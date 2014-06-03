From ‘Antz’ to ‘How to Train Your Dragon 2’: ranking all of DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation is celebrating a big year in 2014. While the studio's first theatrical release would not come until 1998, it was October 12, 1994 that saw the birth of Steven Spielberg, David Geffen and Jeffrey Katzenberg's vision of a new movie studio, including, of course, Katzenberg's animation division. That makes it 20 years of DreamWorks, and with the release of “How to Train Your Dragon 2” next week (on the heels of a Cannes debut last month), the studio is toasting two decades with one of the most elite installments of its entire portfolio.
That's a portfolio that is already 29 films deep, by the way, and it'll extend to 30 in November with the release of “The Penguins of Madagascar.” There have been ups, there have been downs, but above all, an empire has been built. So on the occasion of “Dragon 2,” we thought maybe it was time we took a stab at ranking the whole of that empire, noting memorable moments from along the way. From 1998's “Antz” to this summer's highly anticipated sequel, see where your favorites might have ranked below.
And BEWARE: These are opinions. This is my list. I'd be very curious to see what your list might look like, though, so feel free to tell us.
(Speaking of all of this, if you haven't read Nicole LaPorte's expert account of the rise and fall of DreamWorks, “The Men Who Would Be King,” you're missing out on a hell of a story.)
“How to Train Your Dragon 2” hits theaters June 13.
The original How To Train Your Dragon was my favorite film of 2010, so hearing the sequel’s just as good — if not better — gets me both ultra-hyped and… concerned that maybe the year’s gonna peak way, way too early for me. :(
In any case: can’t wait.
As a Norwegian (Viking country) my feelings about HTTYD is:
When the movie feature dragons it is awesome.
When the movie feature Vikings it is kind of bad.
Conclusion:
If HTTYD2 has more dragons and less vikings it will automatically be better than the first one…
Prince of Egypt (oddly underrated on your list) and The Curse of the Were-Rabbit would top my version, with the edge probably going to Wallace.
Both movies are unbelievably rewatchable, I’ve found. And the craft evident in Park’s film is awe-inspiring. A sharp attention to detail and commitment to repeated viewings make that one a real treasure.
I love W&G. If it weren’t for H2TYD, I’d probably have it No. 1.
Prince of Egypt, top-5, easy.
It feels as if every frame is packed with charming humor. And another thing about Were-Rabbit: It stands along In Bruges as the best ever use of Ralph Fiennes.
I’d also like to mention that Over the Hedge was a very pleasant surprise. I’ve never felt the need to revisit it, but I remember being thoroughly pleased. It had a quite mismatched marketing campaign though. The movie had an anti-consumerist bent, but was promoted heavily in TV ads for Wall-Mart.
John: I agree about “Over the Hedge” and when I watched it again last week for the first time in eight years, that charm holds up. It’s pretty unique against the usual DreamWorks fray.
You’re gonna have a lot of people, me included, disagreeing with your abysmally low placement of Prince of Egypt.
I mean… below Turbo???
Gonna just copy and paste this here:
LOL… lighten up, Francis. ;-)
I read that. I was just making an observation. A possibly obvious observation, but an observation nonetheless.
Oh I’m light! Just preemptively defusing.
To be honest, I think Madagascar 2 was MUCH better than part 3 and Kung Fu Panda 2 was slightly better than the already seriously good part 1, but apart from that, I don’t have any troubles with your list.
I really enjoyed ‘Madagascar 2’, as well.
Best for me would be ‘Prince of Egypt’ and ‘HTTYD’.
Can’t wait for ‘HTTYD 2’.
A pretty agreeable list. I haven’t seen all of the movies on there, unfortunately, but I’ve seen my fair share. I would put Shrek 4 below Shrek 3 and put Chicken Run and Wallace and Gromit in the top 2. Turbo would be closer to the bottom as would Rise of the Guardians.
Dreamworks has not made a good movie since Madagascar 3 and has not made a great one since Wallace and Gromit, so here’s hopint HTTYD2 fixes at least one of those things.
This is a pretty great list – though I will lament (as have others at this point) at the low ranking of The Prince of Egypt. I also enjoyed The Road To El Dorado a lot more than some of the other films here (like the Croods and Turbo).
El Dorado also has a fantastic soundtrack – Friends Never Say Goodbye is one of my favourite soundtrack songs ever.
Plus, Road To El Dorado had Chel, one of the sexiest animated women of all time.
Really fun list — though it has made me realise just how little of DWA’s output I really like.
Totally agree that the Madagascar films have got more charming and inventive with each installment. (And I’ll take even the weakest of them over the least loathsome entry in the Shrek franchise.)
“Really fun list — though it has made me realise just how little of DWA’s output I really like.”
Sadly, I actually have to agree with this. I mostly agree with Kris’s ranking, but there are some thoroughly mediocre movies even in his top 10, which isn’t a good sign for Dreamwork’s body of work as a whole.
i agree. i can’t even really say that their movies are worth ranking. there are really only a handful of decent ones and even fewer that are re-watchable.
I’d say the first Shrek film has aged horribly, but I wasn’t old enough to be able to properly judge the film on its initial release. Regardless, I hate that film with a passion.
Guy, I couldn’t agree more. Creating my top DWA films was a struggle. They really only have 4 films that I comfortably loved.
1. “Antz”
2. “Chicken Run”
3. “Wallace & Gromit in The Curse of the Were-Rabbit”
4. “How to Train Your Dragon”
5. “Shrek”
6. “Flushed Away”
7. “Kung Fu Panda”
8. “Shrek 2”
9. “The Prince of Egypt”
10. “Over the Hedge”
Great list! I could never be bothered to rank them all – I defend Dreamworks a lot, but I admit to loving very little of their work.
The two ‘Kung Fu Panda’ are a touch-stone of fantastical beauty. ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ has a much earthier sense of wonder to it, and I’m excited for how that’s developed in the sequel. ‘Wallace & Gromit’ is a fun, silly favorite of mine, and I have great affinity for stop-motion (though I sadly haven’t seen ‘Chicken Run’). The ‘Madagascar’ films are all lively enough, but they have gotten more emotionally touching as they’ve gone on. And I must say, ‘The Croods’ is pretty lovely, and even wrenched my heart a bit at times. It’s also has more on its mind than the average Dreamworks joint.
But yeah, I definitely think their output would be a lot better if they set ‘Dragon’ as their north star. Nice observation on your part.
My Top-10:
1. How to Train Your Dragon
2. Wallace & Gromit
3. Chicken Run
4. The Prince of Egypt
5. Kung-Fu Panda
6. Shrek
7. Puss-in-Boots
8. Megamind (severely underrated, IMO)
9. Kung-Fu Panda 2
*10. Leaving a spot empty for H2TYD2, so I can shift everyone else down.
It’s safe to say, that with H2TYD, DreamWorks has finally found its Toy Story. They thought Shrek was it, but Shrek was never and isn’t “timeless” in the way Toy Story is. It relies far too much on pop humor of the moment to every be timeless. H2TYD, however, is timeless and wonderful and beautiful.
Also, much like taking a stroll through the Bond films, looking at the DreamWorks animated films the one thing that strikes you is just how bad, or perhaps mediocre the group as a whole are.
I mean, I couldn’t even get through a top-9 without putting a sequel in there (event though it is very good) and I have a feeling that H2TYD 2 will be joining, which is why I left a spot open. Mr. Peabody & Sherman came THIS close to #9, but KP2 is just better.
Then, there are just the films that are misfires, ripoffs, and honestly, lazy.
The ridiculous Madagascars.
Turbo.
The endless Shrek sequels.
SharkTale
Again, going back to Bond, for every From Russia With Love or Casino Royale, their are literally two more terrible films (mostly from Roger Moore & Pierce Brosnan’s time as 007). With Dreamworks, I can point to 11 films (Peabody & the upcoming H2TYD 2 sequel) that are really good, but 19 more that are “meh” to “bleh.”
Not the greatest ratio in the world. Not in Pixar’s league in the slightest. For DreamWorks, it seems to be quantity over quality, while at Pixar, it’s the opposite.
It just amazes me when terrible films make so much money. The Shrek and Madascar sequels can print money, but are black holes of suck.
Oh well. Interesting exercise.
I didn’t see “Turbo” until I sat down to do this piece and really…it’s not bad. It’s very enjoyable and kind of endearing for how paper thin it is (i.e., it doesn’t TRY to dig in on a message and ends up pretty much “just for the kids,” and that works for it). Like I say in the piece, some of it doesn’t even make cartoon sense, but I don’t know. I was surprised (though not too much — critics were fine with it) how much I liked it.
And to your point about the ration, I tried to be positive for as long as possible but I’d really only say the top, eh, eight here are movies that I actively like. All of them have their highlights but those are the ones that stand out to me.
Yeah, Kris, for me, that ratio of good-to-bad is really striking.
I mean, with Pixar, although I’m not the biggest fan of the original Cars, placing it below each Toy Story sequel, the M-Inc. prequel, and even A Bug’s Life, it still has more good than maybe 3/4’s of the DreamWorks output. And out of Pixar as a whole, the only original, non-sequel misfire I think they’ve had was Brave.
And I have a story about Brave and Wreck-it-Ralph!
Once upon a time, a Pixar producer and a Disney Animation producer walked into John Lassiter’s office to make presentations about their next films. The Disney guy had the manila folder with Brave in it, the Pixar guy had the manila folder with Wreck-it-Ralph in it. They put the folders on the desk, John read them over, gave the thumb’s up to each guy, gave them back the folders and they walked back to their own studios.
When they got back into their offices, they were shocked to find that John gave them each the other’s folder. Not knowing what to do, they called each other, horrified about what to do next. What should they say? What if he meant to do that? What if he gave the okay for Pixar to make Brave not Wreck-it-Ralph, and vice versa? In the end, because it seems most people in Hollywood are generally governed by fear, decided to not do anything to call attention to the mistake, no matter whose it may have been.
And that’s how Pixar made a generally disappointing Disney Animation princess film, and Disney Animation made one of the best Pixar films ever.
The end.
Wow, there are people who think Shrek Forever After is better than Shrek The Third?
I just can’t believe DreamWorks didn’t name it “Shrek 4ver After.”
To me, that’s a kind of restraint I’m not used to seeing from movie studios pushing out desperate sequel after desperate sequel.
Also… even with the lazy pop culture-infused jokes that haven’t aged well at all, Shrek is still a good film.
John Lithgow, as he seems to do with everything, lifts the proceeds to heights they’d never reach without him, and the sequels are all the poorer for his absence.
Not that he would’ve rescued Shrek the Third or Forever After from the Pit of Despair, but man, he really does help make Shrek an absolute delight.
It’s way better, IMO. The third one is pretty dull.
We added a poll, by the way. Feel free to let us know your favorite.
My favorite is a toss-up between How to Train Your Dragon and Kung Fu Panda 2. Both have fairly strong scripts and emotional resonance. How to Train Your Dragon has more striking visuals but Kung Fu Panda 2 has Gary Oldman as a peacock. Decisions, decisions…
I didn’t even realize that Chicken Run and Were-Rabbit were DreamWorks! I fell *so* much in love w/ Wallace & Gromit from animation festivals and the only name I assoc’d w/ the feature films, was Nick Park… According to Wiki – Park left DreamWorks cuz they were trying to tarnish the British charm from his hallmark creations — GRRR!
I can’t not be biased here, but Were-Rabbit is my number one.
Interestingly, if you count Aardman movies (and if you don’t want to, I think that’s fair), then DreamWorks is the only animation studio who has gotten an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature with a traditionally animated feature (“Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron”), stop-motion animated feature (“Wallace and Gromit in the Curse of the Were-Rabbit”) and a CGI animated feature (everything else).
They also are beating Pixar for total nominations (and this year’s year of no Pixar may put it so you don’t even have to count “Wallace and Gromit” if you don’t want to) , though obviously a bit behind on the actual win count.
1. Wallace & Gromit in The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
2. How to Train Your Dragon
3. Chicken Run
4. Kung-Fu Panda
5. Flushed Away
6. Over the Hedge
7. Madagascar
8. Shrek 2
9. The Prince of Egypt
10. The Road to El Dorado
11. Shrek
That’s how I’d rank the ones I’ve seen, anyway. Only number one is great. The rest range between pretty good and absolute garbage.
Antz – 6/10
The Prince of Egypt – 9/10
The Road to El Dorado – 7/10
Chicken Run – 9/10
Shrek – 10/10 **(THE BEST)**
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron – 8/10
Sinbad: The Legend of the Seven Seas – 6/10
Shrek 2 – 9/10
Shark Tale – 3/10 **(THE WORST)**
Madagascar – 8/10
Wallace & Gromit – 7/10
Over the Hedge – 8/10
Flushed Away – 8/10
Shrek the Third – 4/10
Bee Movie – 3/10
Kung Fu Panda – 9/10
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa – 8/10
Monsters vs. Aliens – 4/10
How To Train Your Dragon – 9/10
Shrek Forever After – 7/10
Megamind – 8/10
Kung Fu Panda 2 – 8/10
Puss in Boots – 5/10
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted – 8/10
Rise of the Guardians – 7/10
The Croods – 4/10
Turbo – 6/10
Mr. Peabody & Sherman – 7/10
How To Train Your Dragon 2 – 9/10
In my opinion the original Madagascar got seriously short changed. It is still one of my favorite movies of all time.
im a little frustrated by how this list seems to favor the more goofy, unambitious Dreamworks films to there more heartfelt, emotional ones. KUNG FU PANDA only at number 5? PUSS IN BOOTS and MEGAMIND above RISE OF THE GUARDIANS (one of the most underrated movies of the past few years)? I generally agree with Hitfix’s lists, but this one is a bit disappointing.
“Only at number 5.” In a list of 29? Tough crowd.
Anyway, this isn’t a “HitFix list.” It’s a personalized one from one person. Which, by its very nature, would be more singular.
I actually have found myself preferring DreamWorks to Pixar straight down the line; Pixar just seems a bit too sterile and finessed. DreamWorks’ movies actually feel more, you know, animated than Pixar.
I obviously can’t say anything about your number one choice (but am very pleasantly surprised by it), but my top 5 would probably be, counting down, “Puss in Boots”, “Madagascar 3”, “Kung Fu Panda”, “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Kung Fu Panda 2”.
I reviewed “Puss in Boots” positively for an amateur fan site, then went ahead and gave it a place on my top ten movies of the year list for that fan site, and I still feel, in hindsight, like I was too hard on it.
I know “Madagascar 3” is an odd choice, and I think low expectations really helped it out, but I really, really liked it, and still believe one of these days it will go down as an all time classic of animation. And the scene Kris points out is just amazing. Favorite of any scene for 2012.
“Kung Fu Panda” was the movie that was the turning point for DreamWorks; I guess I should say before that, while I never was a fan of Pixar, I wasn’t exactly on team DreamWorks, either. I went to the theater with some friends expecting a dumb, funny disposable time waster, and we all came out with pleasantly bewildered faces. I don’t know if this makes any sense, but my thought was that DreamWorks had just made a really REAL movie, for the first time. For the record, the Annies got it right that year.
My basic disinterest in Pixar does not extend to “Toy Story” movies, and “Toy Story 3” was great, and I’m very happy it got the Best Picture nomination, but, once again, the Annies got it right.
Strangely, my favorite DreamWorks movie didn’t win the Annie, yet they still got it right (“Rango” was just better, though I thought the Picture/Director split at the Annies was a cool thing for them to do). I was really impressed by the first “Kung Fu Panda,” and, as Kris kinda pointed out, it may be the single most beautiful CGI animated movie ever made.
So, that’s my top five. There was a streak there for a few years where they were on fire for me, though they’ve kinda died off recently.
1) Kung Fu Panda
2) How To Train Your Dragon
3) Kung Fu Panda 2
4) Shrek
5) Shrek Forever After
6) MegaMind
7) Shrek 2
8) Puss In Boots
9) Over The Hedge
10) Madagascar
11) Wallace and Gromit
12) Flushed Away
13) Chicken Run
14) Monsters Vs Aliens
15) Bee Movie
16) Madagascar 3
17) Madagascar 2
18) Shrek The Third
Havent Seen:
Sinbad
Shark tale
Road To El Dorado
Mr Peabody
Spirit
Croods
Rise of the Gaurdians
Turbo
Prince of Egypt
Antz
Storm,
A few observations:
Why so low with the Aardman?
And make a point to see The Prince of Egypt. It really is a great film.
You know how Pocahontas, Hunchback, and Hercules all sucked and brought and end to the Disney Golden Age?
Well, I consider The Prince of Egypt, though not on the same level as The Little Mermaid through The Lion King, to be FAR better than those films that came after, and a nice “fifth” to add to those four giants of animation.
It’s one of the best non-Disney Disney films made during that era.
Whether you like Dreamworks Animation movies, there’s a lot to admire about the company and how they’ve managed to stay competitive after all these years of ups and downs. Their deal with Fox though is intriguing considering Fox had been producing their animated flicks through Blue Sky. Is this part of a plan to merge the 2 or a transition to eventually phase Blue Sky out? So far they’ve allowed both houses to keep making their own movies.
Chicken Run is one of the most underrated films ever made, in my opinion.
Really? How To Train Your Dragon? Shows how young the voters are …
I don’t understand how the best films ever are so underrated. I mean,Prince of Egypt below so many?!!! And how can Spirit Stallion of the Cimmaron be this underrated? Or is it that very few have watched them? They WERE very less advertised,the others were way overrated…
My top five:
1.Prince of Egypt
2.Spirit stallion of the Cimmaron
3.Kung Fu Panda
4.Rise of the Guardians
5.Shrek
I agree How to train your dragon (both parts) were good,but I don’t think as good as others say…