From ‘Community’ to ‘Happy Endings’ – TV Shows on the Bubble 2013

Welcome, dear readers, to what is always the largest photo gallery of the year. Apologies, as always. I hope the effort put into the text somewhat compensates for the clicking.

And it could have been even bigger. By waiting as long as I did to put this gallery together — It’s actually a few days earlier than last year’s gallery, which was a surprise to me — CBS was able to renew nearly everything, The CW was able to renew most of its no-brainers and FOX was able to guarantee additional seasons of things like “Raising Hope” and “The Mindy Project.”

It could have been much bigger. If a show was pulled with episodes remaining, you can assume it’s cancelled. So “Cult”? Dead. “666 Park Avenue”? Hopefully those unaired episodes will pop up this summer, but for now? Dead. Ditto with “Zero Hour.” “Do No Harm”? Dead. No slides for any of those. And I didn’t include slides for shows like “Emily Owens, MD” and “The Last Resort,” which did air all of their episodes, but won’t be back.

“Dancing with the Stars” will be back, but it doesn’t have a slide, because I don’t care. There are a couple of reality shows like that, probably. “Biggest Loser”? Sure it’ll be back if NBC wants, but whatever.

Anyway, let’s get down to business. Check out the full BubbleWatch 2013 gallery, which goes in order by network, starting with ABC….