Frank Ocean wrote a song for ‘Django Unchained’

Frank Ocean is in demand — if that wasn’t already apparent — and Quentin Tarantino is among the admirers. In a somewhat rare interview with GQ, Ocean revealed that he’d made a song for the film director’s forthcoming film “Django Unchained.” No word yet if the track made the cut, but knowing Tarantino’s taste, Ocean’s a natural contender.

The interview also included the fun fact that Ocean is cobbling together his third album and is “working” on songs for Alicia Keys and Beyonce. The latter artist was one of Ocean’s more vocal supporters when he penned an open letter on his Tumblr explaining that his first love was a man.

Speculation as to precisely what sexual orientation Ocean is lead to the question: “So do you consider yourself bisexual?”, to which Ocean replied, in essence, that he will not be put in a box.

“People should pay attention to that in the letter: I didn’t need to label it for it to have impact… Just take what I give you. You ain’t got to pry beyond that. I’m giving you what I feel like you can feel. The other shit, you can’t feel. You can’t feel a box. You can’t feel a label.”

Whatever brand of sexuality Ocean considers himself, his “coming-out” of having a previous same-sex relationship made waves among gay and queer communities earlier this year. As an in-demand singer, he’s found himself in the world of hip-hop where anti-homosexual epithets and sentiments have been the norm. He’s among one of the better known and more popular artists to have made such disclosures in recent years.