting the musicians and managing production. Diplo famously sampled the Clash”s song “Straight to Hell” for M.I.A.”s 2007 hit “Paper Planes.” “For me, the Clash represented really unexpected things with a garage attitude, so that”s where I was going with 'Hero,'” Diplo said.

Ocean”s first new song in two years, “Hero” gains a heavy dose of soul from his vocals, which seamlessly blend with Diplo”s dub and electronic samples and the Clash”s dirty guitar riffs. The West Los Angeles Children”s Choir adds a gospel touch.

Geoff Cottrill, a vice president at Converse, told Rolling Stone that there will be a video released for “Hero,” as the sneaker company has previously done for “Three Artists” tracks “DoYaThing” by Gorillaz, Andre 3000 and James Murphy and “Warrior” by Mark Foster, Kimbra and A-Trak.