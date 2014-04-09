From ‘Hannibal’ to ‘Enlisted’ – TV Shows on the Bubble 2014

What a difference a year makes!
Last spring, my BubbleWatch gallery was speculating on the tenuous futures of shows like “Community” and “Hannibal” and “The Mentalist” and “Hart of Dixie” and “Nashville” and this year my gallery is speculating on the tenuous futures of shows like “Community” and “Hannibal” and “The Mentalist” and “Hart of Dixie” and “Nashville.”
This year's bubble also includes new limbo candidates like “Enlisted,” “Trophy Wife,” “Dracula” and every show on The CW that wasn't already renewed.
Speaking of… ABC is the only network that hasn't done at least one batch of early renewals, so that means that I'm treating shows like “Scandal” and “Grey's Anatomy” as being “on the bubble” even though they're totally not. They're just not officially renewed.
Anyway… Check out my full BubbleWatch gallery below. As always, I'll update it as various things become formal. And yes, it's a lot of slides to click through. Sorry. I put a lot of effort into this and it's 9500-ish words. So… Enjoy a little, hopefully!
OUR TOTALLY UNINFORMED GUESS: Barring an utter ratings collapse, “About a Boy” seems to be heading toward a second season, stripping David Walton of his “Showkiller” mantle.”
YAY!! I’ve been waiting a long time for David Walton to get to season two! I wish Bent had made it there, but this will do. It’s not high art, but I’m enjoying it.
I really don’t understand why you consider shows like Grey’s Anatomy to be on the bubble. You admit as much in the accompanying copy — there is virtually no chance that this show is not going to be renewed. So what’s the point of putting it in this gallery? Being on the bubble is supposed to mean that there is some question as to the show’s future. If you’re going to do a rundown of shows whose fate has not been formally decided yet, that’s one thing, but you can’t call that a BubbleWatch gallery. You have to call that “A Rundown of Shows Whose Fate Has Not Been Formally Announced But Which in Many Cases is Plainly and Obviously Known by Anyone Paying Attention.”
I’m guessing it’s because while there’s no conceivable reason to think it won’t be renewed, ABC has, for whatever reason, decided not to announce that it has been, at a point when most of the networks have started announcing their renewals.
Or you could have just read the intro, where he states exactly why.
“Speaking of… ABC is the only network that hasn’t done at least one batch of early renewals, so that means that I’m treating shows like “Scandal” and “Grey’s Anatomy” as being “on the bubble” even though they’re totally not. They’re just not officially renewed.”
Plus including these is also a good excuse for about five more impressions, and getting you to click is what these slide shows are all about.
@The More You Know: You know, i read that paragraph. But that was 44 slides previously, by which point I’d forgotten it was there. :)
Thank you for such a wonderful couple of hours, Dan! I appreciate how much work you put into this.
I’m rooting most for Hannibal, Parenthood, Trophy Wife, and The Neighbors. If only more people were talking about these shows!
All we care about is Hannibal. Give us more Hannibal, NBC, or we will eat you.
Better yet, let’s make NBC eat its own legs.
Why “Enlisted” isn’t paired with “Brooklyn 99” is beyond me. “Enlisted” is one of the few quality sitcoms FOX has produced in forever and they’ve got it rotting in a Friday time slot. I don’t understand why anyone takes a quality sitcom or show to FOX anymore. They seem to revel in killing good shows.
Shows That I’d Like To See Renewed: Hannibal (I’m optimistic), Community (likewise), Castle (A lock), Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (A near-lock), Enlisted (Sadly, next to no chance)
Shows That I’d Actively Like To See Cancelled: Mixology, Dads
Shows That I Have No Real Opinion On: The rest
Thank you for putting in the effort to make this gallery so thorough, Dan! It was an enjoyable read.
Like the others here, I’m mostly concerned about a Hannibal renewal, and mostly because not only am I enjoying the show but it feels like it has a several-season plan that I’d hate to see cut short. It’s not like they can see the writing on the wall and quickly write a satisfying series finale (and, I don’t know, has season 2 already finished production anyway?).
I’d like to see renewals for Agents of SHIELD and Community, but wouldn’t be heartbroken not to. I would PROBABLY be back for more Trophy Wife? I would not be back for more Almost Human or Enlisted (yeah, yeah, I know; but I’ve now sat through six episodes of Enlisted and I just don’t find it funny).
Dear TV Gods:
Please renew Hannibal, Community, Enlisted, and Trophy Wife.
Love,
People who like really good TV
Kthxbai
Might it be time to redefine what we mean when we say “bubble”? It’s not clear to me that you need to spend time writing about shows like Greys or SHIELD or Modern Family just because (presumably) they aren’t doing the kind of numbers that used to be considered “hit” in the 90s.
Or perhaps I’m missing something…
I still don’t get the Enlisted love everyone has. It’s the same episode every week: Pete’s an a-hole, someone tells him he’s an a-hole, Pete apologies for being an a-hole. Rinse and repeat. I stopped watching after 5-6 episodes. Oh, and the new “show killer” title has been taken by Geoff Stults.
Whomever organizes ABC’s schedule should be fired ASAP. The Goldbergs is awesome and the perfect pairing with Modern Family. They have the same funny family dynamic. Pairing MF with a show about a fat girl that constantly makes fat jokes and a show about a bunch of clowns at a bar trying to get laid is completely ridiculous. Even Trophy Wife would a better decision.
For a few of these shows, the AGAINST IT is listed as nothing, but I beg to differ.
– Grey’s Anatomy is its own worst enemy: an aging show that is full of Shona Rhimes-isms — so annoying in its self-satisfied chumminess that I gave up on the show for being insufferable years ago. I’m actually shocked it’s still on the air, always think to myself, wait, that’s still on, when I see promos. Blech.
– The Middle, a show I’ve never seen and which looks horrible (which seems to have a lot of company in this slideshow morass). Ignorant of me (admittedly ignorant) but there’s nothing appealing to me about this show.
And then there’s the fact that many of these shows are aging and if you didn’t start watching them you never will (Castle, Mentalist). Or look godawful (Last Man Standing, SH.I.E.LD). Or both (The Middle, Modern Family, all those tweener/supernatural shows). Or unmitigatingly violent (Hannibal, Once…)
That said, I’m hopeful that maybe if they give The Neighbors a better time slot maybe its ratings will rally. Though those late to this odd ball show may not understand how wonderfully it has blossomed — or see why it’s so much fun. I will be surprised if it’s renewed but right now it’s like this hidden secret show no one is paying attention to (see all its snarky asides about itself). I will miss it being a secret if it gets successful…. :-)
Also hope Suburgatory sticks around as there’s some great work being done there (though very uneven work). But the ratings freak me out. Such a great cast.
And while i enjoy Hart of Dixie still, it’s a show that is always a challenge to watch and enjoy in one sitting. It feels like hard work for very little return. And I’m a fan. There’s something very belabored Gilmore Girlsian without Sherman-Palladino about it, despite the charming cast.
Jeez, flipping through the slideshow — what an unmitigated amount of dreck mixed in with a few gems. Here’s hoping the next batch of shows is better, maybe?
Erika
Hannibal is not a violent show – it is a piece of art that uses human bodies as its medium. It’s almost all after math. And it’s um, drop dead, stunning w/ its imagery – but understandably upsetting to our psyche. I think that is the point. It goes well beyond just reducing us to slabs of meat… (and I love that irony!). Also keep in mind that people wear fur and leather and feathers, bones, and various other skins and more. It’s not like there’s not a precedence for slaughtered critters as fashionable — but when it comes to us own folk, well, I guess that just simply hits a little bit close to home…
My problem w/ Hannibal is that…. it…. just…. moved…. so….. damn….. slow…. going…. almost….. nowhere. BUT, things are alive and afoot in the cat and mouse game, there’s a clear direction now and I’ve undoubtedly acquired the taste, esp. cuz things are actually happening and also, Hannibal has a real slick understated comedic edge. I’ve laughed out loud more times w/ his quips in just a handful of episodes this season, than I have collectively in the unbearable dozen or so times I lent to Big Bang Theory with that over bearing laugh-track trying to sell me – hey – this is funny. No, no, it really isn’t. But whatever. Tastes vary.
That all said, I’ve got faith in NBC that they’ll bring Hannibal back. They’ve continued to give me my beloved Grimm, so why would they betray me now? ;)
Almost Human DOES have a huge following. Perhaps we’re just more reserved than other fans. Love the show, want more of it!
K-Rowe – I mean genuinely no offense when I say… MAKE SOME NOISE! No network has ever renewed a bubble show on behalf of a quite, sedate fan base! [Actually, CBS does it all the time. But otherwise…]
-Daniel
Enlisted is garbage and if you think its quality you have the taste of a 10 year old with downs syndrome.
I still watch and enjoy Castle, Modern Family and Mentalist, but i can see how cancelation might be a consideration. There’s a feeling they’ve accomplished their run and we can only expect stagnation in the future.
The Neverland story hurt Once Upon a Time. It dragged for too long and limited the screentime on a lot of the cast already in place from previous seasons. I’ll miss some of its characters and actor’s performances, but i’m sure we’ll never get another season at the same level of the first one.
Agents of Shield. I watch it but if canceled i wouldn’t be that bothered. I don’t think it’s as bad as people are painting it. It didn’t appeal to me at first, but as the series progressed, the characters fleshed out and won me over for the most part. It still needs some work and tweaks, but there’s a good foundation in place with some of the characters and humour. They need more compelling villains as most so far have been really victims (bare in mind i’ve only watched the first 10 episodes).
I would miss Hannibal terribly. One of the best shows on tv right now. I can see how the first 2 or 3 episodes dind’t immediately sell this show to a lot of people, but it turned out mesmerizing. I hope it lasts at least until it reaches the point where the characters are at the movies, although i would love to see the creator’s complete projected plans come to fruition.
I would also miss Almost Human. This was a very pleasant surprise, despite the episodes airing out of order. This buddy cop show has a great chemistry between the two main protagonists, some great performances from basically almost unknown actors (Megan Ferguson was amazing in blood brothers episode). It can be funny as hell sometimes, have some very interesting and cool concepts and story ideas, and it feels like it’s just started to scratch the surface of its potential. That is perhaps it’s achilles heel. There’s an overarching story/villain that got almost no development in the first season. I didn’t mind, but it could have helped the show if it focused a little more on that. I think the out of order episodes thing also had an impact on how we perceived that storyline. I really hope this is renewed.
My two-hour fantasy block would be The Middle, The Neighbors, Surviving Jack and Enlisted. Don’t care about the rest of them.
