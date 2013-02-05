‘Friends’ couple Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry to reunite on NBC’s ‘Go On’

#Friends
02.06.13 6 years ago

NBC is playing host to a mini-“Friends” reunion.

Courteney Cox has been tapped to appear on former co-star Matthew Perry’s “Go On,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, effectively bringing together the duo who made Monica Geller and Chandler Bing one of TV’s most beloved couples during the iconic laffer’s original run. In the episode, which is slated to air in April, Cox will play a woman who is eyed by Anne (Julie White) as a potential love match for Perry’s character Ryan.

This will mark the first on-screen pairing of the duo since “Friends” ended its run in 2004.

Cox’s “Cougar Town” recently began airing its fourth season on TBS.

Will you be watching Cox and Perry’s “Go On” reunion? Let us know in the comments.

