From ‘Boardwalk Empire’ to ‘Bored to Death,’ HBO sets fall premiere dates

It will be a busy fall of original programming on HBO. On Thursday (July 28), the premium cable network announced premiere dates for “Boardwalk Empire,” “Hung,” “How To Make It In America,” “Bored to Death” and “Enlightened.”

Up first, HBO will launch the 12-episode second season of “Boardwalk Empire” on Sunday, September 25 at 9 p.m. The Prohibition Era gangster drama recently earned a slew of Emmy nominations including nods for Outstanding Drama Series and leading man Steve Buscemi.

The following week, on October 2, “Hung” will return to start its 10-episode third season at 10:00, followed by the start of the eight-episode second season of “How To Make It In America” at 10:30.

With the 10 p.m. Sunday hour already booked with a pair of comedies, HBO will be branching away from Sunday for original programming for the first time in a number of years.

On October 10, HBO will christen Monday nights with “Bored to Death” starting its its eight-episode third season at 9 p.m. At 9:30, HBO will be premiering the 10-episode first season of the comedy “Enlightened,” starring Laura Dern, who executive produces along with Mike White.

In an executive session with reporters, HBO also revealed that the drama “Luck,” from David Milch and Michael Mann, will premiere in January 2012. That drama, set against the backdrop of the world of horse-racing, stars Dustin Hoffman atop a large ensemble.