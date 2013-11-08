Friday YouTube Playlist: Creepy dolls and babies on Roombas

11.08.13

Welcome to our new Friday thing, a curated playlist of the week’s best viral videos! For this first edition, we’ve got a compilation of babies on Roombas, a pumpkin-loving porcupine, a comedy video from Buh, the weirdest art project ever, and a group of students eternally posing for photos that are never going to be taken.

Enjoy. And please, do let us know if you’re inspired to create your own amorphous art blob.

TAGSbabies on RoombasBuhFriday YouTube PlaylistJASHLate to the Meetingporcupineviral video

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

