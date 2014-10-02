Ranking the films of David Fincher from ‘Alien 3’ to ‘Gone Girl’

#Fight Club #David Fincher
and 10.02.14 4 years ago 25 Comments

After premiering at the New York Film Festival nearly a week ago, David Fincher's “Gone Girl” oozes into theaters this weekend. Being the director's 10th film to date made it a round enough number for the movie team here at HitFix to take a deep dive and count down the whole of his filmography.

Fincher's first feature came over 20 years ago and it was a debacle for him. But not even 30 yet, he could handle himself in that pressurized environment. He had already built a career and a company on music videos and commercials. He had already made his mark on pop cultural iconography alongside George Michael Madonna, Aerosmith, Billy Idol, etc. This after coming up in the visual effects side of things as a certified film geek.

His progression as a feature filmmaker, therefore, has been pretty fascinating to examine. You can see how we see that progression in the gallery story below. And feel free to offer up your lists in the comments.

“Gone Girl” opens everywhere tomorrow.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fight Club#David Fincher
TAGSAlien 3david fincherFIGHT CLUBGONE GIRLIn ContentionPANIC ROOMSE7ENSEVENTHE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTONThe Gamethe girl with the dragon tattoothe social networkZODIAC

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP