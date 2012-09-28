‘Franklin and Bash’ gets green light for third season at TNT

TNT has ordered a third season of the hit legal series “Franklin & Bash.”

“Franklin” stars Breckin Meyer and Mark-Paul Gosselaar as two smart (and smartass) lawyers working at a conservative, big time law firm in New York City. It also stars Dana Davis, Garcelle Beauvais, Kumail Nanjiani and Malcolm McDowell.

Last season, “Franklin & Bash” averaged 4.3 million viewers on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT), a 10% increase over its first season. It averaged 1.8 million adults 18-49 and 2 million adults 25-54.

“’Franklin & Bash,’ with its winning cast and some of the sharpest dialogue on television, is a refreshingly clever, light-hearted take on the courtroom drama” said TNT’s Michael Wright in a release. “We look forward to spending another season with Breckin, Mark-Paul and the rest of the terrific cast and crew of ‘Franklin & Bash.’”