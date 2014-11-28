Frank Ocean releases rough of gorgeous new song ‘memrise’

For fans of Frank Ocean's “Channel Orange,” the wait's been excruciating. The R&B star has been pretty quiet in the two years following the release of that breakthrough album, with a couple guest appearances like on Beyonce and John Mayer's album, and the drop of “Hero” with members of the Clash and Diplo for the Converse series Three Artists One Song series. In April he said the new, as-yet-untitled album was almost done.
Just in time for slow Black Friday perusing, Ocean has released a rough clip of a song called “memrise” on his tumblr. Who knows if it makes the final cut — and it undoubtedly won't be released with the space-bar-play at the beginning — but you get the idea. Good lines in this one. Lyrics below.
I memorized the wayward expressions
Never look down
Never let you see me down
I memorized the way no directions
Can I come over now
I”d like to stay a little while
I memorized your body exposed
I could fuck you all night long
From a memory alone
I never forget a face
Don”t go plastic on me
Nothing”s set in stone
You”re not dipped in gold
Dipped in gold
You can”t breathe if you”re dipped in gold
You are not on paper
You are not a copy
You”re so, you”re so..so thick, so thick
