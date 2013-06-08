From Batman to X-Men: 10 Hollywood reboots that got it right

Next week, Superman is flying back to theaters in Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel,” which dispenses with the previous big screen adaptations in favor of an all-new take on the legendary superhero’s origins. It’s certainly not the first time that studios and filmmakers (especially in recent years) have reignited a dormant franchise with a new look, cast and crew. We thought it was a perfect time to review some of those films that went back to the drawing board and pick ten Hollywood reboots that got it right.
X-men: First Class, Star Trek and (I think) Rise of the Planet of the Apes are all still part of their respective franchises and not reboots.
Yeah, I didn’t see Rise, but obviously First Class ended up being a prequel rather than a reboot. The brief appearances of Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Romijn implied that it was in continuity with the trilogy, and everything that we know about Days of Future Past confirms it. Star Trek, also, is a a weird hybrid, sequel/spinoff, technically.
But, if by “Reboot” they simply mean anything that takes a “back to the drawing board” creative fresh start (regardless of continuity issues) then obviously both of those movies belong high on the list.
I still think that the scene in First Class where they’re staring out the window shouting “Oh My God!” and “Woah!” when Magneto and crew arrive is perhaps one of the worst scenes in all of movie history. It’s like they were trying to demonstrate to audiences how to react to the movie they were in. Pathetic.
x men first class is prequel not a reboot. so was rise of planet of apes. predators is a sequel. i think they have to redo the list. where is the friday the 13th reboot.
Rise of the Planet of the Apes was indeed a reboot. It was an re-imagining of Conquest and it looks like the next film, Dawn, will be a re-imagining of Battle for the Planet of the Apes.
X-Men: First Class is a strong contender, but I’d have to go with Begins, if for no other reason than the fact that it’s Batman & Robin they were recovering from in making it.
Maybe I shouldn’t be, but I’m shocked that First Class is leading Casino Royale by such a large margin in the poll. I’m not surprised at all that Batman Begins wins the poll (so far) because, really, it’s such an insanely gigantic improvement over all of the Burton/Schumaker films. It’s the movie that taught today’s Hollywood not to be afraid of reboots (for better or for worse).
But for my money, Casino Royale is a close second. Before that one, the James Bond franchise was always something I liked in theory but didn’t like that much in practice. I had seen most of the movies, and I always felt like I had to meet them more than halfway. There was a lot of stupid stuff in the movies, overall, and Bond himself was kind of campy in a lot of the series. But not Daniel Craig and not Casino Royale. Within the first five minutes of Casino, Daniel Craig established himself as more interesting than anyone else who’d ever been in the role since Connery in his first two films (when he was at his best). For me, Casino marked the first time that James Bond was 100% awesome and 0% silly. It was a reboot that improved on four decades of missteps of one form or another.
First Class is a good movie but I didn’t quite love it. Xavier and Magneto were great but the kids were kind of forgettable. Also, as far as “reboots” go (if you want to call it that), it doesn’t improve on its predecessors dramatically the way other great reboots do. First Class was way, way better than X3, but arguably not so much better than X2 or X1. In fact, I think I prefer X2 to First Class. But regardless of which one was your favorite, I think most people would agree that X1 was at least solid and that X2 was at least pretty good, and First Class hovers somewhere in the same general strata of quality.
Well, I’ve turned into a windbag here but those are my two cents for anybody who’s in the mood to discuss it.
Totally agree with this post. I was nodding my head with each sentence.
I wish someone redo darkman with liam nelson that was my favorite movie and with technology is now they could a better viewing version
I agree, I thought that was a great film. And if I’m correct, that’s the only R rated superhero film to come about. Raimi originally wanted to do the Shadow, but couldn’t get the rights. So, he came up with his own idea.
X-MEN: FIRST CLASS is NOT a reboot. Its a continuation of the Singer/Donner X-Men. A version of the X-Men we’ve been stuck with for almost FIFTEEN YEARS now. A more accurate inclusion of X-Men would be in a list of franchises that desperately NEED a reboot.
Batman Begins and Casino Royale are tops for me. Star Trek is also really good.
How is X-Men: First Class a reboot? It’s a continuation of a crap franchise. It also wasn’t that great. Okay movie – terrible adaptation of the X-Men.
X-Men: First Class – How is this a reboot? Also, not a great movie – and a TERRIBLE adaptation of the X-Men that pretty much completely ignores the source material.
There is no way predators should be up there. It is ridiculously just a jumble of ideas thrown on a plate that says”you’ll like this anyway, it has predators”
Absolutely F… right.!
while i do agree casino royale is a good reboot i consider it also a continuation cause i go by the theory that ‘james bond’ is a codename passed on to a different agent every few years, it explains why judi dench still plays M from the pierce brosnan movies. i filled in all the gaps that dissprove the theory but i cant fit them all at the moment
There is a problem with that theory (one that I was accepting before it): Skyfall. And the Bond family graveyard.
Predators sucked all get out.
Id like to throw out the new dredd movie which was actually pretty awesome especially considering how bad the one from the 90’s was
As an avid reader of Tom Clancys novels I have to say that Sum of All Fears is really bad compared to the book and the previous Movie outings with Baldwin/ Ford as Jack Ryan.
Predators was a horrible travesty. From some of the lame newly designed predators to the god awful casting of Topher Grace and Adrian Brody…It doesn’t get much worse than that. At least Predator 2 and AvP have comic value. This movie wasnt even so bad it was funny…it was just 100% bad.
Predators?Cmon. That was a sh** of a movie. Completly sucked
Predators is not a remake
If you really think bout it, J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek is actually a sequel because it continues from where the original left off, which is when spock chooses to help every species………thats just how i look at it……..
Sum of All Fears? You’ve really got to be kidding. Seeing this movie after reading the Tom Clancy book just really disappoints. At least you got Angels, Trek and Hulk right.
I feel James Bond is better gadget-y than dark. I really liked Skyfall, but Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, why I respect why many others liked it, just wasn’t for me.
X-men first class did NOT get it right. It’s a horrible film that strayed way too far from the source. That is a big NO. The x franchise has gone very bad. Get’s worse each time. I’m a huge Wolverine fan, but won’t see the new one cause they screwed him.
What do you mean? Ed Norton’s Hulk ate Eric Bana’s for breakfast.
Predators isn’t a reboot either. The woman in the movie recalls the incidents in Predator. Who comes with this? Do your homework first.