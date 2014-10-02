Ranking the films of David Fincher from ‘Alien 3’ to ‘Gone Girl’

After premiering at the New York Film Festival nearly a week ago, David Fincher's “Gone Girl” oozes into theaters this weekend. Being the director's 10th film to date made it a round enough number for the movie team here at HitFix to take a deep dive and count down the whole of his filmography.
Fincher's first feature came over 20 years ago and it was a debacle for him. But not even 30 yet, he could handle himself in that pressurized environment. He had already built a career and a company on music videos and commercials. He had already made his mark on pop cultural iconography alongside George Michael Madonna, Aerosmith, Billy Idol, etc. This after coming up in the visual effects side of things as a certified film geek.
His progression as a feature filmmaker, therefore, has been pretty fascinating to examine. You can see how we see that progression in the gallery story below. And feel free to offer up your lists in the comments.
“Gone Girl” opens everywhere tomorrow.
Interesting list. I’m kind of surprised to see Benjamin Button ranked even lower than The Game, though. Without having seen Alien 3 or Panic Room, this would be my list:
1. Se7en
2. The Social Network
3. Zodiac
4. Fight Club
5. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
6. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
7. The Game
1) Zodiac (Best Film of 2007)
2) The Social Network (Best Film of 2010)
3) Se7en (Classic)
4) Fight Club (I like it more each time I watch it)
5) Panic Room (A very well made popcorn film)
6) The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (Works far better as a book, but still enjoyable)
7) Alien 3 (At lease it’s much better than Alien Resurrection)
8) The Game (Need to see it a 2nd time. Could leap up to the 5 spot)
9) The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (The only Fincher film I don’t like)
Your ranking is almost exactly my own. I would flip “Dragon Tattoo” and “Panic Room.” I feel vindicated about the “Benjamin Button” movie. Almost no one is willing to make a case for it these days–just as I predicted.
I love Benjamin Button. I love its epic sweep, it’s melancholy tone, the performances, the craftsmanship. I even like that its not warm; rather, a cool movie. It improves on each re-watch if you ever care to see it again :)
I realize I’m in the minority but my favorite Fincher has always been The Game. Every time I watch it I find more and more engaging. Something about how he presents the world in that film just really gets to me and like it says in the article its really one of Douglas’s best performances.
i do love the moment right at the end where the girl asks him to get in the cab to get a drink and Douglas gives this perfect look where you know he’s thinking he’s not entirely sure the game is over.
My least favorite is Dragon Tatoo mostly because I find the mystery totally uninteresting.
If nothing else, it’ll continue to be his most underrated film. Not by me, because I love how slick and elegant it is (just like the facade Michael Douglas’ character is presenting), while underneath it’s this story of a guy who actually needs a suicide intervention. I got the Criterion Blu last year (or whenever it came out) and rewatched it, and it ABSOLUTELY holds up.
I’ve seen quite a few of these lists popping up on twitter (all notably, by dude reviewers), and the movies featuring a female lead – Girl with a Dragon Tattoo, Panic Room, and Aliens 3 – all mysteriously end up near the bottom without so much as a whiff of self reflection. Those are my favorite three and the only ones I consistently re-watch. Suspect this would be true for other women. Women are so used to watching 100% male stories & ponderous or celebratory ruminations on masculinity; we’re raised on it, trained on it, but men obviously subconsciously feel uneasy about it. Even cinephiles.
I would rank Dragon Tattoo much higher but overall, very interesting list and I’ll be excited to see where Gone Girl ranks when I see it next weekend.
1. Zodiac
2. Seven
3. The Social Network
4. Gone Girl
5. The Game
6. Fight Club
7. The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
8. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
9. Panic Room
10. Alien 3
Hard to argue with the #1 choice. It’s not a film I want to watch again, but I admire it immensely.
It might just be that Fincher’s not as good when his protagonist is a woman:
1. Fight Club
2. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
3. Zodiac
4. The Social Network
5. Se7en
6. The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
7. Panic Room
8. Alien 3
9. The Game
Yes, I’m weird. (Gone Girl will be added soon, but I can’t see it placing lower than 6.)
Haven’t seen Alien 3 (have no desire to), Dragon Tattoo (may see it one day), or Gone Girl (will see it very soon). Here’s my list:
1. Fight Club (truthfully, this is one of my favorite films, period).
2. The Social Network
3. Zodiac
4. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (I realize I’m in the minority here)
5. Se7en
6. Panic Room
7. The Game
Having read the book and seen the trailer, I’m guessing Gone Girl will probably rank fourth, third if it’s really good. Can’t see it beating Social Network or Fight Club though.
1. Fight Club (10/10)
2. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (10-/10)
3. Se7en (10-/10)
4. Zodiac (10-/10)
5. The Social Network (9/10)
6. The Game (8+/9)
7. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (8/10)
8. Panic Room (6+/10)
9. Alien 3 (6/10)
1. The Social Network
2. Zodiac
3. Seven
4. Fight Club
5. The Game
6. Panic Room
7. Benjamin Button
8. Dragon Tatoo
9. Alien 3
1. and 2. are always flip flopping though. And truthfully, I’ve only seen Alien 3 once a long time ago. Every other of his films I’ve seen multiple times, with the top 3 being yearly re-watches.
1) Se7en (Easily my favorite. any time it’s on, I watch)
2) The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (Loved everything about this beautiful movie)
3) Zodiac (great movie, seems like too many people ignored it.)
4) The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (great movie, and one of my all time favorite intro credits)
5) The Social Network (it’s good, but I think too many people overhyped it)
6) Fight Club (decent movie, but I felt like the twist was a cheat)
7) Panic Room (I remember thinking the movie was just okay)
8) Alien 3 (meh)
9) The Game (never saw it)
Our lists are very, very similar. Good times.
DYING to see Gone Girl. Haven’t read the book, but I enjoy books/movies “like” this source material. Add Fincer’s touch/tone/style, and some supposedly great performances and … I’m so in. Seeing it tomorrow.
1) Se7en (amazing)
2) The Social Network (superb)
3) Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (loved this, though I know peeps aren’t wild about it. I can watch it over and over).
4) The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (love)
5) Zodiac (SO good)
6) Panic Room (entertaining)
7) Fight Club (never loved this, its obviously good, but not my thing)
8) Alien 3 (decent)
9) The Game (eh, its just ok for me)
I don’t think it’s lunacy to rank Alien 3 over Aliens, especially not the workprint or whatever they call the extended version on the DVD. Aliens is a great action movie, without question, but I prefer the Alien series when it’s brooding, existential horror. The first and third are easily the best of the franchise for me.
Can’t believe how much The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo gets crapped on by critics, especially in Fincher rankings (see: Matt Goldberg’s review on Collider). Jeez.
An interesting list, but I would rank his films as follows:
1. The Social Network
2. Fight Club
3. Seven
4. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
5. Zodiac
6. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
7. The Game
8. Panic Room
9. Alien 3
Even Alien 3, which is flawed, is still decent. Fincher has yet to make an all-out “bad” movie. His craftsmanship is impeccable. I can’t wait for Gone Girl!
Alright, here goes (obviously omitting “Gone Girl,” since I’m seeing it tomorrow, and “Benjamin Button,” which I still regrettably have not seen).
1. Zodiac
2. The Game
3. Se7en
4. The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
5. Fight Club
6. Alien 3
7. The Social Network
8. Panic Room
I know, I know. “The Social Network” isn’t a film I enjoyed that much – I enjoyed Fincher’s touches, the score, the editing, all that. I had a lot of problems with Sorkin’s script, and that muddled a lot of it for me, though I know I’m in the minority there. I also might be in the minority for placing “Dragon Tattoo” so high, but I loved the shit out of that film.
This is the best thing he has been involved with:
Also, the Game.
Really nice to see all the support here for Benjamin Button, maligned by so many who apparently weren’t ready for Fincher to come out of the darkness.
Having watched the extensive documentary on the Criterion disc, it’s a much more personal film than its given credit for, made after the recent death of Fincher’s own father. The meditations on loss and mortality are are also present in The Game, but given added weight here.
Some of the best digital photography I’ve ever seen (can’t believe this lost the Oscar to Slumdog Millionaire), and a beautiful, haunting score by Desplat. Plus the cast, which is firing on all cylinders.
I could go on, mentioning the grainy Tarsem-assisted montage of BB traveling the world, the opening story about the clockmaker, the cause-and-effect sequence of Daisy’s tragic accident, etc. But there’s much more here to love than to take issue with (the unnecessary hummingbird).
1. Fight Club
2. Benjamin Button
3. Zodiac
4. The Game
5. The Social Network
6. Seven
7. Dragon Tattoo
8. Panic Room
9. Alien 3
Not a bad film in the bunch.
1. Fight Club
2. The Social Network
3. Zodiac
4. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
5. The Game
6. Seven
7. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
8. Alien 3
9. Panic Room
Seven receives far too much praise and even though Alien 3 is notorious for studio interference, Panic Room is Fincher’s only movie that feels completely hackneyed.
Edit: I would have to put The Game at second to last after watching it again for the first time since 97. I remember it being ostensibly a bit ludicrous, but it’s just flat out ludicrous. However it does feature some very nice touches by Fincher, which is to be expected.