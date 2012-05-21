From ‘Arrow’ to ‘Vegas’ – 10 New Shows We’re Looking Forward To After Upfronts

Last week, during the four-day upfronts frenzy, the five broadcast networks unveiled more than 30 new shows which will premiere during the 2012-13 television season.
In order to make those shows stand out to advertisers, the networks released snazzy trailers and artsy promotional stills hopping to start the process of building buzz.
Here are 10 shows that positively piqued our interests during last week’s dog and pony show. In some cases, we’re interested because of the teasers. In some cases a few pictures have been enough. And in some cases, our interest is based only on the creative auspices involved.
Look at our picks and sound off with shows you may be looking forward to that we left out.
When do you guys usually screen the first cuts of the pilots? Also can you fix the galleries on the mobile site? They haven’t been working for the past week or so.
TheNightStalker – Some of the pilots are already in the hands of critics. I’ll start my Take Me To The Pilots series either in late June or early July as usual…
And I’ll see if anybody has an answer on the mobile thing…
-Daniel
Thanks Dan.
I’m pretty sure these are only 9 shows not 10. Still, good choices. The only trailer I found interesting that isn’t on this list is THE MOB DOCTOR. Did you guys not think that one looked good? I thought the trailer at least was very suspenseful.
Cyclops999 – Ooops! Left one out! Thanks… We’re at 10 now…
And as for “Mob Doctor”… Yeah. Dunno. The vibe I got for that one was pretty much right in the middle. So it’s not here, but it also probably won’t be in our 10 Shows We Have Concerns About gallery that’ll post tomorrow or Wednesday…
-Daniel
Thanks Dan. I’m assuming THE NEIGHBORS will be somewhere on that list tomorrow. Looking forward to it — the list, not THE NEIGHBORS. Have I mentioned THE NEIGHBORS looks terrible?
Cyclops999 – Not to spoil any surprises, but chances are fairly good that “The Neighbors” may be a show we have concerns about…
-Daniel
Was it the footage of Arrow that got you intrigued? Because honestly this sounds terrible on paper. Green Arrow on Smallville didn’t really do anything for me and this just sounds like a spin-off with a different actor.
Also, is this supposed to be in the DC universe where other heroes could make an appearance?
So what are the chances that one of these will turn into something that is actually good, like Awake or New Girl good? 30%? 20%?
Hans – Far higher than that. 50% maybe? And then at least another 25 or 30 percent chance that a show that we didn’t include here will actually turn out to be terrific when we see the pilots. Maybe higher?
I like “New Girl” and “Awake” but I don’t think of either show as a once-in-a-blue-moon quality show. I think of them as among the very best shows from last year’s freshman crop. I’d hope/expect that the best one or two shows from this year’s crop should be comparably good. Hopefully…
-Daniel
666 Park Avenue – “The trailer comes across as pretty self-consciously nutso, which could be really enjoyable in the hands of pros like Terry O’Quinn and Vanessa Taylor.”
It should be Vanessa Williams.
Yup! Fixed… Thanks!
-Dan