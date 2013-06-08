From Batman to X-Men: 10 Hollywood reboots that got it right

#James Bond #Evil Dead #Superman #Star Trek
, , and 06.08.13 5 years ago 31 Comments

Next week, Superman is flying back to theaters in Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel,” which dispenses with the previous big screen adaptations in favor of an all-new take on the legendary superhero’s origins. It’s certainly not the first time that  studios and filmmakers (especially in recent years) have reignited a dormant franchise with a new look, cast and crew. We thought it was a perfect time to review some of those films that went back to the drawing board and pick ten Hollywood reboots that got it right.

Check out our picks in the embedded story gallery. Do you agree or disagree with our choices? What did we forget? 

After checking out the story gallery, vote in our poll below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Bond#Evil Dead#Superman#Star Trek
TAGS10 Hollywood reboots that got it rightBatman BeginsCASINO ROYALECHARLIE'S ANGELSevil deadfirst classJACK RYANJAMES BONDMAN OF STEELPREDATORSRise of the Planet of the ApesStar Treksupermanthe incredible hulkThe Sum of All Fearsxmen

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP