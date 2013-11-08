Friday YouTube Playlist: Creepy dolls and babies on Roombas

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Welcome to our new Friday thing, a curated playlist of the week’s best viral videos! For this first edition, we’ve got a compilation of babies on Roombas, a pumpkin-loving porcupine, a comedy video from Buh, the weirdest art project ever, and a group of students eternally posing for photos that are never going to be taken.

Enjoy. And please, do let us know if you’re inspired to create your own amorphous art blob.

