Frank Ocean releases rough of gorgeous new song ‘memrise’

For fans of Frank Ocean's “Channel Orange,” the wait's been excruciating. The R&B star has been pretty quiet in the two years following the release of that breakthrough album, with a couple guest appearances like on Beyonce and John Mayer's album, and the drop of “Hero” with members of the Clash and Diplo for the Converse series Three Artists One Song series. In April he said the new, as-yet-untitled album was almost done.

Just in time for slow Black Friday perusing, Ocean has released a rough clip of a song called “memrise” on his tumblr. Who knows if it makes the final cut — and it undoubtedly won't be released with the space-bar-play at the beginning — but you get the idea. Good lines in this one. Lyrics below.

I memorized the wayward expressions

Never look down

Never let you see me down

I memorized the way no directions

Can I come over now

I”d like to stay a little while

I memorized your body exposed

I could fuck you all night long

From a memory alone

I never forget a face

Don”t go plastic on me

Nothing”s set in stone

You”re not dipped in gold

Dipped in gold

You can”t breathe if you”re dipped in gold

You are not on paper

You are not a copy

You”re so, you”re so..so thick, so thick