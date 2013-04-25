From ‘Community’ to ‘Happy Endings’ – TV Shows on the Bubble 2013

Welcome, dear readers, to what is always the largest photo gallery of the year. Apologies, as always. I hope the effort put into the text somewhat compensates for the clicking.
And it could have been even bigger. By waiting as long as I did to put this gallery together — It’s actually a few days earlier than last year’s gallery, which was a surprise to me — CBS was able to renew nearly everything, The CW was able to renew most of its no-brainers and FOX was able to guarantee additional seasons of things like “Raising Hope” and “The Mindy Project.”
It could have been much bigger. If a show was pulled with episodes remaining, you can assume it’s cancelled. So “Cult”? Dead. “666 Park Avenue”? Hopefully those unaired episodes will pop up this summer, but for now? Dead. Ditto with “Zero Hour.” “Do No Harm”? Dead. No slides for any of those. And I didn’t include slides for shows like “Emily Owens, MD” and “The Last Resort,” which did air all of their episodes, but won’t be back.
“Dancing with the Stars” will be back, but it doesn’t have a slide, because I don’t care. There are a couple of reality shows like that, probably. “Biggest Loser”? Sure it’ll be back if NBC wants, but whatever.
Anyway, let’s get down to business. Check out the full BubbleWatch 2013 gallery, which goes in order by network, starting with ABC….
4. I wonder why more people aren’t watching “Happy Endings.” I think people gave up on the show too soon thinking that it’s another failed “Friends.”
15. I’m not sure if Sunday 9PM slot can be considered a valuable time period, considering the cable competition during this time slot.
16. I have no idea why “Scandal” became a surprise hit this year. I gave up after the first season. The show was horribly over the top.
26. I have liked “Nikita” from the beginning. But, I’d like to know what exactly is the creative growth, the show has seen in the current season?
29-44: Among NBC comedies, I guess Parks & Rec will be a lock for renewal. I’d also like to see Go On getting renewed. I liked 1600 Penn but I’m sure it will get canceled. I’m not sure if “Community” should be renewed given the creative struggles of this season.
Balaji – IMO, you’ve been at least partially wrong on “Scandal” from the beginning — It’s a soap opera to some degree, so it’s designed to be over-the-top — but the show has improved this season and its ratings have improved with it. You may or may not wanna check out episodes from this season this summer and give it another shot. If it’s not your cup of tea, such is life!
Regarding “Nikita,” the storytelling has been vastly more serialized and better arced this season, IMHO. I still don’t love show, but I find that I’m clearing episodes off of my DVR much faster than I did in the past.
And I think “Happy Endings” didn’t immediately find itself creatively. The first season had some highlights, but it was really erratic. It’s odd that people would require comedies to be instantly consistent, but so it goes! And thanks to “Modern Family,” the show *did* get eyeballs. They just didn’t stick around.
-Daniel
Well, I didn’t like the over-acting and fast-paced dialogues in the first season of Scandal. With so many other returning and new shows in the fall, I decided to drop Scandal off my viewing list. But, the show must have done some thing right for it to have gained viewers so much that it matches or beats the ratings of “Grey’s Anatomy.” I’ll check out the first few episodes of the second season this summer and see if I like it.
Is no Community better than another season of dreck like we got this year?
I’d say Yes.
I really can’t see it improving at this rate.
In Community 2.0’s defense, they were creating the show in a vacuum, so they had to guess whether or not they were getting things right. Perhaps seeing the reaction to what they made will give the new creative team a better idea of where to go with a fifth season.
I don’t understand what you’re saying.
But…. after watching the new episode last night I now feel there is hope for the series after all. Jim Rash should be made head writer immediately.
He’s saying that all 13 episodes were written and produced months before any aired; i.e. they were created in a vacuum and they had no chance to course correct based on critical feedback.
With a hypothetical 5th season they would have a plethora of feedback from the last three months with which to improve the show. The loss of the final original writer in Megan Ganz could be a death blow, however.
One reason Once Upon A Time can’t help Revenge is because OUAT is a show that families with tweens and a little younger could conceivably watch together, while Revenge – is not.
But pair OUAT with SHIELD on Sunday nights, and you’ve got about the only scripted two-hour family block on TV.
Eakawie – A problem with putting SHIELD on Sundays after OUAT is that it would force SHIELD to premiere against football in the fall, which I’m pretty sure ABC would fear (or would be wise to fear).
But I can buy that that’s part of the problem with “Once” leading into “Revenge.” Yup.
-Daniel
Where do you think SHIELD is going to end up then? Thursdays and Sundays would be out because of football. Friday’s a no-go because: Friday. I can’t think they want that show at 10:00 if it’s meant to be an all-ages program, so without moving DWTS or the Wednesday comedies, that pretty much only leaves Tuesday at 9:00 after the DWTS results show.
Rugman11 – Wither “SHIELD” is maybe the biggest question of Upfronts Week. I’ve said all along that if ABC believes in it, Thursday 8 p.m. is where it has to go. It’s a dead slot on the most valuable night of the week. ABC has had nothing but failures there, but if “SHIELD” could give them a real foothold, it would extend the life of “Grey’s Anatomy,” probably boost “Scandal” and make the night into a cash cow for ABC. Of course, doing that requires guts and confidence. Programming it after “Dancing with the Stars” on Tuesday or something? No confidence.
So… Who knows?
-Daniel
That would also be a good way to strike back at CBS who basically said last year (when they moved 2 and a Half Men), “we’re going to own Thursday night” and dropped the mic. Grey’s is at least even with, if not beating, Person of Interest regularly and Scandal is pretty well thrashing Elementary. If they could get a hold at 8:00 (even if they can’t beat Big Bang, which they can’t) that would be pretty impressive, especially with the looming death of Idol.
MRBILLIAM: The title has already been changed to “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
Dan, I’m like you in that it’s hard for me to give up on a show. What happens is a glut of episodes builds on my DVR to the point that I tell myself “I’ll never get to those” so I delete the queue and then turn off the season pass. Currently, I have 9 episodes of Hart of Dixie and 13 episodes of Bones saved. I think I will get through most of the Bones eps this summer but Hart of Dixie I think is a goner. It’s cute and harmless and I enjoy having Bilson on my TV but at best it’s background noise.
This brings me to Grimm. I know you and Alan have given it a couple of chances but I’m one of those “anybodys” who watches and enjoys it. Given it has been airing on Fridays, I can never get to it live but it’s always watched long before the next episode comes around which mean that it has somehow become a true staple for me. I know you aren’t tackling cable shows but the same can be said of Orphan Black. I’m never home to watch it Saturday night but it’s always consumed long before dinner on Sunday. That show is fantastic. I know BBCA has more invested in the slow, period piece Copper but I truly believe BBCA has a gem with this property and Maslany deserves strong Emmy consideration but shamefully she will never get it. Hopefully, at a minimun we get more than these 1st season episodes.
McCommas – I think “Orphan Black” is gonna get renewed for sure, regardless of its ratings, which are middling. It’s getting a different audience and a different sort of buzz for BBC America and I’m assuming there’s value in that buzz. Plus, like you say, it’s mighty fun show.
And I think “Hart of Dixie” is a step better than background noise. Personally…
-Daniel
I’m surprised you forgot to mention that the Grey’s cast all signed for two years after last season. They are a 100% lock to be back.
CCK – I never said anything to the contrary. It’s 100 percent a lock to be back. But it hasn’t been renewed. So… there it is.
-Daniel
I was agreeing with you that it was coming back, but you said some people may leave so I thought it was worth pointing out they were all signed to contracts.
Yay, Parenthood picked up for 22!!
Can you guys please ditch (or fix) the lame pop-up gallery script? I use chrome on a mac and these never work – you click ‘launch gallery’ and it opens the homepage in a popup window – I can’t read this article without switching to Firefox :/
Agreed. I Love this site, but too often the coding sucks for mobile and for my mac.
Do you have a prediction for Bunheads?