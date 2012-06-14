From ‘Go On’ to ‘Community,’ NBC sets its 2012 fall premieres

Hoping to shake off the rust from a largely dismal 2011-2012 season, NBC has set its fall 2012 premieres, using the Olympics and “America’s Got Talent” as platforms to launch a slew of shows before the official Premiere Week.
Getting a particularly early start for NBC are the Matthew Perry comedy “Go On,” which will have a commercial-free sneak preview on Wednesday, August 8, following Olympics coverage. On Sunday, August 11, a commercial-free sneak of “Animal Practice” will air after the Olympics Closing Ceremonies. Whatever momentum those shows gain will then go on hold, as “Go On” will have its regular time period premiere on Tuesday, September 11, leading into the series premiere of “The New Normal” and the return of “Parenthood.” “Animal Practice” won’t have its time period premiere until Wednesday, September 26, leading into the series premiere of “Guys with Kids” and the two-hour premiere of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”
[Aiming to simultaneously draw viewers and confuse them, you see that Wednesday, September 26 premiere for “Guys with Kids”? The comedy will have already gotten a sneak airing on Wednesday, September 12 at 10 p.m. following the season’s penultimate episode of “America’s Got Talent.]
The “Go On” and “Animal Practice” premieres will get encores on Monday, September 10 at 10 p.m. after the premiere of “The Voice.”
NBC will use the Olympics to exhaustively promote the two-hour premiere of the competition reality show “Stars Earn Stripes” on Monday, August 13, followed by a special Monday premiere for “Grimm.” “Grimm” will have its actual time period premiere on Friday, September 14, though it won’t be joined by “Whitney” and “Community” until October.
It’s all a shell game. Try to keep track!
NBC’s Summer/Fall 2012 Premieres (New Shows in CAPS)
Wednesday, August 8
“GO ON” (sneak peek following Olympic Games coverage)
Sunday, August 12
“ANIMAL PRACTICE” (sneak peek following Olympic Games Closing Ceremonies)
Monday, August 13
8-10 p.m. “STARS EARN STRIPES” (two-hour premiere)
10-11 p.m. “Grimm”
Wednesday, September 5
7:30-8:30 p.m. “NFL Kickoff Special 2012” (regular season)
8:30-11 p.m. “Sunday Night Football” (regular season)
Sunday, September 9
7-8:15 p.m. “Football Night in America” (regular day and time)
8:15-11 p.m. “Sunday Night Football” (regular day and time)
Monday, September 10
8-10 p.m. “The Voice”
Tuesday, September 11
9-9:30 p.m. “GO ON” (time period premiere)
9:30-10 p.m. “THE NEW NORMAL”
10-11 p.m. “Parenthood”
Wednesday, September 12
10-10:30 p.m. “GUYS WITH KIDS” (sneak peek after penultimate “America”s Got Talent”)
Friday, Sept 14
9-10pm – “Grimm” (time period premiere)
Monday, September 17
10-11 p.m. “REVOLUTION”
Thursday, September 20
8:30-9 p.m. “Up All Night”
9-9:30 p.m. “The Office”
9:30-10 p.m. “Parks and Recreation”
Wednesday, September 26
8-8:30 p.m. “ANIMAL PRACTICE” (time period premiere)
8:30-9 p.m. “GUYS WITH KIDS” (time period premiere)
9-11 p.m. “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (two-hour premiere)
Thursday, October 4
8-8:30 p.m. “30 Rock”
Wednesday, October 10
10-11 p.m. “CHICAGO FIRE”
Friday, October 19
8-8:30 p.m. “Whitney”
8:30-9 p.m. “Community”
Pretty straightforward…
RyanT – Other than the four shows that will get out-of-time-period premieres, then go on the shelf — other than random encores — for weeks or months before coming back to their regular time periods?
-Daniel
Is it too late to take a vote on this? I want Awake and would gladly trade in Animal Practice and either Guys with Kids or Law & Order. Nothing against Matthew Perry, however I’d trade Go On for another shot at awake, particularly an extended commercial-free episode following the Olympics.
Who can we call to make this happen?
-Cheers
Dave – I *believe* you may have already made your preference for “Awake” clear on a few occasions. Or a few dozen. NBC, alas, still doesn’t care. BOO, NBC.
-Daniel
Yeah, I’m beginning to lose hope on that one.
So far NBC’s new shows are not exactly speaking to me. Aside from Parks & Recreation and Community, nothing on there list of fall premiers is all that exciting, although I’ll probably get sucked into watching the occasional Office episode but that show has long since lost its appeal. [sarcasm]Lucky for me, they decided to wait until October to start airing new Parks & Rec and Community episodes. Yippee![/sarcasm]
-Cheers
It’s hard to believe that a network that would think this is a good idea has trouble getting viewers to stick with their new shows or watch their old shows.
So, if we weren’t convinced before, this really makes it apparent that scheduling decisions at NBC are arbitrarily made by a panel of drunk monkeys.
WTF, NBC? You’re not premiering Community ’til October? Are you banking on some non-existent Emmy love?
Grimm already has a good following on Friday. WHY on earth would they move it to Mondays in the summer to give it a Olympics boost (which it doesn’t need), and then back to Fridays in the fall, pretty much nullifying the boost it got?
And why not give the struggling shows the summer Olympics boost? Like Community, 30 Rock, Up All Night?
NBC has to be the worst network ever when it comes to managing their shows. It’s like they’re actually TRYING to screw all their shows over.
Joyeful – As you say, it’s only one airing that NBC is giving it with the post-Olympics boost and while “Grimm” does semi-respectably on Fridays, it doesn’t do so well that it couldn’t stand to get a bit of a bump. NBC figures “Grimm” is a show with growth potential, unlike “Community” or “30 Rock,” so they’re trying to maximize that potential this summer as best they can…
-Daniel
I guess I meant that it does well by NBC standards, but you’re right. Fair enough – it could use the boost. And I see your point with the growth potential (unlike a Harmon-less Community).
But isn’t it counterproductive to air it on Mondays to boost it, and then back to Fridays? Moving shows around on weeknights doesn’t usually fare the show well. Especially when you’re moving it from one of the hottest nights of the week to a death slot.
I could be wrong though…
Joyeful – Oh, it’s WEIRD. No question about that. I think NBC’s POV would be that it’s a move that can’t possibly hurt the show and if there’s even a 1% chance that it could somehow bring new eyes to Grimm, they might as well give it a chance? It smacks of desperation, but NBC is desperate, so who knows?
-Daniel
HAHAHA…okay, as long as I’m not totally off base :-)
Is there any word on why they’re delaying 30 Rock’s start? By my count there are only 11 Thursdays in the fall starting from October 1st (not counting Thanksgiving and Dec. 27th). Are they going to have a couple of double-length episodes? And what is going to be airing there on Sept. 20th and Sept. 27? Repeats?
Rugman11 – Mysteries all. SNL specials? Maybe? Who knows! It’s NBC!
-Daniel
Doing some research, the three SNL Weekend Update Thursday editions they ran in 2008 all drew ratings over 4.0. Granted, it was 2008 and they had The Office in its prime as their lead-in, but they would be crazy not to at least try that again.
P&R, Community, 30R and Revolution is all I have picked out. Maybe The Office, but I still haven’t seen this last season.
I would watch Animal Practice because I like Justin Kirk on Weeds, but it seems like that show is waiting to be canceled.
October 19th cannot come soon enough.
Season 4, I’m waiting for you.
If anybody at NBC had a clue, they’d use the ratings bonanza that is the summer Olympics to launch their entire schedule starting August 13. Get a jump on the competition and let people spend a month getting in the habit of watching your crappy shows while everyone else is hibernating. They certainly aren’t going to otherwise.
A Bold Approach – NBC has tried launching big chunks of its schedule out of the Olympics the past two cycles — “Father of the Pride,” anyone? — with no success at all. None of the shows that have been promoted out of of premiered out of those Olympics have found an iota of success. The conventional wisdom says that the Olympics audience is a one-time audience and you can’t harness that audience for other shows. So if NBC launches on August 13 and the entire fall slate tanks — as it probably will with or without Olympic support — NBC would be in the unfortunate position of needing an entirely overhauled schedule by October, which means they would have spent a huge amount on development and promotion to launch a schedule in months where TV usage is far less and ad rates are far lower only to have to do it again…
I agree with you that NBC’s got to go to extremes, but that’s why NBC can’t premiere everything a month early…
-Daniel
I don’t understand the point of “sneak previews”, premiering the pilot a month before the second episode. Why not just premiere early and finish out early? Is there some kind of advertiser rules that all the shows must premiere together across networks?
TXT – TV usage is significantly lower in the summer than in the fall, so for your broadest audience shows, you don’t want to air them in the summer (which includes August). And because fewer people are watching TV in the summer, ad rates are far lower, because advertisers pay to reach the maximum number of viewers possible. So if you premiere and run shows in August, you’re going to reach a smaller potential audience and therefore make fewer ad dollars. And if you start early and finish out early, you don’t have original programming — or you don’t have your full complement of original programming — for sweeps periods, particularly May sweeps, and as antiquated as the sweeps system is, it’s still the window when ad rates are set.
So that’s the answer.
The shorter version of that answer: Money.
-Daniel
I can see the schedule being a little confusing due to a lot of timeslot switches/sneak peeks — especially Grimm. It should just premiere early but on Friday.
That being said, the premieres are spread out within a two-month time span and it’s smarter than premiering all of their show right after the Olympics like back in ’04 or during regular premiere week. So I think the chance of their schedule being confusing to general audiences may be worth the risk if their shows actually do end up doing better.
But my money is on Go On and New Normal doing okay and I really hope Parenthood gets a boost (The Voice/comedies HAS to do better than Biggest Loser, right?). Revolution will probably premiere big but probably drop like Smash. And I think Chicago Code will end up like the “Las Vegas” of NBC a few years back — a show that ends up doing well yet no one knows why. Just a hunch.
And I hope that by the time Friday comedies premiere, Guys With Kids is doing so poorly that its moved to air after Whitney and Community premieres Wednesdays at 8:30pm, after Animal Practice.