From ‘Hannibal’ to ‘Enlisted’ – TV Shows on the Bubble 2014

What a difference a year makes!

Last spring, my BubbleWatch gallery was speculating on the tenuous futures of shows like “Community” and “Hannibal” and “The Mentalist” and “Hart of Dixie” and “Nashville” and this year my gallery is speculating on the tenuous futures of shows like “Community” and “Hannibal” and “The Mentalist” and “Hart of Dixie” and “Nashville.”

This year's bubble also includes new limbo candidates like “Enlisted,” “Trophy Wife,” “Dracula” and every show on The CW that wasn't already renewed.

Speaking of… ABC is the only network that hasn't done at least one batch of early renewals, so that means that I'm treating shows like “Scandal” and “Grey's Anatomy” as being “on the bubble” even though they're totally not. They're just not officially renewed.

Anyway… Check out my full BubbleWatch gallery below. As always, I'll update it as various things become formal. And yes, it's a lot of slides to click through. Sorry. I put a lot of effort into this and it's 9500-ish words. So… Enjoy a little, hopefully!