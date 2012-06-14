From ‘Go On’ to ‘Community,’ NBC sets its 2012 fall premieres

Hoping to shake off the rust from a largely dismal 2011-2012 season, NBC has set its fall 2012 premieres, using the Olympics and “America’s Got Talent” as platforms to launch a slew of shows before the official Premiere Week.

Getting a particularly early start for NBC are the Matthew Perry comedy “Go On,” which will have a commercial-free sneak preview on Wednesday, August 8, following Olympics coverage. On Sunday, August 11, a commercial-free sneak of “Animal Practice” will air after the Olympics Closing Ceremonies. Whatever momentum those shows gain will then go on hold, as “Go On” will have its regular time period premiere on Tuesday, September 11, leading into the series premiere of “The New Normal” and the return of “Parenthood.” “Animal Practice” won’t have its time period premiere until Wednesday, September 26, leading into the series premiere of “Guys with Kids” and the two-hour premiere of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

[Aiming to simultaneously draw viewers and confuse them, you see that Wednesday, September 26 premiere for “Guys with Kids”? The comedy will have already gotten a sneak airing on Wednesday, September 12 at 10 p.m. following the season’s penultimate episode of “America’s Got Talent.]

The “Go On” and “Animal Practice” premieres will get encores on Monday, September 10 at 10 p.m. after the premiere of “The Voice.”

NBC will use the Olympics to exhaustively promote the two-hour premiere of the competition reality show “Stars Earn Stripes” on Monday, August 13, followed by a special Monday premiere for “Grimm.” “Grimm” will have its actual time period premiere on Friday, September 14, though it won’t be joined by “Whitney” and “Community” until October.

It’s all a shell game. Try to keep track!

NBC’s Summer/Fall 2012 Premieres (New Shows in CAPS)

Wednesday, August 8

“GO ON” (sneak peek following Olympic Games coverage)

Sunday, August 12

“ANIMAL PRACTICE” (sneak peek following Olympic Games Closing Ceremonies)

Monday, August 13

8-10 p.m. “STARS EARN STRIPES” (two-hour premiere)

10-11 p.m. “Grimm”

Wednesday, September 5

7:30-8:30 p.m. “NFL Kickoff Special 2012” (regular season)

8:30-11 p.m. “Sunday Night Football” (regular season)

Sunday, September 9

7-8:15 p.m. “Football Night in America” (regular day and time)

8:15-11 p.m. “Sunday Night Football” (regular day and time)

Monday, September 10

8-10 p.m. “The Voice”

Tuesday, September 11

9-9:30 p.m. “GO ON” (time period premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. “THE NEW NORMAL”

10-11 p.m. “Parenthood”

Wednesday, September 12

10-10:30 p.m. “GUYS WITH KIDS” (sneak peek after penultimate “America”s Got Talent”)

Friday, Sept 14

9-10pm – “Grimm” (time period premiere)

Monday, September 17

10-11 p.m. “REVOLUTION”

Thursday, September 20

8:30-9 p.m. “Up All Night”

9-9:30 p.m. “The Office”

9:30-10 p.m. “Parks and Recreation”

Wednesday, September 26

8-8:30 p.m. “ANIMAL PRACTICE” (time period premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. “GUYS WITH KIDS” (time period premiere)

9-11 p.m. “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (two-hour premiere)

Thursday, October 4

8-8:30 p.m. “30 Rock”

Wednesday, October 10

10-11 p.m. “CHICAGO FIRE”

Friday, October 19

8-8:30 p.m. “Whitney”

8:30-9 p.m. “Community”